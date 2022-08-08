Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Meeting Ernest Hemingway: Author Jim O'Kon RemembersDoc LawrenceAtlanta, GA
Major discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Georgia this monthKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
Georgia plans $68.5M overhaul of football stadium
ATLANTA (AP) — A year after the University of Georgia’s football team won a national championship, UGA is starting a $68.5 million project to overhaul its football stadium, making it easier for Bulldogs fans to get around and building more suites for premium donors. University System of Georgia regents voted Tuesday to approve the plan […] The post Georgia plans $68.5M overhaul of football stadium appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ramblinwreck.com
#10 Cyril Martynov
General: Highly-sought developmental big from Canada who committed to Georgia Tech in early August after reclassifying to the 2022 class … Will enroll for the fall semester and be eligible immediately as a freshman … Chose the Yellow Jackets over Missouri, Northwestern and Wisconsin … Rated a three-star prospect by On3 and 247Sports … Name pronounced “KEER-ul MAR-tin-off.”
4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia
If you love to go out with friends and family and enjoy a nice steak, and you also happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice food in great company. All of these place are recommended by local people and are known for serving delicious and high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. So next time you are craving a steak that is prepared well head to one of these steakhouses in Georgia:
Lawson Luckie: Legacy Georgia football commit feels he’s ‘the best receiving TE in the country’
Lawson Luckie is likely the most misunderstood blue-chip in Georgia’s 2023 recruiting class. Bring his name up. Most consider him a jack-of-all-trades. He is seen as the bare-knuckler brawler that could play TE, H-back or fullback during his time in Athens. Luckie will be special early on special teams....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dawgpost.com
BREAKING: Georgia Bulldogs' First Ranking of the Season is out
ATHENS - Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs learned where they will start the season ranked Monday. The Bulldogs, who defeated Nick Saban and No. 1 Alabama for the national title a season ago, will begin the season ranked No. 3. The ranking places the Dawgs behind No. 1 Alabama and No. 2 Ohio State.
ramblinwreck.com
Ross Steelman Medals at Western Amateur
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech golfer Ross Steelman continued his high-level performances in match play events last week, winning medalist honors at the Western Amateur in Highland Park, Ill., and advancing to the quarterfinals of the match play bracket. After opening with a 2-over-par 72, the Columbia, Mo., native...
AOL Corp
Stacey Abrams: 'If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia'
KENNESAW, Ga. — Ahead of a consequential Georgia gubernatorial election in November, former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams is confident that if one elusive voting bloc overwhelmingly votes for her, she will come out on top. “If Black men vote for me, I will win Georgia,” Abrams said...
gwinnettprepsports.com
Four Gwinnett grads part of ABC, ESPN college football broadcasts in 2022
Four Gwinnett County high school graduates will be a part of college football coverage on ABC and ESPN this season. Shiloh grad David Pollack returns to his role as an analyst on College GameDay, ESPN’s popular weekly show that travels to college campuses. He is a regular on the cast alongside Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit and Desmond Howard.
RELATED PEOPLE
fox5atlanta.com
This is the salary you need to afford a home in Atlanta
ATLANTA - It's no surprise that it can pricey to live in parts of the Peach State. Visual Capitalist used data from Home Sweet Home to analyze the salary one needs to earn in order to buy a home in America's 50 biggest metros. According to the data, the median...
Free technical college, pay raises for teacher's highlight Stacey Abrams' economic plan
ATLANTA — UPDATE:. Democrat and governor hopeful Stacey Abrams gave her economic plan Tuesday night in front of business owners at Atlantucky Brewery in Atlanta. The small businesses were chosen, as it highlights the businesses, Abrams said she wants to help, should she win the November election. “I’m going...
Albany Herald
Monroe to honor former stars at Green vs. Gold Scrimmage
ALBANY — The Monroe Golden Tornadoes players will scrimmage each other Friday in the team’s final practice game before the season begins next Thursday at Hugh Mills Stadium against Mitchell County. The Green vs. Gold Scrimmage will be at Monroe High School Friday at 5 p.m. with the...
Henry County Daily Herald
2022 Dutchtown Bulldogs Football Preview
STOCKBRIDGE — The theme for the upcoming 2022 high school football season seems to be something of a clash of contradictions at Dutchtown. The Bulldogs (7-4 in 2021) are hoping for somewhat of a new beginning under first-year head coach Niketa Battle, yet are also hoping for something of the same old, same old with the season opener against Stephenson at Stockbridge High School less than two weeks away.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thechampionnewspaper.com
DeKalb physician chosen among Atlanta’s ‘Top Docs’
When Atlanta magazine in its July issue released its 2022 listing of Atlanta’s Top Doctors, several DeKalb physicians were on the list, including Decatur resident Bert Chen of Georgia Urology. “This is a great honor and an affirmation of what I do every day,” Chen said. “I didn’t become...
gwinnettprepsports.com
PHOTOS: Super Six Football, Collins Hill's Ethan Davis
Scenes from the Super Six Football photo shoot with Collins Hill tight end Ethan Davis at Hammersmith Sports in Norcross. (Photos: Dale Zanine)
Eater
Sorry, Chick-fil-A Isn’t Testing Out Wings in Atlanta
Few things are as certain to an Atlantan than knowing when they’ve just eaten good wings. Sorry to all other cities, but Atlanta has cornered the market on wings done every which way. We won’t be taking questions. But a recent Instagram post from a local social media...
Billboard
This Is the Man Responsible for Canceling Midtown Music — And He’s Surprised Too
Phillip Evans wants to set the record straight about his role in causing Atlanta’s Music Midtown festival to be canceled. A 61-year-old Georgia IT worker, author and gun- rights activist, for years his “guns everywhere” philosophy on the state’s concealed and open carry weapons laws has collided with Live Nation’s long held prohibitions on weapons at concerts and festivals. Evans says he didn’t want the whole thing shut down. He just wanted to be able to bring his gun.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rise in crime in southwest Atlanta has families on edge, and some moving out
ATLANTA — Sunday's shooting at Rosa Burney Park comes as we see a rise in crime in southwest Atlanta. We're eight months into 2022, but we're already on track to surpass the total number of gun crimes committed against people in southwest Atlanta for all of last year. For...
Homegoing service and march planned for Brianna Grier, Rev. Al Sharpton to give eulogy
ATLANTA — A celebration of life is planned on Thursday for Brianna Grier, the Georgia woman who died six days after deputies said she fell from a patrol car, followed by a march for justice up to the steps of the state capitol. Rev. Al Sharpton will give the...
capitalbnews.org
Where in the World is Officer Gray?
It was a simple question. At a Grove Park Neighborhood Association meeting earlier this year, residents voiced their concerns about the turnover rate for the Atlanta Police Department (APD) officers in the area. Coupled with the concern that the APD has failed to provide the area with officers trained in community policing, other public safety issues — a worrisome crime rate, speeders at North Avenue and Baker Road, two homicides after Christmas — were top of mind.
Comments / 0