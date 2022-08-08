ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Primary day in Connecticut: Who is running for spots on November ballot

By Kent Pierce, Jodi Latina
WTNH
WTNH
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VonFl_0h9IIeEQ00

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Tuesday, Aug. 9 is primary day, and News 8 is your local election headquarters. There are several big races we have been following.

Both Democrats and Republicans have run-offs. Which Republican will take on U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal in the November election?

Three candidates are on the primary ballot :

This race is expected to show which direction the state Republican Party is moving in— toward Trump or away.

Your Local Election Headquarters: Click here for 2022 Connecticut Primary Election Results

Connecticut Primary Elections 2022: Your guide to voting

News 8 was there when the candidates for U.S. Senate cast their ballots Tuesday morning. The party-endorsed candidate Klarides voted in her town of Madison at Walter C. Polson Middle School. The former house leader won 59% of the delegates at the GOP Party Convention.

Leora Levy cast her vote at the Shelton Intermediate School. Levy, who earned 23% of her party’s votes at the state GOP Convention was endorsed by former President Donald Trump last week.

Lumaj cast his vote in Waterbury. In his second attempt to run for U.S. Senate, Lumaj voted at Chase Middle School. He received 20% of his party’s vote at the GOP Convention.

There are several open seats for the Constitutional office. Three candidates are jocking for the nod in the Democratic race for state treasurer :

  • Party endorsed candidate Erick Russell from New Haven;
  • Candidate Karen Dubois Walton, who is also from New Haven; and
  • Dita Bhargava from Greenwich

Republicans have a primary in the secretary of the state race: endorsed party candidate Dominic Rapini vs. candidate State Rep. Terrie Wood.

The Democrats also have a similar primary. Endorsed party candidate Maritza Bond is challenging state Rep. Stephanie Thomas.

One of the more interesting local primaries is in West Haven, where two Democrats are in a run-off for the 116th State House seat . Incumbent State Rep. Trenee McGee is seeking reelection. Challenger Joe Miller is making abortion rights an issue. McGee voted against the state’s “Safe Harbor” bill for any woman who would travel to Connecticut for an abortion. Miller is supportive of expanding abortion rights.

News 8: Your Local Election Headquarters

Voter turnout is usually low during summer primaries. Election officials say absentee ballots could play a major role in who wins.

Polls in Connecticut are open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Any elector standing in line at the polls at 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast a vote. Use the state’s voter lookup tool to find your assigned polling place.

Stay with News 8 throughout the primary day for the latest developments and election results.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 5

Dean Erwin
5d ago

you can not trust the elections. not until we have voter registration and ID TO VOTE.

Reply(1)
7
Related
Register Citizen

Map: An inside look at where Leora Levy won the most support in CT

An endorsement from former President Donald J. Trump might have helped, but Republican Leora Levy got one other thing she needed to defeat Themis Klarides in the primary for U.S. Senate: widespread support. Instead of winning big in one area, Levy turned many little victories in towns across Connecticut into...
CONNECTICUT STATE
themonroesun.com

Monroe voters’ choices reflect primary results in Connecticut

MONROE, CT — Monroe’s voters’ choices mirrored that of their counterparts throughout the state of Connecticut during Tuesday’s party primaries. Town Republicans chose Leora R. Levy, the candidate endorsed by former President Donald Trump, to challenge Democratic Party incumbent, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal this November. Levy...
MONROE, CT
WTNH

Conn. Primary winners gear up for fall election

Conn. (WTNH) — The results are in, and the Primary winners are gearing up for the general election this fall. Each of the party chairs believes their ticket of candidates is best suited to lead the state. High stake races for U.S. Senate and Governor will dominate the election cycle. Republicans had a higher turnout […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Feds agree to honor Connecticut pardons, stop deportations

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Federal officials have agreed to recognize Connecticut pardons as legally valid again and stop deporting people who have been pardoned for their crimes by a state board, reversing a hard-line stance taken by the Trump administration, authorities announced Friday. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said the departments of Justice and Homeland […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Connecticut State
Connecticut Elections
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
City
Waterbury, CT
City
Madison, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

‘No Tolls’ Co-Founder Teams Up With Stefanowski

As this year’s gubernatorial election entered its final three months, Republican candidate Bob Stefanowski named Patrick Sasser, a Stamford firefighter and organizer of a successful campaign against highway tolls in Connecticut, as his new campaign manager. Sasser assumed the role of campaign manager on Aug. 1, taking over for...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

2022 Connecticut Primary Election Results

Leora Levy, a GOP fundraiser and former commodities trader who received an endorsement from former President Donald Trump, has won the Republican Primary race for U.S. Senate in Connecticut. The Greenwich Republican beat out former state House Minority Leader Themis Klarides, a social moderate who supports abortion rights and gun...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FiveThirtyEight

What Happened On Aug. 9

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew reacts to Tuesday’s primary elections in Connecticut, Minnesota, Vermont and Wisconsin and considers what the results of the special election in Minnesota’s 1st Congressional District could mean for other special elections this year. They also discuss the trend of Republican primary challengers defeating incumbents this cycle.
VERMONT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Blumenthal
Person
Donald Trump
clearpublicist.com

Connecticut ophthalmologist pleads responsible in overall health care fraud scheme

A Connecticut doctor pleaded guilty now in federal court docket in Boston to acquiring kickbacks in exchange for buying medically pointless mind scans. In accordance to a information launch from the U.S. Attorney’s Business office for the District of Massachusetts, Donald Salzberg, MD, 67, of Avon, Conn., pleaded guilty just before U.S. Senior District Court docket Choose Douglas P. Woodlock to one particular depend of conspiracy to commit health and fitness treatment fraud and one count of conspiracy to receive kickbacks.
AVON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Primary Election#Republican Primary#Local Election#Democrats#Republicans#U S Senate#The Gop Party Convention#Chase Middle School
NBC Connecticut

How Is the New Surcharge on Mini Liquor Bottles Being Used?

In 2021, Connecticut legislators enacted a five-cent surcharge on mini-alcohol bottles to combat the generation of solid waste and excessive littering, the bill states. Towns and cities recently received their first check from the mini liquor bottle surcharge, and some have received upwards of $100,000, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Lawmakers propose national ‘Slow Down, Move Over’ day

(WTNH) – A significant effort is underway to raise awareness about Connecticut’s “Slow Down, Move Over” law. In a show of support, New Haven’s police and fire chief and leaders from the Department of Transportation and AAA joined Senator Richard Blumenthal at police headquarters on Thursday. Blumenthal announced his proposal on creating a national “Slow […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
nerej.com

CT real estate taxes – What? Really!? Why?

“A tax is a fine for doing well, a fine is a tax for doing wrong.” - Mark Twain. Mr. Clemens is a Connecticut treasure. The man owns great quotes that sound whimsically profound either spoken or thought out loud. He was also a lousy businessman and prone to aggrievement.
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WTNH

WTNH

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy