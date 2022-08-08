Brad Pitt has a list of actors he will not work with, Aaron Taylor-Johnson reveals

Aaron Taylor-Johnson is sharing his experience working with Brad Pitt on the set of the new movie ‘Bullet Train,’ revealing that the Hollywood star has a list of actors he prefers not to work with.

The stars of the film are currently going on a series of interviews promoting the movie, with Aaron attending Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland. Aaron was asked about how he felt working with Brad, describing him as a “humble and gracious human being.”

“He just wants to bring light and joy into the world and be around people who are there to have a good time,” Aaron explained, admitting that after working with many actors, it gets easier to know who is a better match while working on a project.

“You work with many actors and after a while, you start making notes: ‘I am definitely not working with this person ever again.’ Brad has this list too: the ‘good’ list and the ‘s–t’ list,” the actor said.

Aaron also shared his experience filming a fighting scene with Brad, revealing that he suffered major injuries, as he implemented a “crazy mad Keto diet” to achieve a “scrawny and lean” look for the film, which resulted in “low blood sugar levels.”

“We were in a fight sequence and I get drop-kicked across the room. And the one sharp bit of the corner where there wasn’t any padding took a chunk out of my hand. I literally went wham, passed out,” he explained. “Then I came back and was like ‘Should we go again?’ and they were like ‘No, no, no. You gotta go get stitches at the hospital.’ So then I spent the night in the hospital.”