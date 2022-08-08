Read full article on original website
Has Utah State football ever been ranked in the preseason Associated Press poll?
Last year was the first time that all three FBS schools in the state of Utah — BYU, Utah and Utah State — finished the season in the final Associated Press top 25 rankings. What could that mean for the 2022 season?. The preseason USA Today coaches poll...
High school football: Riverton edges Syracuse in season-opening thriller with big plays, stifling second-half defense
Riverton wide receiver Samuel Woolley bided his time Friday night, awaiting the play call the Silverwolves expected him to seize and take the distance. With a long drive ahead of them in the fourth quarter and an offense that hadn’t quite shaken off the offseason rust, the coaches finally dialed up Woolley’s favorite route and the senior receiver broke free, rose high, grabbed the ball, shook off a Syracuse Titans defender and scampered 79 yards for the eventual game-winner.
