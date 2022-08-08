Read full article on original website
2022 Fall Preview: Norwood Softball
Norwood softball has big goals this year with eight returning starters from last season’s district championship team. “Our strength should be our experience,” Norwood head coach Lori Drake said. “I think our battle for a district championship last fall will help us have confidence going into the postseason this year. The majority of our lineup will be third and fourth year starters.”
2022 Fall Preview: Marshfield Softball
Marshfield is rallying around Morgan Green, as the Lady Jays infielder returns for her senior season following a bout with leukemia and a stroke. “She has battled back and I am looking forward to seeing her on the field again,” coach James McAnarney said. “With what she has gone through, I believe she can do anything.”
2022 Fall Preview: Camdenton Softball
Following back-to-back losing seasons, Camdenton softball was able to turn things around in 2021. The Lakers posted a 13-13 record, falling to Marshfield in the district opening round. Head coach Tyler Dinsdale, entering his fifth season at the helm, believes his program is more than ready to take the next...
