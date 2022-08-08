ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toxic chemical detected in Kent Lake, Milford's Hubbell Pond from July chemical spill

By Sophia Lada, Livingston Daily
 5 days ago
Water samples taken last week showed a low-level presence of a toxic chemical in the Hubbell Pond in Milford and Kent Lake in Kensington Metro Park after a company released contaminated water, state environmental officials said.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services recommends people and animals avoid contact with Huron River between North Wixom Road in Oakland County and Kensington Road in Livingston County until further notice.

The chemical, hexavalent chromium, is a carcinogen that can negatively affect health through ingestion, skin contact or inhalation.

Liquid containing 5% hexavalent chromium was released from Tribar Manufacturing in Wixom more than a week ago into Norton Creek, which flows into the Huron River system.

Of the 69 water samples collected, officials said in a press release, there were three with detectable levels of hexavalent chromium: two from Hubbell Pond and one from the middle of Kent Lake. The Metro Park crosses into both Livingston and Oakland counties.

The Kent Lake sample was 5 parts per billion, and the Hubbell Pond samples detected 11 ppb and 9 ppb. All were at or below the levels considered hazardous: 11 ppb.

Crews from EGLE sampled water upstream, downstream and from Hubbell Pond Friday.

According to the EGLE press release, sites to avoid include Norton Creek downstream from the Wixom wastewater treatment plant in Oakland County, Hubbell Pond (also known as the Mill Pond in Oakland County) and Kent Lake, in Oakland and Livingston counties.

MDHHS recommends people avoid swimming wading, playing in or drinking water from the Huron River. They also recommend not watering plants with or eating fish caught from the Huron River.

Sophia Lada is a reporter for the Livingston Daily. Contact her at slada@gannett.com or 517.377.1065. Follow her on Twitter @sophia_lada.

