ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Park Township, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

GOP candidate for governor discusses vision for Pennsylvania

SLICKVILLE, Pa. — Republican nominee for governor Doug Mastriano held hisfourth rally in Western Pennsylvania Friday night. During the rally, the state senator addressed the crowd at Slickville Sportsman Grounds, and discussed the recent FBI seize of documents at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. "It's really heartbreaking what's happened to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

Pennsylvania's acting health secretary responds to indictments of nursing home officials

PITTSBURGH — In the wake of indictments against top nursing home officials, the state health secretary said her priority is keeping nursing home residents safe. The CEO and four other top officials at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center and Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center were indicted on federal health care fraud charges. The nursing homes, themselves, were also charged.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wtae.com

51-year-old man killed in Washington County motorcycle crash

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Burgettstown man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Washington County on Thursday morning. The Washington County coroner’s office said James C. Jancart, 51, was traveling along Beech Hollow Road in Robinson Township when he lost control of his motorcycle, went off the road, up an embankment and struck a utility pole.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Park Township, PA
Government
City
South Park Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy