Ann Arbor, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel advocates for animals at Ann Arbor shelter

ANN ARBOR – Beagles rescued from a research breeding facility were visited by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel at the Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV) on Tuesday. Nessel, who has advocated for the protection of animals used in research, was joined by Senator Dayna Polehanki (D) and State Representative Matt Koleszar (D).
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit, MDOT get funds to redesign Michigan Avenue red brick pavers in Corktown

The state of Michigan has been awarded a $25 million grant to help rebuild infrastructure around Detroit’s Corktown neighborhood, soon to be home to the Detroit Mobility and Innovation Corridor (DMIC). Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the U.S. Department of Transportation announced the award of a $25 million Rebuilding...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Scattered showers for some to continue through Sunday in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Good Saturday afternoon!. If you’ve been following my forecasts all week, you’ve heard me say many times that the computer models were a hot mess in their handling of this weekend’s rain pattern. There were many disagreements, and even some of today’s model runs completely mishandled today’s rain! In fact, two high-resolution computer models gave many of us rain all day. Yes, it’s been that bad.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

$25M pledged to overhaul Michigan Avenue in Detroit

DETROIT – A stretch of one of Detroit’s most historic roads is set to go from cobblestones to cutting edge. The feds are pledging $25 million to turn a two-mile stretch of Michigan Avenue from Woodward Avenue to I-96 into a truly connected roadway. It’ll help self-driving cars communicate and make it safer for bike riders, walkers, and drivers.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Motown is known for its music and this weekend has plenty of it. Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations (Detroit Opera House), through August 28: Get ready, ‘cuz here they come. The Broadway sensation finally makes its way to Motown bringing the Temptations to life on stage. Hear almost 30 of the Temps’ greatest hits including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” and the titular “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg” through the story of how the hometown group was formed with plenty of local references. Schedule and tickets here.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dogs abandoned by roadside left to die in Detroit

DETROIT – One local rescue group is wondering who left two dogs to die on Detroit’s west side near an open field at Trinity Street and West Outer Drive. As local 4 reports, the discovery made by Rebel Dogs Detroit isn’t all that surprising after all. “We...
DETROIT, MI
NewsBreak
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit People Mover extends free fare period through October

DETROIT – The Detroit People Mover has extended its free fare period as an anniversary gift. The Detroit Transportation Corporation announced Thursday that the Detroit People Mover will continue providing free rides to the public until Oct. 30. The transit service kicked off its 35th anniversary on July 31, officials said.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Transit expansion in Oakland County headed to November ballot

PONTIAC, Mich. – A significant expansion in transit is heading to the November ballot in Oakland County. If voters approve the 10-year county-wide public transit millage, communities will not be able to opt-out of the new system. The pushback on the plan’s portion came from many northern and western...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

