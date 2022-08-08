ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

SURVEY: We want to hear from you as you or your student heads back to school

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
FOX59
FOX59
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hNhHW_0h9IIOIu00

INDIANAPOLIS — Back-to-school season is here. We want to hear from you about your thoughts and concerns as you or your child returns to school.

We developed a survey to get feedback from you about what is important. Your responses will help us as we develop our education coverage.

You also have an opportunity to let us know if you would like to talk more about this topic in an interview format.

You can find the survey below. If you are having trouble seeing it, click here to take the survey.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Butler University launches program to prepare new educators

INDIANAPOLIS – A snapshot of teaching jobs in the state show nearly 2,000 vacancies per the Indiana Department of Education’s educator supply and demand job bank. “The doors are wide open for anyone, who is looking to enter the teaching profession and make an impact in kids lives,” said Holly Lawson, deputy director of communications […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

State Fair stage collapse on this date 11 years ago

On this date 11 years ago was a terribly sad day in central Indiana. Powerful storms swept into the state and brought sadness to what normally is a happy and festive time of the year. What had been a hot, sunny day 11 years ago, quickly took a stormy and deadly turn at the Indiana […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Thrival Indy Academy opens community wellness hub

INDIANAPOLIS — Thrival Indy Academy, a high school under the Indianapolis Public Schools umbrella, is welcoming the community to its new wellness hub called Thrival Connect. Students’ mental health is important to the school’s leadership. That’s why all students engage in Wellness Wednesdays instead of the usual academic lessons. “Self-discovery exercises, self-awareness exercises, yoga, meditation, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Schools adding new safety measures as class starts back up

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Safety is top of mind as schools get back in session across central Indiana. Many schools are adding new safety measures like anonymous reporting and even panic buttons that can be accessed right from students’ and staff phones. ”People are thinking about public safety,” said Dr. Harold Olin, the Superintendent of […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Education
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Education
Local
Indiana Sports
FOX59

IU Athletics teams up with Coors for new beer sponsorship

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University is teaming up with Molson Coors for a new partnership that will make Coors Light the exclusive domestic beer sponsor of IU Athletics. The collaboration will begin with the 2022-23 season and will allow Molson Coors to use IU’s cursive logo for promotion. A Coors-branded beer garden will also be […]
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

A closer look at school background checks after two coaches arrested

INDIANAPOLIS — Within days of each other this month two central Indiana high school coaches were arrested and charged with dealing and possession of drugs. The schools that hired both coaches confirmed they both passed background checks. Mike McCarty’s company Safe Hiring Solutions conducted the background check for one. McCarty said he and his team […]
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX59

Ahead of near-total abortion ban, Indiana rural health officials hope for improved health care access

FRANKFORT, Ind. – Indiana’s near-total ban on abortion, which takes effect September 15, has heightened concerns about health care access, especially in rural communities. According to data from the Indiana Department of Health, more than a third of Indiana’s 92 counties do not have a hospital with in-patient delivery services. Five years ago, Clinton County […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

WIBC’s Eric Berman, 7 other Emmis employees lose jobs ahead of sale of radio stations

INDIANAPOLIS — According to an internal memo obtained by the Indianapolis Business Journal, Emmis Corp. dismissed eight employees, including longtime WIBC-FM 93.1 reporter Eric Berman, on Wednesday in advance of the company selling its Indianapolis radio stations to Urban One, a Maryland-based firm. IBJ reported that Berman was the only on-air employee who lost his […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX59

Colts kicking off preseason in Buffalo, excitement returning to Lucas Oil next weekend

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are kicking off their preseason in Buffalo this weekend, but the team will bring the excitement back home to Lucas Oil Stadium next weekend. It’s hard to believe football season is already right around the corner, but the excitement couldn’t be higher. “It’s crazy,” said Stephanie Pemberton, Vice President of […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 killed in crash on ramp onto I-465

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD confirmed one person died in a crash near the off ramp of West 10th Street onto I-465 Thursday. According to IMPD, a driver died when his or her vehicle struck another vehicle in that area. It’s unclear if the death is a result of the crash or a medical episode. The Marion […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
FOX59

IndyStar sues 8 hospitals for obscuring public spending data on nursing homes

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Star is suing eight Indiana hospitals claiming they have violated state records laws by withholding information on how the hospitals are spending public funding on their nursing homes. The lawsuit was filed in Marion County Superior Court and lists the plaintiffs as the IndyStar and Tony Cook an investigative journalist with […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

FOX59

37K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy