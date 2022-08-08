Please join us in congratulating Lt. B. Kline on his four gold medals at the World Police and Fire Games in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Lt. Kline competed in the ultimate firefighter challenge as well as large bore shooting. In large bore shooting, he took both gold medals in his division for the individual events and two gold medals in the team events, which were made up of firefighters from around the world, and just up the street!

STAFFORD, VA ・ 6 HOURS AGO