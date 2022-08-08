Read full article on original website
Related
Medical deserts: What they are, where they are, and who they affect
Millions of Americans are receiving healthcare that rivals Third World standards. Vast regions of the country have seen medical services evaporate over the past decade. Hospitals have closed, doctors have left, and pharmacies have been forced into bankruptcy. In this series, Dried Up: America's Medical Deserts, the Washington Examiner will investigate what happened to these now barren terrains. Without adequate access to a hospital, primary care center, OBGYN, or other specialized medical services, the health of an estimated 30 million people is put in jeopardy.
MedCity News
Most Medicare beneficiaries concerned about healthcare cost inflation, survey finds
About 95% of Medicare beneficiaries are anxious about inflation’s impact on healthcare costs, with 45% saying costs have already increased because of inflation, a recent survey by eHealth found. Santa Clara, California-based eHealth is a private online marketplace for health insurance. The survey collected responses online throughout July from...
pharmacytimes.com
Health Care Providers Should Counsel Patients on Integrative Medicine Strategies
Study suggests that health care providers should discuss with patients whether they are using any integrative medicine strategies, which ones, and why. Nearly 40% of older individuals currently use at least 1 integrative medicine strategy to ease symptoms of physical health, mental health, or to help them relax, according to the results of a new poll from the University of Michigan National Poll on Healthy Aging.
Column-Landmark U.S. healthcare bill sets stage for lower Medicare prescription drug costs
Aug 9 (Reuters) - The climate and healthcare legislation that Congress is set to approve later this week includes the most important improvements to the Medicare program in nearly two decades. The changes aim to address one of the biggest concerns of seniors: the fast-rising cost of prescription drugs.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
Why Experts Say The Federal Legalization Of Cannabis Could Mean Better Public Health
While state-level changes to cannabis use have swept the U.S., a federal decision on legalizing the drug has not yet been reached.
5 States Likely To Legalize Psychedelics
This article was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight and appears here with permission. As psychedelics continue to gain mainstream acceptance, these 5 states have started the process to legalize psychedelics. Across the USA –as scientific evidence grows that psychedelics such as psilocybin are not only safe to consume, but also...
The Crisis Facing Nursing Homes, Assisted Living and Home Care for America’s Elderly
Hundreds of thousands of workers are leaving the caregiving industry. Unless immigration policies and industry standards change, an aging U.S. is going to face drastic consequences.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stimulus Updates To Know for August 2022
In 2020 and 2021, American consumers and businesses alike were flooded with various forms of stimulus in an attempt to keep the economy stable during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then,...
MedicalXpress
New approach to opioid addiction includes access to medications and eradicating social stigma
Opioid use disorder is a complex and complicated problem in the U.S. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were a record-breaking 100,306 overdose deaths during the 12-month period ending in April 2021, driven by fentanyl. That's a 28.5%t jump from the year-earlier period. Methadone, buprenorphine and...
Feds Charge Dozens in $1.2 Billion Health Care Fraud
The U.S. Justice Department filed criminal charges against 36 people across the country for their alleged involvement in a more than $1.2 billion health care fraud. Federal officials said on July 20 that the investigation involved alleged fraudulent telemedicine, cardiovascular and cancer genetic testing, and durable medical equipment schemes. Seeking...
agingparents.com
What Will It Cost Aging Parents To Age In Place At Home?
You may know some aging folks who are staying in their own homes with caregivers helping as they lose independence. By far, most people want to stay in their own homes rather than go to a senior community. Maybe you’ve never calculated what that can cost. Medicare does not pay for home care, as it is considered “custodial” rather than “medical”.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AOL Corp
'Almost useless': Patients, advocates critical of federal pace to unlock hospital prices
Since her brother died at 52 from colon cancer and her sister was diagnosed at 42, Lisa Gold has prioritized colonoscopies as part of her routine care. Gold, a Long Beach, California, filmmaker and screenwriter, paid $132 in 2018 and $190 in 2019 with her Anthem Blue Cross insurance plan covering the bulk of the costs. But for a December 2020 procedure, done by the same Cedars Sinai-affiliated doctor at the same outpatient facility, she was billed more than 17 times as much.
