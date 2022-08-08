ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain Herald

Two Hartford residents charged in Plainville bank robbery with threat of violence

PLAINVILLE – Police this week charged two people in connection with a bank robbery in March in which the suspect threatened to shoot everyone in the building. Hartford residents Christina Williams, 47, and Alston Phillips, 27, each face charges in a robbery reported on March 15, around 10:21 a.m. at the American Eagle Federal Credit Union, located at 378 New Britain Ave.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Eyewitness News

Restaurant owner arrested in Waterbury homicide

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Waterbury restaurant owner was charged with murder after a shooting overnight, police said. Authorities said it happened at Mikey’s Jamaican Restaurant on East Main Street around 1:40 a.m. Officers found a 28-year-old man lying on the ground outside of the restaurant. He was...
WATERBURY, CT
Daily Voice

5 Apprehended After Hartford Shooting, Lengthy Police Chase

Five people were arrested following a lengthy police chase, including on I-84, after police saw shots coming from the vehicle. The incident started just before 6 p.m. in Hartford on Thursday, Aug. 11 when detectives in an unmarked police vehicle in the Broad Street area when the officers saw shots being fired from a white Honda Passport.
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: Man stabbed in neck after liquor store clash in Hartford

HARTFORD — A man is expected to survive being stabbed in the neck Wednesday night after a liquor store brawl, city police said. The stabbing happened about 9 p.m. in the 100-block of Barbour Street. Officers responding to a call about the stabbing found the victim walking south on Barbour, bleeding from his neck, according to Lt. Aaron Boisvert.
HARTFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Plainville police looking to ID theft suspect

PLAINVILLE – Police are looking to identify the suspect in a local theft. Police this week released a photo of the suspect and asked the public for help in identifying him. The man is believed to be involved in a theft from the Ulta Beauty store on July 28, police said.
PLAINVILLE, CT
WTNH.com

Man stabbed in neck, arm on Barbour Street in Hartford: Police

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a stabbing in Hartford that left one man injured on the neck and arm on Wednesday. Police responded to the area of 139 Barbour St. around 9 p.m. for a reported stabbing and found a man walking south on Barbour Street, bleeding from his neck. Police said medical assistance was immediately provided to the man, who was suffering from two non-life threatening injuries to his neck and arm.
HARTFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Silver Alert for Southington teen canceled

SOUTHINGTON – A teenager has gone missing from Southington. State police late Thursday issued a Silver Alert for Kayla Griffin. The 16-year-old has been described as white, with black hair and brown eyes. She has been missing since sometime Thursday, according to police. Griffin stands 5 foot, 5 inches...
SOUTHINGTON, CT
FOX 61

Suspect arrested after pointing gun at Waterbury officers

WATERBURY, Conn. — According to Waterbury Police, a man fled police after a traffic stop Wednesday and tried to escape after crashing into two cruisers, while pointing a 9mm polymer firearm at officers before being taken into custody. Tariq Sabbakhan, 26, of Waterbury, was charged with Carrying a Pistol...
WATERBURY, CT
Public Safety
WTNH

Numerous cars broken into overnight in Branford

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Branford police are asking for residents to be vigilant after a number of car break-ins occurred Thursday night into Friday. Police posted on Facebook that the break-ins happened on the west side of town and many of the cars had their windows broken into and items were stolen. Residents are being […]
BRANFORD, CT
WTNH

One dead, one in critical condition after Waterbury car crash

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car struck a wall in a private parking lot on East Main Street in Waterbury Saturday morning, resulting in the death of the passenger and the hospitalization of the driver. The driver, a 26-year-old male from Waterbury, was brought to Saint Mary’s Hospital where he is in critical condition. The […]
WATERBURY, CT
FOX 61

1 dead, 1 injured in Hartford shooting: Police

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man is dead after a double shooting at an apartment building, police said. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m on Laurel Street. Hartford police were called by another man who said he had been shot. The man also said a second person, 33-year-old Simon Griffin, had also been shot and died.
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

I-84 motorcycle accident hospitalizes one

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist was brought to the hospital after colliding with a concrete barrier on I-84 West in Hartford. The incident occurred around 1:30 Saturday morning. The injuries to the motorcyclist are suspected to be minor, according to state police. Any witness to the collision is asked to contact State Police Troop […]
HARTFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol woman sentenced for acting as 'straw purchaser' for firearms

A Bristol woman who bought firearms for individuals with a criminal record, knowing they were barred from having guns, has been sentenced to a year behind bars. Leah Boucher, 30, faced sentencing Wednesday in federal court in New Haven, where it was ordered that her prison term will be followed by three years of supervised release.

