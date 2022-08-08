ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City cyclist critically injured after car rear-ends bicycle

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
 5 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A cyclist is hospitalized after a collision involving a car late Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 11:40 a.m. at West 51st Street and Wornall Road.

According to the police report, the cyclist was riding his bicycle in the outside lane while traveling north on Wornall Road.

Investigators said the driver of a Scion did not see the cyclist and rear-ended the bicycle.

The impact threw the cyclist onto the hood and into the windshield of the car. Police said he wore a helmet, but was transported to a hospital with critical injuries.

The driver of the Scion was not injured in the crash.

