Dyess, AR

Kait 8

1 injured in late-night Jonesboro shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One person was sent to the hospital after Jonesboro police said they were found shot. According to the initial incident report, around 11:11 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, officers were advised about a victim who had gunshot wounds at the St. Bernard’s emergency room. When they...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Two deadly crashes have travelers on edge

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Two deadly crashes on Highway 49 have drivers concerned for their safety. One of the crashes happened Tuesday in Paragould. The other crash occurred Wednesday in Brookland. In February, the Arkansas Department of Transportation lowered the speed limit from 60 mph to 50 mph along Highway...
BROOKLAND, AR
Kait 8

Police: Stolen jewelry, meth found during compliance visit

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) – A Pocahontas woman was arrested after police said she stole $10,000 in jewelry from a couple she was hired to take care of. 31-year-old Brittany Madden was arrested Thursday, Aug. 11 after the Pocahontas Police Department conducted a home compliance visit of her house. According...
POCAHONTAS, AR
neareport.com

Approximately 950 Graduate at A-State’s Summer Commencement Ceremony

JONESBORO — Arkansas State University held its 2022 Summer Commencement this evening, with family, friends and faculty looking on as the graduating students walked crossed the ceremony stage in First National Bank Arena. “Graduates, the attainment of a college degree is a significant milestone in your life, and you...
JONESBORO, AR
Jonesboro, AR
Dyess, AR
Jonesboro, AR
Kait 8

Paragould realtor dies in Tuesday crash

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A prominent realtor in Greene County died in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 49 Tuesday morning. According to the Arkansas State Police’s preliminary crash report, the crash happened at 9:55 a.m., Aug. 9, south of Greene Road 721. The report stated that 26-year-old Jace...
GREENE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Downtown restaurant to close its doors for good

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For fans of Eleanor’s Pizzeria in Jonesboro, your days of enjoying their fresh pizza are coming to an end. On Monday, Aug. 1, the owners announced on social media they will be open for one more week. The restaurant will close its doors permanently on...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

One dead, two hurt in Highway 49 crash

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) – One person has died, and two others were hurt in a crash on Highway 49 Wednesday afternoon in Brookland. Arkansas State Police said Kevin B. Faughn, 57, of Paragould, was going south on Highway 49 when his Ford Fiesta traveled across three lanes of traffic, hitting another vehicle head-on going north.
BROOKLAND, AR
Kait 8

Earthquake reported in Mississippi County

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Monday morning in Mississippi County. The 1.7 magnitude quake struck at 3:53 a.m. on Aug. 8. The USGS said the temblor was located 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) northwest of Dell. So far, no one has reported...
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR
Tracy Jones
Johnny Cash
neareport.com

Monday night crash claims life of Jonesboro man

A traffic accident late Monday in Jonesboro claimed the life of a young man, Arkansas State Police reported. It happened at 10:22 PM on Neely Road at Kellers Chapel, the report says. A 2016 Ford F-150 was traveling south and failed to negotiate a curve at the intersection. The vehicle left the road and struck a tree.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Newport Police Department names new chief

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Newport has a new police chief. In a Tuesday news release shared on social media, the Newport Police Department introduced Larry Dulaney as its new chief. Dulaney has been on the NPD force since 1988. For the last 12 years, he has served...
NEWPORT, AR
neareport.com

45 arrested in Paragould joint operation

Paragould, Ark. – On August 5th, 2022, in Paragould, multiple law enforcement agencies conducted a joint operation and arrested 45 people. The Paragould Police Department, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, the Arkansas State Police, and the agents with the Second Judicial District Drug Task Force saturated the city with the following results:
PARAGOULD, AR
Kait 8

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down Highway 49

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash Tuesday morning shut down parts of U.S. Highway 49. The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. Aug. 9, one-mile south of U.S. Highway 412 near Greene County Tech High School. Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan, who was traveling in the area, reported a “bad...
GREENE COUNTY, AR
KNOE TV8

DTF, police arrest 45 in Paragould sweep

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A months-long, multi-jurisdictional investigation resulted Friday in dozens of arrests. Chad Henson, commander of the Second Judicial Drug Task Force, said officers “saturated” the city of Paragould on Aug. 5, arresting 45 people on various charges. Agents made 18 felony drug arrests and 27...
PARAGOULD, AR
neareport.com

Walton found guilty of 2020 killing

Jonesboro, Arkansas. Charlene Henry and Tiarra Tanner—deputy prosecuting attorneys—prosecuted 20-year-old Gabriel E. Walton for Ronald Voyles’s August 2020 killing. After a four-day trial, a Craighead County jury Friday found Walton guilty of manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence. And Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer followed the jury’s recommendation and sentenced Walton to 45 years’ imprisonment.
JONESBORO, AR
WREG

MPD: Woman kicks officers, spits on firefighter after crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman is facing charges after she is accused of assaulting officers and a firefighter after a police chase and two car crashes Thursday afternoon. Memphis Police responded to an accident at the intersection of South Third and Mallory around 12:45 p.m. Before the accident, police say officers saw Montgomery drive past them […]
MEMPHIS, TN

