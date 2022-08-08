SURVEY: We want to hear from you as you or your student heads back to school

INDIANAPOLIS — Back-to-school season is here. We want to hear from you about your thoughts and concerns as you or your child returns to school.

We developed a survey to get feedback from you about what is important. Your responses will help us as we develop our education coverage.

You also have an opportunity to let us know if you would like to talk more about this topic in an interview format.

You can find the survey below. If you are having trouble seeing it, click here to take the survey.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.