ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radford, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSET

Sewage backup delays first day back at Pulaski school

PULASKI, Va. (WSET) — A sewage backup in Critzer Elementary School is causing the first day of school to be delayed till Friday. Although Thursday was the initial planned first day of school, the backup is hoped to be resolved for students to return on Friday. " We are...
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Radford, VA
Education
Local
Virginia Education
City
Radford, VA
WSET

Blacksburg announces new public works director

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WSET) — Starting in August. the town of Blacksburg is welcoming a new public works director. Following the current director's retirement, John Boyer will take on the role. He has worked for the Town of Blacksburg since 2006 and has managed various successful projects and activities over the years in several positions.
BLACKSBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary Schools#School Board#Protection Equipment#Hvac#Rcps#Radford High School
WSET

Juvenile arrested after Roanoke Co. car chase near school

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Around 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning Roanoke County Police Department responded to a call reporting two people looking inside cars. The caller said two males wearing all-black hoodies were using flashlights to look into cars. Police were also alerted regarding someone seen inside a white pickup truck.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Bedford businesses nominated for 2022 Excellence in Business Awards

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce announced the nominees for their 2022 Excellence in business Awards on Tuesday. The winners of each category will be announced during the Annual Gala on September 8. Small Business of the Year. Apocalypse Ale Works & Beer Garden. Beale's.
BEDFORD, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
WSET

VSP recovers firearm, charges Roanoke man in Elm Ave. officer-involved shooting, standoff

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department urged citizens early Friday morning to avoid the Elm Avenue area due to an active incident. Now, a suspect is in custody. The incident began at 11:02 p.m. on Thursday evening when police responded to shots fired in the 100 block of Elm Ave. As police arrived, a second round of gunshots were fired from inside the apartment. Police returned fire, which led to a four-hour stand-off.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Henry County man returns home after spending months in Ukraine

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — George Metz from Henry County recently returned home after spending months all over Ukraine. "I actually, with my five bags, hitchhiked into the country. I took an Uber to the border. Then, I just started knocking on people's windows saying, 'Hey, can I get a ride with you to enter the country.' It's funny when looking back on it, I hitchhiked into our Warzone," said Metz.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
WSET

Man and 2 children injured after car overturns in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A man and two children were injured following a crash in Roanoke County on Thursday morning. Roanoke County Police said the crash happened in the 6000 block of Merriman Road, just before 8 a.m. Officials said the driver of the vehicle overcorrected, causing the...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSET

One person trapped in car rescued in Bedford Co.

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department was called to a motor vehicle crash with reported entrapment and injuries Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred at Shady Knoll Avenue. When the department arrived on the scene they said the car was off the road and in a small creek.
BEDFORD, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy