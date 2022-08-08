Read full article on original website
Study claims Texas is best state in US for BBQ with 3 of its cities among top 12
DALLAS (KDAF) — Barbecue is one of the top cuisines in the United States of America and there’s no state that does it better than the great state of Texas. Don’t believe us? Well, Clever Real Estate did a study that proved just that. The publication said,...
Storms cause lightning strikes across Houston area, hitting house, man
HOUSTON (CW39) — Severe weather causing problems all over the city Thursday night, including a house fire in west Harris County. Fire crews say lighting hit the roof of the home just before 8 p.m. at the 4100 block of Murano Gardens Court, causing the blaze. Officials said no...
Analysis: Beto O’Rourke drops ‘F-bomb’ in confrontation with heckler over gun control
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Democratic candidate for Texas governor, Beto O’Rourke, dropped an ‘F-Bomb’ this week during a passionate rebuttal of a protester at one of his campaign events. “Now, 11 weeks since we lost 19 kids and their two teachers, shot to death with a weapon...
Texas Parks and Wildlife warns of invasive crayfish from down under
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is warning Texans about an invasive crayfish from Australia. The department said Thursday researchers at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley recently found the first known introduction of the invasive Australian Redclaw Crayfish in Texas. This is just the second detection of this species in the wild in the United States with the other being in California.
Road Rules | School zone safety tips
HOUSTON (KIAH) – The school year is here! Remember your commute through your neighborhood may look a little different, because of this we have tips from the Texas Department of Transportation to keep everyone safe. • Be aware that traffic patterns around schools may have changed since the last...
Jackpot! $200,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in La Porte
DALLAS (KDAF) — Deep in the heart of Texas! Or, maybe a little bit southeast of the heart but nonetheless winning in Texas just keeps the Lone Star State strong. The Texas Lottery reports a $200,000 jackpot-winning ticket from Thursday night’s Texas Two Step drawing was sold outside of Houston in Southeast Texas. That ticket matched all four of the winning numbers along with the Bonus number to win the massive jackpot prize.
Friday bus stop forecast, plus rain for the weekend
HOUSTON (CW39) – Isolated showers and storms are still hanging around this morning from the overnight hours. Most of the action is over the Brazos Valley. Temperatures are mild, upper 70s under partly sunny skies for the morning bus stop. Keep the umbrella in the backpack! Scattered storms are in the forecast for this afternoon. By pick-up time, or the drive home, storms will swing in from the east in isolated fashion. Not everyone will see rain today. Storm strength should be kept at bay, but keep in mind the dangers that lightning brings.
9 Texas high school football players named to MaxPreps 2022 All-American teams
DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s really little-to-no argument about which state in the US is the king of high school football; it’s Texas. That reigns true in many facets, but having the most players represented on a highly-touted publications All-American roster just solidifies it. MaxPreps has released its...
Former Texas peace officer, now serial rapist, gets 10 years
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — A former Texas reserve peace officer deemed “The Ghost Hunter,” who became a convicted serial rapist, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday. David Lynn Turner, of San Jacinto County, was found guilty to sexually assaulted at least two women....
2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in Dallas, Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — Two is better than one and when it comes to collecting winnings from the Texas Lottery, the more, the merrier!. The Texas Lottery reports two $25,000 winning tickets from Thursday night’s Cash Five drawing were sold in North and Southeast Texas. The tickets matched all five of the winning numbers from the August 11 drawing; those numbers were 4, 5, 13, 20, and 23.
Texans keep on winning: 4 Texas Lottery tickets winning over $11,500 sold throughout Lone Star State
DALLAS (KDAF) — Winner, winner, chicken dinner as the saying goes; while the golden egg of the $9.75 million Lotto Texas jackpot rolls on, there wasn’t a lack of Texans winning some serious cash from the Wednesday night drawing of this Texas Lottery game. There were 12 total...
