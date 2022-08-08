Read full article on original website
miamivalleytoday.com
FAIR INFORMATION
Miami County Agricultural Society Inc. Everyone 9 years old or older entering the fair is required to pay or have a Miami County approved pass. This includes Horse Shows and Pulls, Tractor Pulls, Races, Contest Concert, etc. SEASON TICKET $30. Includes seven admission tear-off tickets. MCAS MEMBERSHIP TICKET $30. Includes...
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy changes square
A pedestrian crosses one of the newly re-painted crosswalks in downtown Troy. In addition to the painting, the city has changed some parking and traffic signals. Motorists are urged to use caution as citizens get used to the changes.
miamivalleytoday.com
Gearing up for the 2022 Miami County Fair
TROY — As the heat burns on and school draws closer, 4-H participants and food truck enthusiasts alike will flock to the Miami County Fairgrounds for a week of project showcases, food, rides, entertainment and more. The fair will kick off at 10:30 a.m Friday, Aug. 12, with the...
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua Optimist Club encourages citizens to celebrate Labor Day with Patriotic Pride Award
PIQUA — The Piqua Optimist Club has added a patriotic program to their agenda called the Patriotic Pride Award in addition to their organization of the Avenue of Flags project, which are flags placed in front of homes or businesses on patriotic holidays. The Patriotic Pride Award encourages participants...
miamivalleytoday.com
2022 Miami County Fair events and shows
TROY – The Miami County Fair begins Aug. 12 and runs until Aug. 18 and will be packed full of activities and fun. Opening ceremonies will begin at noon on Aug. 12 at the Entertainment Tent. During the opening ceremonies, the Fair Royalty will be crowned. The Jessup Amusement...
miamivalleytoday.com
Area first responders to speak at Miami Valley Veterans Museum monthly meeting
TROY — Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak will be the featured speaker at 9 a.m. on Sept. 7 at the monthly meeting of the Miami Valley Veterans Museum. He will give a presentation called, “Got a Gun? The New Firearms Regulations in Ohio,” in which he will brief veterans and their friends on new Ohio gun laws and respond to questions from the audience.
miamivalleytoday.com
Golden Knights free fall into Dayton
DAYTON — The greatest free fall team in the world flew and dropped into Dayton air space for the 2022 CenterPoint Energy air show in the form of your United States Army Golden Knights. For over 60 years the ambassadors of the Army have dominated the international skydiving circuit....
miamivalleytoday.com
2022 Miami County Fair kicks off
TROY – Clinton Shellenberger, who just graduated from Newton High School in Pleasant Hill, and Kila Stephan, a junior at Covington High School in Covington, took king and queen at the 2022 Miami County Fair on Aug. 12. Shellenberger is the son of Nick and Jennifer Shellenberger. He is...
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua’s Down a River, Down a Beer event
PIQUA – Join the Piqua community at the ninth annual Down a River, Down a Beer from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13. The event will be held at 919 S. Main St., and will feature 80 different craft beers to sample. Some of the craft beers...
miamivalleytoday.com
Concern over mayor’s downtown traffic design proclamation
Editor’s note: The author is currently serving as president of City Council in the City of Troy and has announced his candidacy for mayor of the City of Troy. In an Aug. 9 press release from the City of Troy, Mayor Oda announced that, “I’m very confident that these enhancements to our roads and walkways will make it even safer for employees, visitors, and shoppers to safely enjoy our historic downtown.” The reason for such a statement was announcing the removal of crosswalks across Main Street at Cherry Street in the downtown area. If you think the removal of crosswalks is a questionable move in order to enhance our walkways, you aren’t alone.
miamivalleytoday.com
Road closures
Information provided by Miami County Engineer’s Office. Starting Aug. 10 through Sep. 30, Peterson Road will be closed between Casstown-Sidney Road and state Route 589 for a bridge replacement. The Alcony-Conover Rd. closure between Snodgrass Road and Miami-Shelby Road will be extended and is expected to reopen on Aug....
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua Arts Council to host 30th annual fine art exhibition and 4 by 6 fundraiser
PIQUA — The 30th annual Piqua Fine Art Exhibition will be displayed throughout most of September and will feature 180 pieces from artists all over Ohio across six different categories including drawing, oil and acrylics, water media, photography, 3D and miscellaneous works. The 2022 show will be displayed at...
miamivalleytoday.com
Mercy Health’s Urbana Hospital receives five stars from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services
URBANA — The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) updated its overall hospital quality star ratings for 2022 and Mercy Health’s Urbana Hospital received a five-star rating. It was one of only 429 hospitals nationwide to be recognized with a rating of five stars. “I am extremely...
miamivalleytoday.com
Tipp City Garden Club members tour Catherine Zimmerman’s native plant gardens
TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Garden Club members traveled to Yellow Springs on Aug. 2 to tour the native plant gardens of Catherine Zimmerman. At the age of five, Zimmerman’s infatuation with flowers and plants was influenced by her father, a farmer. He gave each of his six children a patch of land to grow whatever they wanted. He taught them things like feeding the soil, and in turn, the soil would feed the plants.
miamivalleytoday.com
Brian Deal leads Echo Hills Club Championship after three-under par 69
PIQUA — Brian Deal puts himself in position to win another club championship at Echo Hills after an impressive three-under par 69 in the opening round Saturday to take a seven-shot lead. Deal had birdies on the second, fifth and ninth holes on the front nine for a two-under...
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy freshman Sargent cards 33 at Miami Shores; Lady Trojan netters sweep Fairmont
TROY — Troy freshman boys golfer Mitchell Sargent continues to impress. After shooting a 3-over par 75 at the Dan Kendig Invitational at Echo Hills Wednesday, Sargent torched the front nine of Miami Shores Thursday with a three-under par 33 in an MVL win over Greenville Thursday. He led...
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami County Girls Cross Country Preview
TROY — Kevin Alexander returns as Troy girls cross country coach. The Trojans were MVL runnerup last year. Returning letterwinners include Hannah Brooks, Nailah Ddamba, Saidah Ddamba, Hallie Frigge, Katie Hansbarger, Allyson Kyle, Johnae Malcolm, Millie Peltier, Brooke Craft, Skylar DeMoss, Kara Enneking, Kiley Kitta, Ashley Kyle, Lynnette McKibbin, Allison Unger, Chelsea Muhlenkamp, Alaina Welbaum, Isabel Westerheide and Lily Zimmerman.
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami County Volleyball Preview
TROY — Michelle Owen returns as Troy volleyball coach. The Lady Trojans were 21-2 overall last season and 18-0 in the MVL. Returning letterwinners include seniors Kasey Sager, Ellie Fogarty, Brynn Siler, Madison Frey and Brooklyn Jackson. Sager and Frey will lead the middles. Sager had 114 kills and...
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua football closes scrimmage season with win over Northmont
PIQUA — In a matchup of explosive offenses, the Piqua football team got past Northmont 24-21 in a three quarter scrimmage Friday night to close the regular season. The Indians will play Belmont at 7 p.m. Friday night at Welcome Stadium in the regular season opener. “I thought it...
