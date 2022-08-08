HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — George Metz from Henry County recently returned home after spending months all over Ukraine. "I actually, with my five bags, hitchhiked into the country. I took an Uber to the border. Then, I just started knocking on people's windows saying, 'Hey, can I get a ride with you to enter the country.' It's funny when looking back on it, I hitchhiked into our Warzone," said Metz.

