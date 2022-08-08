Read full article on original website
Related
2023 Jeep Gladiator Gets Eyeball-Searing High Velocity Paint Option
Among the many automotive brands existing beneath the Stellantis umbrella, few offer such a creative palette of exterior paint options as Dodge and Jeep. That goes for actual colors as well as the names used to describe them, and as of today, there's something new for the Jeep Gladiator that's sure to grab your attention.
Dodge Viper With Hellcat Redeye Swap Sounds Evil At The Drag Strip
Within two generations and three decades, the Dodge Viper has always been powered by a V10 engine. That has always been a part of the nameplate's appeal. But the folks from YouTube's Throtl beg to differ with their latest build. In a project that started three weeks ago, the guys shoehorned a Hellcat Redeye V8 Hellcrate engine into the hood of a 2021 Viper. The supercharged 6.2-liter V8 is, of course, good for 807 horsepower (602 kilowatts) and 717 pound-feet (972 Newton-meters) of torque. Meanwhile, the transmission was also updated from a T56 to a T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission.
Suzuki Jimny Makes Its Best Brabus G63 Impression For The Camera
The Suzuki Jimny is a rare bird in the modern automotive industry. It has an old-school naturally aspirated engine with no electrification and a boxy shape. Because of its size and very short overhangs, it’s actually one of the most capable off-road vehicles money can buy. If you want a more aggressive look in place of the original cute appearance, the answer is in the video above. It takes the form of a mini Brabus G-Class replica retaining the size of the original crossover.
McLaren 765LT Hits Over 200 MPH In Bouncy Top Speed Run On Autobahn
McLaren may have a rather confusing lineup with more "special" models than we can count, but there's no denying that the peeps from Woking make some of the fastest cars money can buy. A new video shot on an unrestricted section of the Autobahn shows the 765 Long Tail being pushed to the maximum, delivering lightning-quick acceleration. It shifts through all seven gears in the blink of an eye and picks up speed at a truly mesmerizing pace.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mercedes-AMG One Production Starts, Assembly Is Done By Hand
Five years have passed since Mercedes-AMG unveiled the Project One concept at the Frankfurt Motor Show and now production of the F1-engined hypercar has started. The fastest road car ever to carry the three-pointed star was delayed due to development hurdles with making the turbocharged 1.6-liter V6 gasoline engine meet emissions and noise regulations. It's all in the past now as the first of 275 cars is currently being assembled.
Ken Block's Audi S1 E-Tron Quattro Hoonitron Coming To Laguna Seca
Ken Block's Audi S1 E-Tron Quattro Hoonitron makes its debut in the United States at the Rolex Monterey Motorsports Reunion at Laguna Seca from August 17 through August 21. As an extra bonus, a 1985 Audi Sport Quattro S1 Group B rally car goes on display there, too. The Hoonitron...
Mercedes To Discontinue Metris Van In US After Q3 2023: Report
The Mercedes-Benz Metris will disappear from the company’s US lineup later next year. Production of the four-cylinder engine that powers it is ending, and it’s taking the low-selling van with it. The Metris isn’t the only casualty of this decision, according to the new Automotive News report. The...
Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT Facelift Spied On The Nurburgring [UPDATE]
Update: A closer look suggests this is actually a Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT and not a GTS as we previouly thought. Both models have nearly identical looks, but the Turbo GT uses a slightly different roof spoiler identified by larger fins on the edges. To help showcase this, we've added 14 additional photos to a new gallery featured below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2023 Subaru Ascent Price Starts At $35,120, Nears $50,000 In Top Trim
In June, Subaru announced the 2023 Ascent with a small facelift and new features. Now, we have pricing for the entire Ascent lineup, and the MSRP starts at $33,895. Once the mandatory $1,225 destination charge is included, the total entry-level cost is $35,120. At that price, you'll get the base...
2023 Honda Pilot Teaser Previews Return Of Rugged TrailSport Trim
A new Honda Pilot will debut later this year for 2023, and the automaker will again offer it in the rugged TrailSport trim. A new teaser provides a far-away look at the redesigned SUV, which Honda claims will be its “most rugged and capable” SUV ever. The teaser...
