3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy Stengel
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s how Project Play in Pontiac is helping girls pursue their athletic dreams
PONTIAC, Mich. – Hundreds of little girls got the chance to explore their athletic prowess in Pontiac Friday with Project Play. Project Play encourages girls to pursue a variety of sports before they reach an age where many tend to drop out. Friday (Aug. 12) was all about girl...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel advocates for animals at Ann Arbor shelter
ANN ARBOR – Beagles rescued from a research breeding facility were visited by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel at the Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV) on Tuesday. Nessel, who has advocated for the protection of animals used in research, was joined by Senator Dayna Polehanki (D) and State Representative Matt Koleszar (D).
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit, MDOT get funds to redesign Michigan Avenue red brick pavers in Corktown
The state of Michigan has been awarded a $25 million grant to help rebuild infrastructure around Detroit’s Corktown neighborhood, soon to be home to the Detroit Mobility and Innovation Corridor (DMIC). Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the U.S. Department of Transportation announced the award of a $25 million Rebuilding...
ClickOnDetroit.com
University of Michigan: Most older adults plan to get updated COVID-19 booster this fall
ANN ARBOR – Updated COVID-19 vaccines that have been formulated to protect against new variants of the virus could soon be available in the U.S. According to a new poll by the University of Michigan, 61% of people over the age of 50 who have already received at least one jab are very likely to get the updated booster.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan lifts no-contact recommendation with Huron River after reviewing water samples
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Michigan health officials said there is no need for people and pets to continue to avoid contact with Huron River water. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services made the decision after reviewing the samples they collected after cancer-causing hexavalent chromium was released into the water system.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor’s TheRide introducing new half-fare pass, reducing fare costs in August
ANN ARBOR – Riding the bus around Tree Town just got cheaper. The Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority, known as TheRide, is dropping the prices of one-day unlimited ride passes and 30-day passes starting Aug. 28. The organization is also introducing a half-fare one-day pass, a new, low-cost option...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Wayne County man accused of killing Grand Blanc teen in basement after Detroit party -- and more top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Michigan member of ‘The Base’ white supremacist group sentenced to probation. A member of the white supremacist group “The Base,” a group that...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Scattered showers expected throughout the weekend in Metro Detroit -- and more top stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Passenger in stolen truck fires AR-15 at police amid chase through Southwest Detroit. Police are providing more details after several shots were fired at officers...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Scattered showers for some to continue through Sunday in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Good Saturday afternoon!. If you’ve been following my forecasts all week, you’ve heard me say many times that the computer models were a hot mess in their handling of this weekend’s rain pattern. There were many disagreements, and even some of today’s model runs completely mishandled today’s rain! In fact, two high-resolution computer models gave many of us rain all day. Yes, it’s been that bad.
ClickOnDetroit.com
$25M pledged to overhaul Michigan Avenue in Detroit
DETROIT – A stretch of one of Detroit’s most historic roads is set to go from cobblestones to cutting edge. The feds are pledging $25 million to turn a two-mile stretch of Michigan Avenue from Woodward Avenue to I-96 into a truly connected roadway. It’ll help self-driving cars communicate and make it safer for bike riders, walkers, and drivers.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Spend an afternoon under the stars at University of Michigan’s planetarium in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR – Did you know that the University of Michigan Museum of Natural History is home to a state-of-the-art planetarium?. Visitors can enjoy being transported into outer space, jungles in Central America and underwater worlds at its Dome Theater Friday through Saturday. Tickets are $8 and can be...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Scattered showers coming this weekend following sunny Friday in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – It’s finally Friday!. Our “Finally Friday,” as Brandon Roux calls it (he’ll be back Monday, by the way), will end the work week in spectacular fashion with lots of sunshine, low humidity and highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Wind will be light, moving from the north at 3-6 mph.
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – Motown is known for its music and this weekend has plenty of it. Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations (Detroit Opera House), through August 28: Get ready, ‘cuz here they come. The Broadway sensation finally makes its way to Motown bringing the Temptations to life on stage. Hear almost 30 of the Temps’ greatest hits including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” and the titular “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg” through the story of how the hometown group was formed with plenty of local references. Schedule and tickets here.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor woman launches premium canned wine brand for on-the-go lifestyles
ANN ARBOR – Emily Dabish Yahkind is hoping her new canned wine will make a splash in the local market and in the way people approach the drink. The Ann Arborite recently launched SolSummit, a certified green and certified sustainable wine that’s designed for travel. “I created SolSummit...
ClickOnDetroit.com
UA Plumbers and Pipefitters 5K, pub crawl to close these Ann Arbor streets on Monday
ANN ARBOR – Several downtown streets will close on Monday for a 5K run and pub crawl presented by The United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipefitting Industry of the United States and Canada. Community members are invited to participate in the events, which will...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dogs abandoned by roadside left to die in Detroit
DETROIT – One local rescue group is wondering who left two dogs to die on Detroit’s west side near an open field at Trinity Street and West Outer Drive. As local 4 reports, the discovery made by Rebel Dogs Detroit isn’t all that surprising after all. “We...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan State Police want help finding person responsible for stealing boat, trailer in Ingham County
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. – The Michigan State Police want help finding the person responsible for stealing a boat and trailer in Ingham County. MSP says the incident occurred in the early morning of July 18 in the 2000 block of Heeney Road in Stockbridge. Officials say the vehicle the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit People Mover extends free fare period through October
DETROIT – The Detroit People Mover has extended its free fare period as an anniversary gift. The Detroit Transportation Corporation announced Thursday that the Detroit People Mover will continue providing free rides to the public until Oct. 30. The transit service kicked off its 35th anniversary on July 31, officials said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Transit expansion in Oakland County headed to November ballot
PONTIAC, Mich. – A significant expansion in transit is heading to the November ballot in Oakland County. If voters approve the 10-year county-wide public transit millage, communities will not be able to opt-out of the new system. The pushback on the plan’s portion came from many northern and western...
ClickOnDetroit.com
18-year-old hit by pickup truck while running across freeway at night in Detroit, officials say
DETROIT – An 18-year-old man was hit by a pickup truck while running across a Detroit freeway in the middle of the night, police said. The incident happened around 11 p.m. Wednesday (Aug. 10) on the Lodge Freeway near McNichols Road, according to Michigan State Police. Troopers said the...
