wxpr.org
New Oneida County Judge, Saildrones on Lake Superior, and free YMCA membership for 6th graders
Governor Evers appoints Mary Roth Burns to Oneida County Court. Straw gun purchase tied to Merrill homicide. USGS deploys saildrones on Lake Superior to help improve fishery population estimates. Merrill Area Public Schools likely to go to referendum this fall. YMCA of the Northwoods rolls out 6th Grade Initiative.
Governor names new judge for Oneida County
A new judge has been named for Oneida County. Governor Tony Evers announced his appointment of Mary Roth Burns to the Oneida County Circuit Court – Branch 1. The appointment will fill the vacancy created by Judge Patrick O’Melia’s retirement. Burns will complete a term ending July...
Merrill Area Public Schools prepare to try again on referendum
Between April and August, the Merrill Area Public Schools (MAPS) had to make budget cuts after a referendum failed. Administrators at the school district said dealing with a limited budget has made them have to cut programs, change curriculums and more. "There are some bigger class sizes (and) there are...
Wisconsin selects site for new youth prison
Wisconsin is another step closer to closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in Lincoln County. Tuesday, Governor Evers announced the Department of Corrections has selected a site for the new youth prison. It will be in northwest Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Common Council is expected to hold a special...
Life sentence for shootings at a Wausau cemetery
Henry West, the man who shot three people and killed one at Pine Grove Cemetery in 2019 has been sentenced to life in prison for first degree murder along with multiple other counts. West killed Patty Grimm and wounded two others, Rosemelia Short and Bill Buhse, in the shooting. Families...
Wausau area obituaries August 8, 2022
Daemon A. Lee, 18, of Rothschild, passed away on August 6, 2022. Daemon was born January 2, 2004, in Wausau. He was the quiet kid in the corner until you got to know him. He was extremely smart and had a genius-level IQ. He loved games! Board games and video games. He never met a puzzle he couldn’t conquer. Daemon played trumpet in the marching band and graduated from DC Everest in 2022. He worked at Briq’s and loved his Briq’s family. Daemon loved to read- he was always reading a book, if not three. He enjoyed collecting trinkets- anything shiny, dice, coins, and rocks. Daemon is deeply missed and forever in our hearts. “How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.”
Leaders of Vilas County criminal justice system seek board approval for first step in creating drug treatment court
Vilas County Circuit Court Judge Martha Milanowski doesn’t have the exact numbers, but knows she sees a lot of cases involving drugs, especially methamphetamine and heroine. “The majority of cases involve drugs,” she said. Milanowski knew it was a prevalent issue in the county before she was appointed...
1 dead in Vilas County rollover
A 36-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle rollover weekend crash in Vilas County, officials said. The crash was reported at about 8:30 p.m. on County Hwy. N, west of Eagle Nest Court in the town of Plum Lake. Police say a preliminary investigation shows the victim, who was driving...
Anderson pleads guilty to murdering Hannah Miller
Christopher Terrell Anderson pleaded guilty in Oneida County Court on Friday to killing Hannah Miller. Anderson was set to begin trial Monday morning for the case in which he was charged with 1st degree intentional homicide. The felony charge has a mandatory life sentence. As part of the plea deal,...
Police: 23 animals rescued from Marathon County home
NEWS RELEASE – The Marathon County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of other law enforcement and animal control partners, seized 22 dogs and one cat from a residence on Chokecherry Road in the Town of Hull on Monday. The Animal Control Enforcement Team will continue to work with...
UPDATED: Fire shuts down portion of Hwy. 51 in Minocqua
The fire caused a chain reaction of events that left one person injured. Just after 4 a.m. Monday, Minocqua Police received a call regarding a car on fire that was parked near Copycat Printers, a building that is also home to several apartments on the upper level. All residents escaped the blaze, but one person was taken to a local hospital, police said.
wearegreenbay.com
Man in northern Wisconsin dies after home explosion, was making his own fireworks
CRESCENT, Wis. (WFRV) – In what authorities believe to be an accident, one man died after an explosion in Oneida County on Monday. According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, on August 1 around 7:25 p.m., authorities responded to a reported explosion that happened in a garage in the Town of Crescent. A man was found dead from the injuries that happened during the explosion.
