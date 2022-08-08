HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a stabbing in Hartford that left one man injured on the neck and arm on Wednesday. Police responded to the area of 139 Barbour St. around 9 p.m. for a reported stabbing and found a man walking south on Barbour Street, bleeding from his neck. Police said medical assistance was immediately provided to the man, who was suffering from two non-life threatening injuries to his neck and arm.

