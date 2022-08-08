ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Little appoints leaders from Shoshone and Clayton to Serve Idaho Commission

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Gov. Brad Little appointed two new commissioners to Serve Idaho, the Governor’s Commission on Service and Volunteerism. The new commissioners are Karma Metzler Fitzgerald of Shoshone and Amanda Gardner of Clayton. The two join the existing commission of 15 governor-appointed commissioners whose mission is...
SIPH needs to speak to individual who dropped off a bat

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) needs to speak to the individual who dropped off a bat at their facility in Pocatello on Monday. SIPH has tried to call the individual many times but hasn’t been able to reach them. If you dropped off a...
POCATELLO, ID
COVID-19 UPDATES: 753 new Idaho COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho officials reported 753 new COVID-19 cases and 1 new death Friday. State-level case and hospital data are now being updated on the state dashboard on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, excluding holidays. That brings the total confirmed and probable cases reported since March 2020...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho man overcomes extreme physical odds to compete in marathon

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – A familiar local hero is returning to the race that started his journey halfway across the world. Rod Hutchins was 34 when he was diagnosed with Guillian Barre syndrome and paralyzed from the neck down. 24 years, 21 surgeries, two hip replacements, two scoped...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Pipeline break spills 45,000 gallons of diesel in Wyoming

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A diesel pipeline in Wyoming owned by a company that’s being sued by federal prosecutors over previous spills in two other states cracked open and released more than 45,000 gallons of fuel, a state official said Friday. Cleanup work is ongoing from the spill...
WYOMING STATE