Opioids in Good Faith: Dr. Jay Joshi Weighs in On the Supreme Court Decision on Opioid Prescribing
In a time when few can agree on anything, the Supreme Court unanimously agreed to vacate the conviction of two physicians who were convicted of prescribing opioids to their patients in the course of legitimate practice. When they were indicted and subsequently went to trial, they were not afforded the...
drugtopics.com
Pharmacists Fight to Take on Opioid Use Disorder
Buprenorphine can only be prescribed by pharmacists with waivers, limiting access to this necessary treatment for communities. Opioid use disorder (OUD) and overdose deaths are an epidemic. During the COVID-19 pandemic, opioid overdose deaths in the United States soared by 45%—up to 107,622 drug overdose deaths in 2021, according to the CDC.1 Despite these high numbers, when individuals with OUD or their caregivers ask their pharmacist for help, the answer all too often is “I can’t.”
Washington Examiner
Death of rural pharmacies across US leaves millions without a place to get medicine
Millions of people in America are receiving healthcare that rivals Third World standards. Vast regions of the country have seen medical services evaporate over the past decade. Hospitals have closed, doctors have left, and pharmacies have been forced into bankruptcy. In this series, Dried Up: America's Medical Deserts, the Washington Examiner will investigate what happened to these now-barren terrains. Without adequate access to a hospital, a primary care center, an OB-GYN, or other specialized medical services, the health of an estimated 30 million people is put in jeopardy.
POLITICO
How the workforce shortage is harming care for adults with disabilities
With Dan Goldberg, Megan Wilson and Tucker Doherty. WELCOME TO WEDNESDAY PULSE — Domino’s finally gives up in Italy. How did it take this long for the American chain to get the hint? Send your favorite Italian pizza joint, news and tips to kmahr@politico.com and dpayne@politico.com. (We’ll go first: Pizzarium, near the Vatican. Prego.)
Cannabis Laws are Uneven, and That's Hitting Supply Chains
The cannabis movement has never had as much momentum as it does right now. A full 19 states and the District of Columbia have legalized recreational use of the drug, with the majority of the new states coming online within the last five years (states like Oregon, Washington, Vermont and Alaska were earlier to the party).
LAW・
healthleadersmedia.com
Even After Infectious Outbreaks, Such as COVID-19, Nursing Home Staffing May Never be Fully Replaced
Decline is most notable among certified nursing assistants. — Infectious disease outbreak preparations in nursing homes should include emergency staffing plans, such as centralized "strike teams" that can be temporarily deployed to provide supplemental staffing, a recent study says. The study, Staffing Patterns in US Nursing Homes During COVID-19...
biztoc.com
What Medicare Part A’s belly-up date means for you
At its current pace, Medicare’s Hospital Insurance trust fund will run out of money in 2028, according to the June 2022 Medicare trustees report. That’s a two-year extension on the previous estimate, but experts say it’s still not good news, and the government needs to stop twiddling its thumbs. Here’s what you should know.WHAT HAPPENS IF THE TRUST FUND IS DEPLETED?If the Medicare Hospital Insurance trust fund is depleted, it doesn’t mean Medicare Part A will implode. But the program won’t have enough revenues to cover all operating costs, by a shortfall of about 10% starting in 2029.“This part of the Medicare program won’t be able to make payments to health care providers and health insurers that are due, and those payments will become increasingly delayed over time,” says Matthew Fiedler, a senior fellow with the USC-Brookings Schaeffer Initiative for Health Policy.This backlog could result in a big financial shock to hospitals that rely on Medicare revenues to operate. Ultimately, Fiedler says , “hospitals might rethink the extent to which they want to participate in the Medicare program.”It’s important to understand that Medicare’s Hospital Insurance trust fund doesn’t finance all of Medicare — it funds Medicare Part A, or hospital insurance. Medicare Part B, which covers doctor’s appointments and outpatient care, and Medicare Part D, which covers prescription drugs, are funded mainly out of patient premiums and the government’s general revenues.Hub peek embed (apf-Health) - Compressed layout (automatic embed) WHAT ARE THE MOST LIKELY FIXES?There are several ways the government could handle the situation, from tweaking service coverage to redirecting revenues. Here are a few options:Move some Medicare Part A services to Part BSome experts have suggested that the government could shift some post-acute services — such as physical therapy or nursing management after a hospital stay — from Part A to Part B.“That makes the Part A trust fund look better, because...
Comments / 0