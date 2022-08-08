Read full article on original website
kchi.com
Missouri Highway Patrol reported an arrest in the local area. 5:20 pm – 32-year-old Travis D Oldridge of Cameron was arrested for alleged failure to stop at a red light with a misdemeanor warrant. He is being held in the Dekalb County Jail on bond.
northwestmoinfo.com
GENTRY COUNTY, MO – An accident in Gentry County late Thursday afternoon sent one of the vehicle’s occupants to the hospital with serious injuries. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 5:20 in the afternoon as 52-year old Jerry Mercer of Bethany was westbound on Isaac Miller Trail, 3 miles southwest of Albany. Mercer was following another vehicle on the gravel roadway and his visibility was reduced. The front driver’s side of Mercer’s vehicle struck the front driver’s side of a vehicle operated by 29-year old Albany resident Skylar Hamilton.
willmarradio.com
Suspect arrested in series of thefts in Redwood County
(Redwood Falls MN-) The Redwood County Sheriff's Office thinks they've solves a series of local thefts with the arrest of a suspect near Walnut Grove. Just before noon Thursday a deputy stopped a vehicle matching the description of a vehicle believed to be involved in recent thefts in the area. The stop led to multiple arrests and the recovery of a stolen motorcycle and stolen golf carts in Redwood County. The incidents are still under investigation.
kttn.com
A Gallatin woman was arrested in Daviess County on Wednesday morning, August 10, on multiple allegations. The Highway Patrol accused 62-year-old Beverly Carpenter of felony driving while intoxicated, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana. She was taken to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
WIBW
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Nebraska woman was rushed to a Brown Co. hospital on Wednesday after her car hit a tree on the side of Highway 73. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 73 about 9.5 miles south of Hiawatha with reports of an injury accident.
BROWN COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just after 1:30p.m. Wednesday in Brown County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported 2017 Ford Fusion driven by Nichole Stauss, 48, Falls City, Nebraska, was southbound on U.S. 73 approximately 9 miles south of Hiawatha. The car traveled off the road into...
A Grandview, Missouri woman has been identified as the victim in a possible drowning in Shawnee, Kansas.
KTTS
(KTTS News) – A body was found in the Missouri river on Wednesday afternoon. A boater spotted a man’s body on a sandbar near the Ameristar Casino around 3 pm. The identity of the man has not yet been released. The Kansas City Police Department says they’re still...
KCTV 5
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in the Missouri River near Ameristar Casino on Wednesday afternoon. A boater reportedly spotted a man’s body on a sandbar shortly before 3 p.m. The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department sent two water rescue boats...
A 17-year-old from Raymore, Missouri, was killed after being ejected from a Sea-Doo at Blue Springs Lake on Saturday.
northwestmoinfo.com
(GALLATIN) – A Gallatin woman is facing multiple charges following an arrest in Daviess County Wednesday. At 11:34 A.M. the Missouri State Highway Patrol reports they arrested 62-year-old Beverly R. Carpenter on accusatory charges of felony DWI, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of less than 10 grams of marijauna.
KCTV 5
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 17-year-old died Tuesday afternoon after an incident at Blue Springs Lake. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that on Saturday evening, a good Samaritan found 17-year-old Owen Westendorf lying face down in the water near his watercraft. An incident report stated the teen had been ejected from a 2020 Sea-Doo Spark.
krcgtv.com
Man seriously injured in crash in Camden County
A Kansas City man had serious injuries after a crash in Camden County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's online report states the crash happened Monday night on Bumper Hill Road. Gregory Hepner, 41, of Kansas City, was driving a 2019 Dodge Caravan when it went off the left side of...
News Channel Nebraska
Deputies bring pursuit to an end in Auburn
FALLS CITY – Richardson and Nemaha County deputies brought a pursuit that started in Kansas to an end in Auburn. A Richardson County Sheriff’s Office press release says deputies engaged in a pursuit at the state line as Terrance Dowd fled Kansas authorities. The press release says the...
One adult has moderate injuries after a house fire early Tuesday morning in the 3300 block of Willis Avenue in Independence, Missouri.
A pedestrian was killed Sunday night on Interstate 70 in Wyandotte County.
Southern Minnesota News
Woman accused of abandoning dogs at Fairfax rental
A woman is accused of abandoning two dogs at a Fairfax rental home. Tamara Jean Grunst, 61, of Shakopee, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of animal mistreatment in Renville County Court. According to a criminal complaint, Fairfax police were posting a tax forfeiture notice on a Park St N...
A man who was shot and killed by Kansas City, Missouri, police after allegedly attempting to run over an officer has been identified.
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that left one man dead late Sunday evening near Walnut Drive.
WIBW
TPD surround apartment complex Wednesday afternoon
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police surrounded an apartment complex to locate a suspect they said had barricaded themselves inside. Several units were posted around the Monteray apartments at 10th and Garfield Wednesday afternoon. TPD said around 1:45 p.m. officers were in the 1000 block of SW Garfield looking for...
