Riverton wide receiver Samuel Woolley bided his time Friday night, awaiting the play call the Silverwolves expected him to seize and take the distance. With a long drive ahead of them in the fourth quarter and an offense that hadn’t quite shaken off the offseason rust, the coaches finally dialed up Woolley’s favorite route and the senior receiver broke free, rose high, grabbed the ball, shook off a Syracuse Titans defender and scampered 79 yards for the eventual game-winner.

RIVERTON, UT ・ 22 HOURS AGO