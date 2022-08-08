Read full article on original website
Gwyneth Paltrow and Lookalike Daughter Apple Martin Have an Envy-Worthy 48 Hours in NYC
Gwyneth Paltrow had 48 hours in NYC with her mini-me! In a series of photos shared on her Instagram Stories, the Goop founder documented her time in the Big Apple with her and Chris Martin’s 18-year-old daughter, Apple Martin. The 49-year-old gave her followers the first glimpse of her...
People Are Confessing "Gross-Sounding Food Combinations" They Secretly Love, And I Need To Stock Up On Pickles ASAP
"White rice, soy sauce, and...a banana."
Nordstrom Rack Sale: Save up to 95% off Boots, Jackets, Sweaters and More Fall Fashion
Fall is just around the corner, so it's time to put away your summer clothes and head to Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section to shop for the best cozy sweaters, leggings, and combat boots. If you've been keeping your eye on fall styles, waiting for the first chance to grab them on sale — now is your time. Nordstrom Rack's Clearance section has deals up to 95% off, and these sales are unbeatable.
Hilary Swank Searches for Answers in ABC's 'Alaska Daily' First Look (Exclusive)
Hilary Swank is looking for answers. The Oscar winner stars in ABC's upcoming fall drama, Alaska Daily, where she plays investigative journalist Eileen Fitzgerald, and only ET exclusively premieres the first official teaser and key art. From creator Tom McCarthy, Alaska Daily follows Eileen, described as "a fiercely talented and...
'90 Day: The Single Life' Season 3 Features a Surprise Reunion Between Mike and Natalie
After an ugly split, 90 Day Fiancé exes Mike and Natalie are reuniting in Washington. In the new trailer for season 3 of the spin-off, 90 Day: The Single Life, Natalie continues her quest for love, and while it appears she's found a spark with someone new, the teaser ends with Natalie back at the door of Mike's home in secluded Sequim, Washington.
