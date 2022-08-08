Read full article on original website
RappArts PorchFest 2022
On Saturday, August 20, 2022 from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm, RappArts, in cooperation with the Fredericksburg Arts Commission, Virginia Commission for the Arts, and The National Endowment for the Arts, will present its third annual RappArts PorchFest on Winchester and Fauquier Streets. Only one admission cost is paid for...
Caroline St Sidewalk Sale
Join us for some great deals Saturday, August 20th, 10-5 for a Sidewalk Sale on the 700 Block of Caroline Street in Downtown Fredericksburg. Six stores are participating and will have lots of items on sale to celebrate the end of summer and back to school.
Virginia Spirits Expo
Join us for an amazing day sampling Virginia’s BEST Spirits and custom cocktails! PLUS, live music, great food & more!. Visit with, learn about, and sample from 18+ Award Winning Virginia Distilleries! All-Access Sampling is INCLUDED in your ticket!. Every Distillery will have bottles available for purchase on site....
Stafford firefighter wins gold in international games
Please join us in congratulating Lt. B. Kline on his four gold medals at the World Police and Fire Games in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Lt. Kline competed in the ultimate firefighter challenge as well as large bore shooting. In large bore shooting, he took both gold medals in his division for the individual events and two gold medals in the team events, which were made up of firefighters from around the world, and just up the street!
Intoxicated Stafford man facing charges after allegedly assaulting deputies
Intoxicated Stafford man facing charges after allegedly assaulting deputies. The Stafford Sheriff’s Office says on August 10th at approximately 11:35 p.m. deputies were dispatched to a drunk driver complaint in the area of Carter Lane. The caller advised the driver, 46-year old James Hudnall of Stafford attempted to run them off the road and into a ditch. Deputies arrived at Hudnall’s residence and found him out back.
FredNats split doubleheader with Augusta
Jared McKenzie homered in his FredNat debut, James Wood had four more hits across two games, and the FredNats split a doubleheader with Augusta, winning 8-2 in game one and losing 8-7 in game two. McKenzie, the Nationals’ 5th round pick in 2022 out of Baylor, doubled in his first...
