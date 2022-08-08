ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoosier Amateur coming back to Pfau golf course in Bloomington

By Jim Gordillo, The Herald-Times
 5 days ago
A handful of local and Indiana University golfers will hit the Pfau Course at IU starting Monday for the return of the Golfweek Hoosier Amateur.

The three-round event, open to men and women, will include more than 100 golfers. Among the 87 men listed are, with first-round tee times in parenthesis, Bloomington South's Happy Gilmore (11:57 a.m.) and Jacob Paine (10:21), South grad Drew Todd, now at Ball State (8:42), the University of Southern Indiana duo of 2022 City Golf champ Jason Bannister (9:00) and 2021 winner Jace Day (10:54), Brown County grad Bailey Howard (11:30) and Bloomington's Robert Wise (9:09) and three-time City Golf champ Mitch Oard (1 p.m.).

In addition, IU's Mitch Davis (12:06 p.m.), Eric Berggren (12:24), Noah Gillard (11:12 a.m.) and Robbie Bender (12:01) are also slated to play. Davis was the runner-up last year with a 211, losing on the first playoff hole to Notre Dame's Taichi Kho.

There are 24 in the women's field, including former IU player Hanna Tanaka (8:24).

A complete list of players, tee times and more information is available at https://bit.ly/3BN8J21.

