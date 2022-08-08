ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, CA

Salinas Valley News Briefs | Aug. 11, 2022

GONZALES — Circus Royal Spectacular is coming to Gonzales this week from Aug. 11 to 14 at Centennial Park, 250 First St. The circus shows will commence on Thursday and Friday at 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.; Saturday at 3:30, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday at 1:30, 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. — all under the big top.
Worthy to Print Column | Remember to Slow Down

“Hi honey, how is it going?” My bride and the lady that makes life worthwhile for me walked over from the front door and gave me a peck on the cheek as she headed on into the kitchen. I could feel my heart skip a little as it always does when she returns from just about any trip she takes, but especially when she goes on Highway 101 to Salinas from Gonzales and back.
Salinas Valley State Prison inmate’s death being investigated as homicide

SOLEDAD — California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials are investigating the death of an inmate at Salinas Valley State Prison (SVSP) in Soledad as a homicide. On Aug. 3, at about 8:04 a.m., officers responded when inmate Angel Montes allegedly attacked another inmate, Peter Hernandez, in a housing...
