Ozark Sports Zone
2022 Fall Preview: Branson Soccer
The Branson Pirates experienced one of their best seasons in program history in 2021, powered by a potent offense and lockdown defense. The Pirates finished the season 17-5 overall, 7-2 as co-champions of the Central Ozark Conference, and district runners-up to Springfield Catholic in the Class 3 District 5 championship.
2022 Fall Preview: Logan-Rogersville Soccer
In 2021, the Logan-Rogersville Wildcats advanced to the Class 2 quarterfinals for the first time in program history after winning their first district championship. But they were left wanting more. “You can plan and make predictions, but at the end of the day, the kids just have to play,” said...
2022 Fall Preview: Neosho Soccer
The Neosho Wildcats will have a new, but familiar, face leading the way this season. Steve Schnackenberg, who has been a part of Neosho soccer since 1997, returns to the sideline as head coach of the boys’ team, which is coming off a quarterfinal appearance in 2021. The Wildcats...
2022 Fall Preview: Marshfield Softball
Marshfield is rallying around Morgan Green, as the Lady Jays infielder returns for her senior season following a bout with leukemia and a stroke. “She has battled back and I am looking forward to seeing her on the field again,” coach James McAnarney said. “With what she has gone through, I believe she can do anything.”
2022 Fall Preview: Monett Softball
If pitching and defense dictate Monett’s fate, first-year Lady Cubs coach Claire Head will like her team’s chances. “Our defense should be strong in almost every position,” Head said. “We have a lot of girls who can play multiple positions.”. That group includes Monett’s two seniors,...
2022 Fall Preview: Walnut Grove Softball
Walnut Grove softball finished runner-up in the Polk County League last year posting a 13-13 record overall. The Lady Tigers graduated two players from last year’s team in Anna Bourke (first base) and Skyler Boyd (right field). Experience gained last year will be an advantage this year. “Having a...
2022 Fall Preview: Cassville Softball
Cassville softball will be led by a quartet of seniors coming off a 14-14 season. Those four seniors are: Alyssa Whisenhunt, Macie Walker, Ashlynn Bryan and Kailey Artherton. “Alyssa is our pitcher who will lead by example,” Cassville head coach Lori Videmschek said. “Macie is our left fielder or right fielder and has such a positive attitude. She is so good with our younger athletes. Kailey our centerfielder and Ashlynn our shortstop or third baseman bring working hard every pitch and working hard every day. These four seniors will set the tone for everyone else. They keep working hard and grind out hits and keep a positive attitude and control what they do on the field.”
2022 Fall Preview: Kickapoo Soccer
SPRINGFIELD – The Kickapoo boys soccer team is coming off a historic 20-win season that saw the Chiefs come within inches of advancing to the Final Four. And they were probably even closer than that sounds. Kickapoo’s title hopes ended with a 1-0 loss to Blue Springs in the...
2022 Fall Preview: Webb City Soccer
The Webb City Cardinals made great strides in 2021. The Cardinals improved upon an 8-16 season in 2020 by finishing 12-9 overall and 2-7 in the Central Ozark Conference in 2021. In addition, they shut out all three teams they faced in Parkview’s Southwest Showdown to finish first and then advanced past the first round of the Class 3 District 6 tournament with a 4-1 win over rival Carl Junction.
2022 Fall Preview: Joplin Soccer
The Joplin Eagles took a “good step forward” last season as they finished 16-7 overall, 5-4 in the Central Ozark Conference and as runner-up in the Class 4 District 5 tournament. In addition, the Eagles won their bracket in Parkview’s Viking Showdown and finished second in Jefferson City’s...
2022 Fall Preview: Carl Junction Softball
Carl Junction softball returns six starters in head coach Zak Petty’s seventh season at the helm of the program. That experienced group will be looking to improve on last season’s two-win campaign. While the Lady Bulldogs return six starters, they will still be young with only one starter...
2022 Fall Preview: Carthage Softball
Carthage coach Stephanie Ray is confident in comparing the Lady Tigers’ schedule the last two seasons with any program in the state. She points to the formidable slate Carthage faced last season as the trigger to the Lady Tigers’ 14-game winning streak down the stretch. Ray is counting...
2022 Fall Preview: Bolivar Softball
For the second year in a row, the Bolivar softball team saw big changes in the dugout. Last fall was Bolivar’s first without all-state pitcher Katie Brooks, a Class of 2021 graduate who now pitches for the University of Kansas. The team went 10-20, ending a run of three straight district titles.
Russellville
