Washington County, VA

Long-Awaited Historic Letters Are Now Published

RADFORD, VA—A book nearly 160 years in the making is now illuminating life during the Civil War in Southwest Virginia. The book, which has just been released by the University of North Carolina Press, features the wartime correspondence between Confederate newlyweds Brigadier General Gabriel C. Wharton and Anne Radford Wharton. The surviving 524 letters are astounding and reveal that we still have so much to learn about our history.