2022 Ram 2500 Power Wagon Review: Walking Tall
Design | Comfort | Technology | Performance | Safety | Efficiency | Price | FAQs. Despite the segment’s newfound infamy thanks to rock stars like the Ram TRX and Chevrolet Silverado 1500 ZR2, the full-size off-road pickup isn’t a new invention. In fact, the entire breed can trace its roots to a single vehicle: the Dodge Power Wagon. Introduced after World War II and based on military specifications, the Power Wagon was the first mass-produced 4x4 pickup offered to regular customers – no conscription needed.
2024 Audi A6 E-Tron Spied On Video Testing In The Alps
The Audi A6 E-Tron electric sedan is under development on some gorgeous alpine roads. This video of its testing provides a close-up look at the upcoming EV. The production-spec A6 E-Tron has a strong resemblance to the concept for the four-door. There are small tweaks like increasing the size of the lower portion of the split headlights. The inlets in the corners are less prominent on the road-going version. The trapezoidal opening in the center of the lower fascia is bigger.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Audi Q9 Three-Row Large Luxury SUV For US Reportedly Coming In 2025
Staying up to date with Audi's lineup takes a full-time job as the German luxury marque has one of the most confusing portfolios in the business. It recently launched an MQB-based Q6 SUV, which is actually longer and wider than the Q7. It’s sold only in China as a fancier alternative to the Volkswagen Atlas. It carries a name that'll also be used for the PPE-based Q6 E-Tron / E-Tron Sportback electric SUVs twinned with the Porsche Macan EV.
Porsche Revisits Its Cayenne S Rally Car, Road-Legal Special Edition Model
As Porsche continues the development of the refreshed Cayenne and Cayenne Coupe, the Stuttgart-based automaker takes the time to revisit the Cayenne S rally car it built for the Rally Transsyberia. One of the toughest motorsport competitions on the planet with a total length of more than 6,200 miles (10,000+ kilometers), the race that went from Berlin via Moscow, Novosibirsk, Mongolia, and Lake Baikal was the event where the all-new first-gen Cayenne proved its capabilities.
BMW 1 Series Facelift Spied In Hot M135i Trim With Quad Exhaust Tips
The current BMW M135i cranks out 302 horsepower, but could more power be hiding under the camo wrap of this prototype? Correction – could a lot more power be lurking beneath the hood? That's a curious question we have after perusing the latest spy photos of BMW's entry-level model.
Bentley's "Friendly Takeover" Of Monterey Will Include 103 Cars
The 2022 Monterey Car Week is almost upon us. Happening from August 12 to 21, 2022, the series of car-centric events will feature several automakers that exhibit their vehicles to thousands of attendees. Bentley announces its attendance at the event, which will feature 103 vehicles all over the Monterey Peninsula.
Lamborghini Urus Teaser Promises A "New Dimension" Of Performance
Lamborghini has confirmed that three new products are about to be launched towards the end of 2022, kicking off with one this August. In fact, the Italian supercar maker has started its teasing game on its social media channels. While the previous teaser confirms the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato's imminent arrival,...
Porsche Taycan Turbo S Sets EV Nurburgring Record With 7:33 Lap Time
Even before its reveal, the Porsche Taycan was already setting records. In August 2019, the Turbo version lapped the Nürburgring in 7 minutes and 42 seconds with test driver Lars Kern behind the wheel of a pre-production prototype. Zuffenhausen's first EV was dethroned in September 2021 when the Tesla Model S Plaid completed a lap of the Nordschleife in 7 minutes and 35 seconds. Now, the German brand is reclaiming the title with the Turbo S.
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Review: Same Old Dog, A Ton Of New Tricks
Design | Comfort | Technology | Performance | Safety | Efficiency | Price | FAQs. The EV revolution needs pickup trucks to truly win over the American market. In terms of sales volume and general consumer affinity, the truck is king in the US. That makes the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning the single most important new-car debut of the year.
Porsche 718 Boxster Spyder RS Spied Possibly Equipped With Weissach Pack
Update: Added 16 additional spy photos to a new gallery, available below. It’s officially a Porsche day at Motor1.com today as news from Stuttgart just won’t stop coming. After seeing the refreshed Cayenne Coupe GTS lapping the Nurburgring, we have an even hotter Porsche vehicle being evaluated at the famous track. What you see in the gallery below is a test prototype of what we believe is the 718 Boxster Spyder RS.
Motor1.com
Miami, FL
33K+
Followers
16K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.https://www.motor1.com
Comments / 0