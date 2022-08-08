Read full article on original website
Pulaski Co. celebrates repurposing old elementary school into new private school in Dublin
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Pulaski County celebrated the opening of a new private school in the area on Wednesday. Gateway Private School's Dublin campus is now open after a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Chair of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors, Laura Walters, said The Board of Supervisors has...
Combining two schools in Alleghany Co: Board approves Jeter-Watson Elementary Proposal
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Alleghany Highlands Public Schools Board has approved a reconfiguration that creates Jeter-Watson Elementary School. This elementary school is combined with Edgemont Primary School and Jeter-Watson Intermediate School which is made into one. The council said this was finalized by the Alleghany Highlands Public...
Sewage backup delays first day back at Pulaski school
PULASKI, Va. (WSET) — A sewage backup in Critzer Elementary School is causing the first day of school to be delayed till Friday. Although Thursday was the initial planned first day of school, the backup is hoped to be resolved for students to return on Friday. " We are...
Blue Ridge Fire and EMS Academy honored with state award 3rd year in a row
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WSET) — Franklin County officials announced Friday that the Blue Ridge Fire & EMS Academy, a joint venture between Franklin, Henry, and Patrick Counties, has been awarded a 2022 Achievement Award by the Virginia Association of Counties (VACo). This is the third consecutive year that Franklin...
Housing Authority site down, Roanoke prepares for high volume of Section 8 applicants
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The City of Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority is working with multiple vendors to ensure the opening of the Housing Choice Voucher, Section 8, waitlist will not be pushed back despite RRHA’s website being down. The cause of the website crashing is unknown but...
'Quick, safe, effective:' Botetourt officials complete vehicle extrication training
BOTETOURT, Va. (WSET) — Personnel from across Botetourt participated in countywide training specifically focused on vehicle extrication the Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS said. The department said that the skills provided in training are vital for a quick, safe, and effective rescue of passengers during accidents. The...
AG Miyares visits Southside, discusses elder safety, law enforcement concerns
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Attorney General Jason Miyares met with folks on the Southside as he traveled around Southern Virginia on Friday. To kick off the morning, the AG met with the Martinsville/Henry County TRIAD group in Henry County. The goal of this is to keep seniors aware of...
Blacksburg announces new public works director
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WSET) — Starting in August. the town of Blacksburg is welcoming a new public works director. Following the current director's retirement, John Boyer will take on the role. He has worked for the Town of Blacksburg since 2006 and has managed various successful projects and activities over the years in several positions.
'inflation prices continue to rise' community partners team up: Feeding Southwest Virginia
SALEM, VA. (WSET) — On August 12 at 10 a.m. community partners will team up by dropping off food donated by employees and community members throughout the past two weeks in support of Feeding Southwest Virginia. Their community partners are Carilion Clinic, Delta Dental of Virginia, and Freedom First...
'No Excuse Night:' Rare evening opportunity to visit National D-Day Memorial in Bedford
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — A rare visiting opportunity is coming to the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford on Saturday. Destination Bedford Virginia said the memorial will be open during the evening hours to commemorate the national "Spirit of '45" weekend. The Memorial is offering free admission from 5 to...
Juvenile arrested after Roanoke Co. car chase near school
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Around 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning Roanoke County Police Department responded to a call reporting two people looking inside cars. The caller said two males wearing all-black hoodies were using flashlights to look into cars. Police were also alerted regarding someone seen inside a white pickup truck.
Bedford businesses nominated for 2022 Excellence in Business Awards
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Area Chamber of Commerce announced the nominees for their 2022 Excellence in business Awards on Tuesday. The winners of each category will be announced during the Annual Gala on September 8. Small Business of the Year. Apocalypse Ale Works & Beer Garden. Beale's.
VSP recovers firearm, charges Roanoke man in Elm Ave. officer-involved shooting, standoff
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke Police Department urged citizens early Friday morning to avoid the Elm Avenue area due to an active incident. Now, a suspect is in custody. The incident began at 11:02 p.m. on Thursday evening when police responded to shots fired in the 100 block of Elm Ave. As police arrived, a second round of gunshots were fired from inside the apartment. Police returned fire, which led to a four-hour stand-off.
Henry County man returns home after spending months in Ukraine
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — George Metz from Henry County recently returned home after spending months all over Ukraine. "I actually, with my five bags, hitchhiked into the country. I took an Uber to the border. Then, I just started knocking on people's windows saying, 'Hey, can I get a ride with you to enter the country.' It's funny when looking back on it, I hitchhiked into our Warzone," said Metz.
Man and 2 children injured after car overturns in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A man and two children were injured following a crash in Roanoke County on Thursday morning. Roanoke County Police said the crash happened in the 6000 block of Merriman Road, just before 8 a.m. Officials said the driver of the vehicle overcorrected, causing the...
One person trapped in car rescued in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department was called to a motor vehicle crash with reported entrapment and injuries Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred at Shady Knoll Avenue. When the department arrived on the scene they said the car was off the road and in a small creek.
