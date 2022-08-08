Read full article on original website
Why are flags at half-staff today in Virginia?
Gov. Glenn Youngkin made the official order to lower the United States flags and the state of Virginia flags to half-staff.
shoredailynews.com
Virginia author’s investigative effort to uncover Governor Ralph Northam’s yearbook scandal inconclusive
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia author’s investigative effort to uncover the origins of a racist photo on Ralph Northam’s medical school yearbook page has ended inconclusively, according to the author, who has written a book that offers new details about the 2019 scandal. “Of course, I...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Long-Awaited Historic Letters Are Now Published
RADFORD, VA—A book nearly 160 years in the making is now illuminating life during the Civil War in Southwest Virginia. The book, which has just been released by the University of North Carolina Press, features the wartime correspondence between Confederate newlyweds Brigadier General Gabriel C. Wharton and Anne Radford Wharton. The surviving 524 letters are astounding and reveal that we still have so much to learn about our history.
Virginia State Police welcomes 18 new troopers to the force
The 136th generation of Virginia State Troopers is actually the smallest graduating class in Virginia State Police history, but this team says they bonded together quickly.
State Fair of Virginia competition deadlines nearing, performer line-up set
Deadlines to contend for top recognition for culinary and creative arts competitions for youth and adults close in the coming weeks.
Award-winning craft distillery announces expansion in Virginia
Award-winning craft distillery MurLarkey Distilled Spirits will be relocating and expanding its operations within Prince William County.
Top 5 most expensive areas in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, WV (WBOY) – According to the most recent statistics from the National Low Income Housing Coalition, West Virginia is one of the least expensive places to rent an apartment. The Fair Market Rent for a two-bedroom apartment is $800. The report says that in order to afford this level of rent and utilities without […]
Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case
The Tennessee Lookout is fighting for the public’s right to see video footage of alleged brutality by a U.S. Department of Homeland Security agent during a Grainger County slaughterhouse raid. Nashville attorney Paul McAdoo with the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press on Wednesday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Knoxville on […] The post Tennessee Lookout fights for release of video in Grainger County slaughterhouse raid case appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
What does it take to get a teaching license in Virginia?
What does it take to get certified to teach in Virginia? News 3 Investigators is looking into what it takes to get a Virginia teaching license, and what Hampton Roads teachers have to say about it.
wcyb.com
Gov. Glenn Youngkin ceremonially signs legislation for school construction
BRISTOL, Va. — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin held a ceremonial bill signing for legislation that is expected to improve schools across the state. Delegate Israel O'Quinn (R - Bristol) has carried similar legislation for several General Assembly sessions, and partnered with urban legislations to see it pass this year.
4 Virginia Counties Named on List of Top 20 Healthiest Counties in the U.S.
(otmman/Adobe Stock Images) U.S. News recently their ranking of the healthiest 500 counties in the country. The article reviewed 3,000 U.S. counties and county equivalents and used 89 metrics across 10 health and health-related categories to make their rankings.
Augusta Free Press
Leading lawn and garden manufacturer selects Virginia for expansion
Oldcastle APG, the second largest manufacturer of lawn and garden products in North America, is renovating a vacant building in the city of Suffolk into one of the company’s most technologically advanced manufacturing operations. This will be the company’s second lawn and garden operation in the Virginia, alongside Mountain...
Virginia’s answer to Greyhound shows rural areas are worth serving
A Greyhound stopping on the side of a rural road was once so common a sight that it continues to be a television trope despite the implosion of intercity bus service in America over the last half century. In 1970 — back when the U.S. population was just 205 million, the motorcoach industry recorded 130 […] The post Virginia’s answer to Greyhound shows rural areas are worth serving appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
It may look stunning, but officials want you to kill this bug if you see it
The spotted lanternfly may be a stunning sight for some, but for others, it's a cause for concern.
wcyb.com
NEIGHBOR NEXT DOOR: Will Clear
BRISTOL, Va. — One of the state’s top leaders in energy is from right here in southwest Virginia. He has a focus on this region when it comes to state policy and projects. Southwest Virginia has long been an energy leader for the state with its historic coal mining heritage, natural gas reserves, and recent solar initiatives.
Virginia woman is on mission to ensure veterans 'have not been forgotten'
A Central Virginia veteran who spent years overcoming personal challenges is now making it her mission to help other veterans.
2 Virginia Cities Named on List of 25 Best Places to Live on the East Coast in 2022-2023
( jayyuan/Adobe Stock Images) The beautiful state of Virginia boasts coastal views and downtown fun. U.S. News recently released a list of the best places to live on the East Coast for 2022 and 2023. Amazingly, two Virginia cities made the list. This state has quite the history. In fact, Virginia has had a major impact on the course of U.S. history. Jamestown was the first permanent settlement in the original Thirteen Colonies. Additionally, even though some of our country's most important monuments and governmental entities are in Washington, D.C., some of the most important government offices are actually located in Virginia.
wcyb.com
Tennessee business owners encouraged to be aware of new scam alert
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A new scam alert for Tennessee business owners -- according to the Secretary of State's Office, businesses across the state have received a misleading mailer. The company goes by the name of "Tennessee Certificate of Existence Filing Company." It claims businesses are required to pay...
CDC Map: Masks urged for 61 Virginia localities, Metro Richmond
Universal masking is now recommended for 61 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
supertalk929.com
Virginia’s second casino gets financial backing from Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians
The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians and Caesars Entertainment will be co-partners in Virginia’s second casino and resort operation that plans to open its doors in 2024 in Danville. The joint statement said Caesars would manage the facility and resort while the tribe partners, who also operate a casino...
