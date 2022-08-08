ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Lake levels recede, but rain is possible this week

By Lynn Walker, Wichita Falls Times Record News
North Texas will have a chance to get rain for the next three days, but odds are not great. The National Weather Service has chances ranging from 20 to 30 percent through Wednesday night.

The rainfall is not likely to end the lingering drought. Wichita Falls is seven inches below normal precipitation totals for this date in the year. Areas to the west are seeing even worse rain deficits.

As of Monday, the combined level of lakes Arrowhead and Kickapoo -- the primary reservoirs that serve Wichita Falls and surrounding communities -- was 71.8 percent. If that combined level declines to 65 percent, more stringent water-use restrictions will kick in.

On Monday the Lake Arrowhead level was 74.5 percent of capacity and Lake Kickapoo was 64.9 percent. The city can also draw water from Lake Kemp, but it is not included in the combined levels. As of Monday, Lake Kemp was at 60.3 percent of capacity.

