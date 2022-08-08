ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical deserts: What they are, where they are, and who they affect

Millions of Americans are receiving healthcare that rivals Third World standards. Vast regions of the country have seen medical services evaporate over the past decade. Hospitals have closed, doctors have left, and pharmacies have been forced into bankruptcy. In this series, Dried Up: America's Medical Deserts, the Washington Examiner will investigate what happened to these now barren terrains. Without adequate access to a hospital, primary care center, OBGYN, or other specialized medical services, the health of an estimated 30 million people is put in jeopardy.
Health Care Providers Should Counsel Patients on Integrative Medicine Strategies

Study suggests that health care providers should discuss with patients whether they are using any integrative medicine strategies, which ones, and why. Nearly 40% of older individuals currently use at least 1 integrative medicine strategy to ease symptoms of physical health, mental health, or to help them relax, according to the results of a new poll from the University of Michigan National Poll on Healthy Aging.
5 States Likely To Legalize Psychedelics

This article was originally published on Psychedelic Spotlight and appears here with permission. As psychedelics continue to gain mainstream acceptance, these 5 states have started the process to legalize psychedelics. Across the USA –as scientific evidence grows that psychedelics such as psilocybin are not only safe to consume, but also...
Feds Charge Dozens in $1.2 Billion Health Care Fraud

The U.S. Justice Department filed criminal charges against 36 people across the country for their alleged involvement in a more than $1.2 billion health care fraud. Federal officials said on July 20 that the investigation involved alleged fraudulent telemedicine, cardiovascular and cancer genetic testing, and durable medical equipment schemes. Seeking...
What Will It Cost Aging Parents To Age In Place At Home?

You may know some aging folks who are staying in their own homes with caregivers helping as they lose independence. By far, most people want to stay in their own homes rather than go to a senior community. Maybe you’ve never calculated what that can cost. Medicare does not pay for home care, as it is considered “custodial” rather than “medical”.
'Almost useless': Patients, advocates critical of federal pace to unlock hospital prices

Since her brother died at 52 from colon cancer and her sister was diagnosed at 42, Lisa Gold has prioritized colonoscopies as part of her routine care. Gold, a Long Beach, California, filmmaker and screenwriter, paid $132 in 2018 and $190 in 2019 with her Anthem Blue Cross insurance plan covering the bulk of the costs. But for a December 2020 procedure, done by the same Cedars Sinai-affiliated doctor at the same outpatient facility, she was billed more than 17 times as much.
Pharmacists Fight to Take on Opioid Use Disorder

Buprenorphine can only be prescribed by pharmacists with waivers, limiting access to this necessary treatment for communities. Opioid use disorder (OUD) and overdose deaths are an epidemic. During the COVID-19 pandemic, opioid overdose deaths in the United States soared by 45%—up to 107,622 drug overdose deaths in 2021, according to the CDC.1 Despite these high numbers, when individuals with OUD or their caregivers ask their pharmacist for help, the answer all too often is “I can’t.”
Death of rural pharmacies across US leaves millions without a place to get medicine

Millions of people in America are receiving healthcare that rivals Third World standards. Vast regions of the country have seen medical services evaporate over the past decade. Hospitals have closed, doctors have left, and pharmacies have been forced into bankruptcy. In this series, Dried Up: America's Medical Deserts, the Washington Examiner will investigate what happened to these now-barren terrains. Without adequate access to a hospital, a primary care center, an OB-GYN, or other specialized medical services, the health of an estimated 30 million people is put in jeopardy.
How the workforce shortage is harming care for adults with disabilities

With Dan Goldberg, Megan Wilson and Tucker Doherty. WELCOME TO WEDNESDAY PULSE — Domino’s finally gives up in Italy. How did it take this long for the American chain to get the hint? Send your favorite Italian pizza joint, news and tips to kmahr@politico.com and dpayne@politico.com. (We’ll go first: Pizzarium, near the Vatican. Prego.)
Cannabis Laws are Uneven, and That's Hitting Supply Chains

The cannabis movement has never had as much momentum as it does right now. A full 19 states and the District of Columbia have legalized recreational use of the drug, with the majority of the new states coming online within the last five years (states like Oregon, Washington, Vermont and Alaska were earlier to the party).
Even After Infectious Outbreaks, Such as COVID-19, Nursing Home Staffing May Never be Fully Replaced

Decline is most notable among certified nursing assistants. — Infectious disease outbreak preparations in nursing homes should include emergency staffing plans, such as centralized "strike teams" that can be temporarily deployed to provide supplemental staffing, a recent study says. The study, Staffing Patterns in US Nursing Homes During COVID-19...
What Medicare Part A’s belly-up date means for you

At its current pace, Medicare’s Hospital Insurance trust fund will run out of money in 2028, according to the June 2022 Medicare trustees report. That’s a two-year extension on the previous estimate, but experts say it’s still not good news, and the government needs to stop twiddling its thumbs. Here’s what you should know.WHAT HAPPENS IF THE TRUST FUND IS DEPLETED?If the Medicare Hospital Insurance trust fund is depleted, it doesn’t mean Medicare Part A will implode. But the program won’t have enough revenues to cover all operating costs, by a shortfall of about 10% starting in 2029.“This part of the Medicare program won’t be able to make payments to health care providers and health insurers that are due, and those payments will become increasingly delayed over time,” says Matthew Fiedler, a senior fellow with the USC-Brookings Schaeffer Initiative for Health Policy.This backlog could result in a big financial shock to hospitals that rely on Medicare revenues to operate. Ultimately, Fiedler says , “hospitals might rethink the extent to which they want to participate in the Medicare program.”It’s important to understand that Medicare’s Hospital Insurance trust fund doesn’t finance all of Medicare — it funds Medicare Part A, or hospital insurance. Medicare Part B, which covers doctor’s appointments and outpatient care, and Medicare Part D, which covers prescription drugs, are funded mainly out of patient premiums and the government’s general revenues.Hub peek embed (apf-Health) - Compressed layout (automatic embed) WHAT ARE THE MOST LIKELY FIXES?There are several ways the government could handle the situation, from tweaking service coverage to redirecting revenues. Here are a few options:Move some Medicare Part A services to Part BSome experts have suggested that the government could shift some post-acute services — such as physical therapy or nursing management after a hospital stay — from Part A to Part B.“That makes the Part A trust fund look better, because...
