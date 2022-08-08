Read full article on original website
Related
deseret.com
A streetcar that’s desired: What’s causing the S-Line’s ridership surge?
Public transit has struggled to rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic in Utah and across the country. But one surprising mode of transportation within Utah Transit Authority's portfolio is suddenly bucking all the trends. The S-Line, a short streetcar service that travels to and from Central Pointe Station in South Salt...
deseret.com
Opinion: The Great Salt Lake is looking not so great — Where is our pioneer determination?
Born in Provo, I’ve lived most of my life in Utah. For the first time since COVID-19, I flew out this summer to see family and saw the Great Salt Lake looking less great. Much less. Back home here in Massachusetts, I heard a special segment of “The Daily”...
deseret.com
Opinion: What does science say we can do to protect our wildlife? It’s something Utah did first
Habitat fragmentation spurred by population growth and a changing climate in the American West poses unprecedented challenges for the very lands that sustain our people and wildlife. Utah is experiencing more frequent megafires, drought that’s depleting the Great Salt Lake and increasing development greatly impacting the region’s wildlife heritage that supports a multimillion-dollar recreation economy that defines the state.
deseret.com
Utah’s Hogle Zoo to expand, open ‘different kind of exhibit’ in 2023
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox remembers the first time he visited Utah's Hogle Zoo. His family didn't have a lot of money growing up, but his grandparents saved up for a trip to the zoo east of Salt Lake City when he was about 6 or 7 years old. Those are memories he still treasures all these years later.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
deseret.com
Boom heard across Wasatch Front, cause unknown
SALT LAKE CITY — The cause of a large boom that was heard across the Wasatch Front on Saturday has not yet been determined. Early reports of a large boom began about 8:32 a.m. on Saturday. The University of Utah Seismograph Stations confirmed that the boom was not an earthquake.
deseret.com
Meteor likely cause of boom heard across Wasatch Front, experts say
SALT LAKE CITY — The cause of a large boom that was heard across the Wasatch Front on Saturday has not yet been determined, but all signs seem to point to the heavens above. Early reports of a large boom began about 8:32 a.m. on Saturday, resulting a flurry of social media posts. Many uploaded videos of home cameras that captured the loud boom, heard throughout most of the Wasatch Front, northern Utah and even parts of southern Idaho.
deseret.com
Opinion: What do Utah Lake, human-made islands, and an earthquake equal? Disaster
The recent article, “Dredging Up the Past” by Benoît Morenne, does an able job of exploring the potential and pitfalls of the planned Utah Lake restoration project. One thing notably absent from the discussion, though, is Utah Valley’s location in an active seismic zone. Building on...
Comments / 0