Saint Louis, MO

ClutchPoints

Carlos Correa, Justin Verlander’s opt-out plans for upcoming free agency, revealed

The MLB regular season is entering its final months. The postseason races are heating up and contenders are gearing up for the stretch run. But that doesn’t mean players and teams aren’t preparing for MLB free agency as well. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, both Justin Verlander and Carlos Correa are […] The post Carlos Correa, Justin Verlander’s opt-out plans for upcoming free agency, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB
ClutchPoints

‘That’s not cheating’: Chris Woodward clears the air after catching Astros’ Alex Bregman signaling pitch location

The Texas Rangers got the better of Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros to the tune of an 8-4 score Wednesday to even up the three-game series at Minute Maid Park. It took a bold managerial decision from Chris Woodward to ensure the Astros didn’t steal a win in the bottom of the 10th after […] The post ‘That’s not cheating’: Chris Woodward clears the air after catching Astros’ Alex Bregman signaling pitch location appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Cardinals: Albert Pujols could break 1 Barry Bonds home run record

St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols is having a memorable end to his career, which may include breaking one Barry Bonds’ home run record. St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols is ending his career after this season, and he’s breaking many records in his final run with St. Louis. He’s on his way to breaking one of MLB legend Barry Bonds’ many home run records, which included homers off of 449 different pitchers.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Red Sox open 3-game series against the Yankees

New York Yankees (71-41, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (55-58, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (1-2, 5.09 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (5-3, 4.23 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -127, Red Sox +106;...
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

New Yankees CF Harrison Bader looks completely different in Players’ Tribune piece

Unlike some other players who’ve joined the New York Yankees with distinct looks over the years — Miguel Castro, cough — new import Harrison Bader didn’t necessarily have that much work to do. Sure, he’s been known for his long, flowing locks in St. Louis, but those aren’t typically a dealbreaker. Aaron Boone’s Yankees probably could’ve made it work if Bader wanted to keep his curls bouncing.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
