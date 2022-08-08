WFPD release victim’s name from Sunday’s fatal wreck

Wichita Falls Police released the victim’s name from a Sunday morning fatality accident.

Police spokesman Sgt. Charlie Eipper said Marion Cason Lee Miser, 24, of Devol, Oklahoma, was killed Sunday morning in a single-vehicle motorcycle accident.

According to the WFPD Crash Unit investigators, it appears the motorcycle failed to negotiate the curve as the roadway turns from Southwest Parkway. Miser’s 2009 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle struck a concrete pillar after he failed to negotiate the curve. Miser was not wearing a helmet.

According to a previous Times Record News story, WFPD Sgt. Paul Newton said a passerby discovered the wreck just before sunrise.

Eipper said an autopsy has been ordered and the exact time of the crash is not known because there were no witnesses. This is the 11th vehicle fatality in Wichita Falls this year.