SALMON , Idaho (KIFI) – Several days of favorable weather gave firefighters an opportunity to gain containment on the fire and made it possible for firefighters to go direct on the fire edge in the “horseshoe” to protect structures and values in Moose Creek. Work on the Panther Creek and Beaver Creek contingency lines were completed yesterday. Today, crews will patrol that area and mop up hot spots. Patrol, mop up, and suppression repair will continue along the Northern and Eastern edges of the fire along Salmon River Rd and Highway 93. Chipping of fuel mitigation piles was completed yesterday at Wallace Lake Campground and along the Diamond Line. On the 035 Forest Road along Jackass Ridge, crews finished constructing the contingency line and plan to remove a few remaining hazard trees and strengthen the line today. Along FR 300 West of Leesburg, crews are removing and chipping brush, and heavy equipment is working to widen the line. With yesterday’s weather and structure protection missions being completed, structure crews were reassigned to initial attack duties to respond to new starts.

SALMON, ID ・ 7 HOURS AGO