Phoenix Suns' Mikal Bridges ranked in Top 10 in NBA small forward rankings for 2022-23

HoopsHype is unveiling its rankings of the Top 25 players in the NBA at each position and three Phoenix Suns starters have been in the Top 10 of each list so far.

The latest entry? Mikal Bridges, who comes in ranked No. 10 among the Top 25 small forwards in the league .

Of Bridges, Frank Urbina writes: "One of the top 3-and-D players in the NBA at the moment, Mikal Bridges is more complementary piece than star, but a star he is in his role nonetheless. Last season, Bridges was fantastic, averaging 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals to go with 36.9 percent shooting from three and a +9.5 swing rating, playing a pivotal part in what was an elite Phoenix Suns team in the regular season. According to VORP, Bridges was the 36th-most impactful player in the league last year, and it’s not difficult to surmise why, as his defense and three-point shooting were vital to the Suns’ success. With quick feet, great instincts and above-average wingspan, Bridges could guard multiple positions and he only takes shots within his wheelhouse on offense, never forcing things but rather letting the game come to him."

The Top 5 players in the NBA at small forward, according to HoopsHype?

The Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum is No. 1, followed by the Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant, who coincidentally has been in a lot of NBA trade rumors surrounding the Suns , trade rumors that have included Bridges .

The Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard is ranked No. 3, followed by the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James.

The Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler rounds out the Top 5 in HoopsHype's rankings.

The Suns' Devin Booker was voted the No. 1 shooting guard in HoopsHype's ranking of that position last week.

Suns point guard Chris Paul previously came in at No. 6 on the site's list of the top point guards in the league for the upcoming season.

Where would you rank Mikal Bridges among small forwards in the NBA?

