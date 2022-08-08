ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moab, UT

deseret.com

Opinion: What does science say we can do to protect our wildlife? It’s something Utah did first

Habitat fragmentation spurred by population growth and a changing climate in the American West poses unprecedented challenges for the very lands that sustain our people and wildlife. Utah is experiencing more frequent megafires, drought that’s depleting the Great Salt Lake and increasing development greatly impacting the region’s wildlife heritage that supports a multimillion-dollar recreation economy that defines the state.
deseret.com

Boom heard across Wasatch Front, cause unknown

SALT LAKE CITY — The cause of a large boom that was heard across the Wasatch Front on Saturday has not yet been determined. Early reports of a large boom began about 8:32 a.m. on Saturday. The University of Utah Seismograph Stations confirmed that the boom was not an earthquake.
deseret.com

Meteor likely cause of boom heard across Wasatch Front, experts say

SALT LAKE CITY — The cause of a large boom that was heard across the Wasatch Front on Saturday has not yet been determined, but all signs seem to point to the heavens above. Early reports of a large boom began about 8:32 a.m. on Saturday, resulting a flurry of social media posts. Many uploaded videos of home cameras that captured the loud boom, heard throughout most of the Wasatch Front, northern Utah and even parts of southern Idaho.
