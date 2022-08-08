Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy Stengel
Related
How to quit vaping as the e-cigarette fad fires up: 6 smart steps to take
Vaping is the trendy new hobby that has turned into a concerning habit. Vaping is just as addictive as cigarettes, according to experts. That's because the number-one addictive component in e-cigarettes is nicotine. Dr. Itai Danovitch, director of psychiatry at Cedars-Sinai Hospital, explained in an interview with Fox News Digital...
New Flavored Nicotine Products Second Most Used By US Teens, Survey Finds
Nicotine products are gaining traction among teens. The use of flavored nicotine products is seeing a rise and a survey found just how prevalent these products are in US teens. In a survey conducted by USC's Keck School of Medicine, over 3,500 teens in Southern California were asked about the...
KIDS・
Smoking linked to 123,000 annual U.S. cancer deaths
Cigarettes are still responsible for far too many cancer deaths every year in the United States, a new study finds. In 2019, nearly 123,000 U.S. cancer deaths were from cigarette smoking (30% of all U.S. cancer deaths), leading to nearly $21 billion in annual lost earnings. These losses were much higher in states with weaker tobacco control laws, particularly in the South and Midwest, the researchers reported.
iheart.com
Growing Number Of Teens Are Ditching Tobacco For Nicotine Gummies: Survey
The results of a survey published in the Pediatrics Journal Of The American Academy found that a growing number of teenagers are turning to tobacco-free gummies, lozenges, and chewing gum to get their nicotine fix. The researchers surveyed 3,500 high school students in California and found that more than three...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Study: U.S. headed for 'mass death' due to opioids mixed with other drugs
July 28 (UPI) -- Scientists warn in research published Thursday that the United States is facing imminent "mass death" in the opioid crisis, expecting its most significant spike yet. In a peer-reviewed study in JAMA Network Open, researchers at Northwestern University say deaths are rising from polydrug abuse, which commonly...
What Is ‘Scromiting?’ Heavy Marijuana Use Reportedly Linked to Bizarre, Painful Medical Condition
Combining the words screaming and vomiting, the new term describes a disturbing health trend related to heavy marijuana use. Cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome, known as scromiting, is a condition characterized by abdominal discomfort and nausea. It is thought to be so painful that the person experiencing it will simultaneously shriek, yell or cry while vomiting.
Hypebae
We're in an STI Epidemic and No One's Talking About It
Leading healthcare company Everlywell recently conducted its “State of Sex” study and the findings were beyond shocking. Earlier this year, we reported findings from the Guttmacher Institute discussing the fact that people weren’t using condoms anymore. We suspected it would lead to a rise in STIs and unfortunately, we were correct.
23 Infants In Tennessee Have Been Hospitalized For Parechovirus
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a new alert for parechovirus (PeV), a common childhood virus that can be deadly for infants under the age of 3 months. One death and several other cases had been reported at the time that the original Health Alert Network was issued on July 12, 2022. Since then, the CDC has found an “unusually large” outbreak of the virus in Tennessee.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Medical weed recalled after tests reveal traces of E. coli and salmonella
Regulators in Oklahoma recalled 99 medical cannabis products after they were found to have failed tests for bacteria and mold.
'The next public health disaster in the making': Studies offer new pieces of long Covid puzzle
There's no test for long Covid. There's no specific drug to take or exercises to do to ease its symptoms. There isn't a consensus on what long Covid symptoms are, and some doctors even doubt that it's real. Yet with vast numbers of people having had Covid-19, and estimates ranging from 7.7 million to 23 million long Covid patients in the US alone, researchers say it has the potential to be "the next public health disaster in the making."
Which State In The US Had The Most COVID-19 Deaths In 2021?
The COVID-19 pandemic has been (and continues to be) one of the most devastating health-related events in modern history.
MedicalXpress
FDA warns Amazon, other vendors about sale of skin tag removal products
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday issued warning letters to three companies, including Amazon, for selling unapproved products for removing moles and skin tags. No over-the-counter medications have FDA approval for that purpose, and the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act prohibits interstate sale of unapproved drugs and cosmetics.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Medical News Today
FDA and CDC recommend Novavax COVID-19 vaccine: What to know
Earlier this month, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced an emergency use authorization (EUA) for the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine. Research shows Novavax to be 100% effective in preventing moderate to severe COVID-19. Novavax uses a traditional vaccine model used previously for influenza and shingles vaccines. The United States Department...
deseret.com
23 infants have been infected by the parechovirus in Nashville and it’s spreading
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday that 23 infants were admitted to a Tennessee hospital last spring for parechovirus. The “unusually large cluster of infections” prompted the CDC to investigate further, as it suggests that social activity may have been the primary method of transmission.
Sunscreen recall: Popular sunscreen recalled over cancer-causing chemical
Products containing traces of benzene are routinely recalled because the chemical compound is a known carcinogen. With summer in full swing, people should be aware of this new benzene-related recall. Edgewell Personal Care Company issued a recall for three lots of Banana Boat hair and scalp sunscreen spray. Customers using products from the three lots risk continued exposure to benzene.
With hundreds still dying of Covid daily, CDC is sticking to current restrictions
With nearly 500 Covid-related deaths being reported every day in the U.S., on average, the Centers for Disease Control and Protection has no plans to ease up on restrictions anytime soon. The CDC is expected to publish an updated summary of its Covid guidance within the next week. According to...
Virtual Reality Could Completely Transform Mental Health—if We’re Ready
Had I known I would be facing off in a virtual reality competition, I would’ve worn better shoes. Instead, I tried my hardest not to let my black pleather boots slip from the pedals of a portable exercise bike while attempting to kick Alex Maugeri’s ass at a two-player game in Rendever’s Somerville, Massachusetts office. While pedaling furiously along a wooden boardwalk, we waved our controllers wildly to pop balloons that only we could see in our VR headsets. A lighthouse towered above a finish line at the end of the boardwalk, and I pedaled faster, but Maugeri still raced...
Patient dies from brain-eating amoeba after trip to Iowa lake
A swimmer who was infected with a rare but dangerous “brain-eating” amoeba after visiting an Iowa lake has died, officials say. The Missouri resident had visited the beach at the Lake of Three Fires in Taylor County, Iowa, which has since been closed by authorities. The amoeba, known...
FOXBusiness
Colorado mother sues Facebook, alleges daughter's addiction to platform has caused mental health problems
A mother in Colorado is suing Facebook, alleging that the social media platform has contributed to her daughter's mental health issues. Cecelia Tesch, the mother of 13-year-old R.P., whose full name isn't revealed in court documents, filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Denver, according to FOX 5. Court...
MedicalXpress
Prevalence of gender-diverse youth in rural Appalachia exceeds previous estimates, study shows
Gender-diverse youth are at an increased risk of suicide and depression, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But the prevalence of gender diversity is largely unknown—especially in rural areas, where studies of the topic are rare. To fill that knowledge gap, researchers at West Virginia University—along...
Comments / 0