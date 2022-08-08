Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Related
Phillies announcers, others fire back at Keith Hernandez for dig at team
Keith Hernandez has become the new public enemy in Philadelphia after he took a dig at the team during a Mets broadcast earlier in the week.
Carlos Correa, Justin Verlander’s opt-out plans for upcoming free agency, revealed
The MLB regular season is entering its final months. The postseason races are heating up and contenders are gearing up for the stretch run. But that doesn’t mean players and teams aren’t preparing for MLB free agency as well. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, both Justin Verlander and Carlos Correa are […] The post Carlos Correa, Justin Verlander’s opt-out plans for upcoming free agency, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB・
Padres GM issues ultimatum for Fernando Tatis Jr. after PED suspension
Padres GM issues ultimatum for Fernando Tatis Jr. after PED suspension. A. J. Preller, San Diego Padres General Manager, had some harsh truths to tell Fernando Tatis Jr. after he was flagged for PEDs on Friday. “I think we’re hoping that from the offseason to now, that there would be...
Kate Upton absolutely crushed the red carpet at All-Star Game
Albert Pujols wasn’t the only person who proved at the MLB All-Star Game festivities this week that he can still soak up the spotlight. Kate Upton made one heck of a statement, too. Upton, who is married to Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, absolutely dominated the “Red Carpet Show”...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kate Upton, Justin Verlander and Daughter Genevieve Take On MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander made their appearance at the MLB All-Star red carpet show a family affair. On Tuesday night, prior to the 2022 All-Star Game in the Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, the couple walked on the red carpet with their three-year-old daughter Genevieve at L.A. Live in downtown.
‘That’s not cheating’: Chris Woodward clears the air after catching Astros’ Alex Bregman signaling pitch location
The Texas Rangers got the better of Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros to the tune of an 8-4 score Wednesday to even up the three-game series at Minute Maid Park. It took a bold managerial decision from Chris Woodward to ensure the Astros didn’t steal a win in the bottom of the 10th after […] The post ‘That’s not cheating’: Chris Woodward clears the air after catching Astros’ Alex Bregman signaling pitch location appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jordan Montgomery makes Cardinals history: Yankees decision looks worse
Jordan Montgomery is making history for the St. Louis Cardinals and making the New York Yankees look real bad. Jordan Montgomery was never meant to get traded this season. He was performing well for the New York Yankees but in exchange for Harrison Bader, he was sent to the St. Louis Cardinals where he has already made history.
Cardinals: Albert Pujols could break 1 Barry Bonds home run record
St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols is having a memorable end to his career, which may include breaking one Barry Bonds’ home run record. St. Louis Cardinals veteran Albert Pujols is ending his career after this season, and he’s breaking many records in his final run with St. Louis. He’s on his way to breaking one of MLB legend Barry Bonds’ many home run records, which included homers off of 449 different pitchers.
RELATED PEOPLE
MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 8/12/2022
The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will face off in a three-game rivalry series starting Friday night at Fenway Park. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Yankees-Red Sox prediction and pick we have laid out below.
Yardbarker
Red Sox endure more bullpen struggles in 8-4 loss to Braves; Tommy Pham homers in third straight game
The Red Sox were swept by the Braves at Fenway Park on Wednesday night. Boston fell to Atlanta by a final score of 8-4 to extend its losing streak to four and drop to 54-58 on the season. Nick Pivetta, making his 23rd start of the year for the Sox,...
FOX Sports
Red Sox open 3-game series against the Yankees
New York Yankees (71-41, first in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (55-58, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (1-2, 5.09 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nathan Eovaldi (5-3, 4.23 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -127, Red Sox +106;...
New Yankees CF Harrison Bader looks completely different in Players’ Tribune piece
Unlike some other players who’ve joined the New York Yankees with distinct looks over the years — Miguel Castro, cough — new import Harrison Bader didn’t necessarily have that much work to do. Sure, he’s been known for his long, flowing locks in St. Louis, but those aren’t typically a dealbreaker. Aaron Boone’s Yankees probably could’ve made it work if Bader wanted to keep his curls bouncing.
FanSided
273K+
Followers
519K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0