Cassville softball will be led by a quartet of seniors coming off a 14-14 season. Those four seniors are: Alyssa Whisenhunt, Macie Walker, Ashlynn Bryan and Kailey Artherton. “Alyssa is our pitcher who will lead by example,” Cassville head coach Lori Videmschek said. “Macie is our left fielder or right fielder and has such a positive attitude. She is so good with our younger athletes. Kailey our centerfielder and Ashlynn our shortstop or third baseman bring working hard every pitch and working hard every day. These four seniors will set the tone for everyone else. They keep working hard and grind out hits and keep a positive attitude and control what they do on the field.”

CASSVILLE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO