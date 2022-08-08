ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Placer County, CA

Search for missing teen Kiely Rodni in Northern California investigated as an abduction

By Megan Camponovo
KTLA
 5 days ago

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Kiely Rodni, 16, as an abduction, the agency’s public information officer confirmed to KTLA sister station KTXL.

“We are treating her disappearance as an abduction because we have not yet located her vehicle,” read a statement provided to KTXL.

Kiely Rodni was last seen near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee at around 12:30 a.m. on August 6, 2022.

She had attended a party with more than 100 young adults. Authorities said that her phone has been out of service since the party and that her car, a silver Honda CRV model year 2013 with California license plate “8YUR127” is also missing.

Kiely has blonde hair and hazel eyes and is approximately 5’7” and 115 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black tank top with green Dickies pants. She has numerous piercings including a nose ring.

Anyone with information about Kiely’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Placer County Sheriff’s Office at 530-886-5375.

Comments / 9

Piglet
5d ago

Check the nearby lakes and road accessible rivers she would have driven by. No car, no human, probably under water.

Reply(1)
5
Karen Mallon
3d ago

That was my thought check the water ways around that area that might explain why her car can't be found and why her phone has not been used since the night of the party.

Reply
2
