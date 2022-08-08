Read full article on original website
Salinas Valley News Briefs | Aug. 11, 2022
GONZALES — Circus Royal Spectacular is coming to Gonzales this week from Aug. 11 to 14 at Centennial Park, 250 First St. The circus shows will commence on Thursday and Friday at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.; Saturday at 3:30, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 1:30, 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. — all under the big top.
Monterey County Free Libraries to establish Student Success Centers
SALINAS VALLEY — For some students in the Monterey County Free Libraries (MCFL) service area, including the Salinas Valley, gaining access to school supplies may be simple, but for many, it is not. MCFL’s service area covers a stretch of about 130 miles, from Pajaro in the north near...
National Night Out brings Salinas Valley families and first responders together
SALINAS VALLEY — Law enforcement agencies across South Monterey County participated in the National Night Out on Aug. 2, part of a nationwide effort to get communities in touch with the officers who serve them. Local police and fire departments hosted community booths and offered entertainment and free food...
Worthy to Print Column | Remember to Slow Down
“Hi honey, how is it going?” My bride and the lady that makes life worthwhile for me walked over from the front door and gave me a peck on the cheek as she headed on into the kitchen. I could feel my heart skip a little as it always does when she returns from just about any trip she takes, but especially when she goes on Highway 101 to Salinas from Gonzales and back.
Salinas Valley State Prison inmate’s death being investigated as homicide
SOLEDAD — California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials are investigating the death of an inmate at Salinas Valley State Prison (SVSP) in Soledad as a homicide. On Aug. 3, at about 8:04 a.m., officers responded when inmate Angel Montes allegedly attacked another inmate, Peter Hernandez, in a housing...
