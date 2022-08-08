Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kait 8
1 injured in late-night Jonesboro shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One person was sent to the hospital after Jonesboro police said they were found shot. According to the initial incident report, around 11:11 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, officers were advised about a victim who had gunshot wounds at the St. Bernard’s emergency room. When they...
Kait 8
Two deadly crashes have travelers on edge
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - Two deadly crashes on Highway 49 have drivers concerned for their safety. One of the crashes happened Tuesday in Paragould. The other crash occurred Wednesday in Brookland. In February, the Arkansas Department of Transportation lowered the speed limit from 60 mph to 50 mph along Highway...
Kait 8
Police: Stolen jewelry, meth found during compliance visit
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) – A Pocahontas woman was arrested after police said she stole $10,000 in jewelry from a couple she was hired to take care of. 31-year-old Brittany Madden was arrested Thursday, Aug. 11 after the Pocahontas Police Department conducted a home compliance visit of her house. According...
neareport.com
Approximately 950 Graduate at A-State’s Summer Commencement Ceremony
JONESBORO — Arkansas State University held its 2022 Summer Commencement this evening, with family, friends and faculty looking on as the graduating students walked crossed the ceremony stage in First National Bank Arena. “Graduates, the attainment of a college degree is a significant milestone in your life, and you...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kait 8
Paragould realtor dies in Tuesday crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A prominent realtor in Greene County died in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 49 Tuesday morning. According to the Arkansas State Police’s preliminary crash report, the crash happened at 9:55 a.m., Aug. 9, south of Greene Road 721. The report stated that 26-year-old Jace...
Kait 8
Downtown restaurant to close its doors for good
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For fans of Eleanor’s Pizzeria in Jonesboro, your days of enjoying their fresh pizza are coming to an end. On Monday, Aug. 1, the owners announced on social media they will be open for one more week. The restaurant will close its doors permanently on...
Kait 8
One dead, two hurt in Highway 49 crash
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) – One person has died, and two others were hurt in a crash on Highway 49 Wednesday afternoon in Brookland. Arkansas State Police said Kevin B. Faughn, 57, of Paragould, was going south on Highway 49 when his Ford Fiesta traveled across three lanes of traffic, hitting another vehicle head-on going north.
Kait 8
Earthquake reported in Mississippi County
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Monday morning in Mississippi County. The 1.7 magnitude quake struck at 3:53 a.m. on Aug. 8. The USGS said the temblor was located 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) northwest of Dell. So far, no one has reported...
RELATED PEOPLE
neareport.com
Monday night crash claims life of Jonesboro man
A traffic accident late Monday in Jonesboro claimed the life of a young man, Arkansas State Police reported. It happened at 10:22 PM on Neely Road at Kellers Chapel, the report says. A 2016 Ford F-150 was traveling south and failed to negotiate a curve at the intersection. The vehicle left the road and struck a tree.
Kait 8
Newport Police Department names new chief
NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Newport has a new police chief. In a Tuesday news release shared on social media, the Newport Police Department introduced Larry Dulaney as its new chief. Dulaney has been on the NPD force since 1988. For the last 12 years, he has served...
neareport.com
45 arrested in Paragould joint operation
Paragould, Ark. – On August 5th, 2022, in Paragould, multiple law enforcement agencies conducted a joint operation and arrested 45 people. The Paragould Police Department, the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, the Arkansas State Police, and the agents with the Second Judicial District Drug Task Force saturated the city with the following results:
Woman living in Mississippi charged with TennCare fraud
A Mississippi woman has been charged with TennCare fraud and theft of property across state lines after using the health insurance after moving across state lines.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kait 8
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash shuts down Highway 49
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash Tuesday morning shut down parts of U.S. Highway 49. The crash happened shortly after 10 a.m. Aug. 9, one-mile south of U.S. Highway 412 near Greene County Tech High School. Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan, who was traveling in the area, reported a “bad...
KNOE TV8
DTF, police arrest 45 in Paragould sweep
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A months-long, multi-jurisdictional investigation resulted Friday in dozens of arrests. Chad Henson, commander of the Second Judicial Drug Task Force, said officers “saturated” the city of Paragould on Aug. 5, arresting 45 people on various charges. Agents made 18 felony drug arrests and 27...
neareport.com
Walton found guilty of 2020 killing
Jonesboro, Arkansas. Charlene Henry and Tiarra Tanner—deputy prosecuting attorneys—prosecuted 20-year-old Gabriel E. Walton for Ronald Voyles’s August 2020 killing. After a four-day trial, a Craighead County jury Friday found Walton guilty of manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence. And Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer followed the jury’s recommendation and sentenced Walton to 45 years’ imprisonment.
Residents remain concerned after management claims they paid MLGW bill
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Management at a Hickory Hill apartment complex told residents Monday that they are not at risk of losing their utility service, but the residents aren’t so sure. Residents at Highland Hills Apartments got a letter from Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) saying their utilities...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kait 8
Storage unit raid finds thousands of dollars worth of stolen items
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After a year and a half, the Craighead County Sheriff’s Department took a major step forward in ending one of the largest burglary rings in this area. Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd said in Monday’s raid of a storage unit off East Johnson they recovered...
Tennessee Tribune
Shelby County DA Amy Weirich Loses Re-election Bid Months After Aggressively Prosecuting Pamela Moses for Alleged Voter Fraud
MEMPHIS, TN — The Tennessee prosecutor who went after Pamela Moses for alleged voter fraud lost her race last week. Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich was unseated by a progressive challenger Steve Mulroy. Mulroy had 56.13 percent of the vote, beating Weirich by over 15,000 votes. She has...
MPD: Woman kicks officers, spits on firefighter after crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A woman is facing charges after she is accused of assaulting officers and a firefighter after a police chase and two car crashes Thursday afternoon. Memphis Police responded to an accident at the intersection of South Third and Mallory around 12:45 p.m. Before the accident, police say officers saw Montgomery drive past them […]
Lawrence County man dead after standoff with law enforcement
A Portia man is dead after he was confronted by law enforcement after firing a gun outside of his home into a neighborhood on South Free Street.
Comments / 0