Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents More Than $4 MillionDaniella CressmanNewtown, CT
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Shelton's Summertime Fun At Jones Family FarmsFlorence CarmelaShelton, CT
Related
New Britain Herald
Two Hartford residents charged in Plainville bank robbery with threat of violence
PLAINVILLE – Police this week charged two people in connection with a bank robbery in March in which the suspect threatened to shoot everyone in the building. Hartford residents Christina Williams, 47, and Alston Phillips, 27, each face charges in a robbery reported on March 15, around 10:21 a.m. at the American Eagle Federal Credit Union, located at 378 New Britain Ave.
East Hartford Man Sentenced For Operating Manchester Drug Mill
A Connecticut man will spend more than a decade in federal prison after he admitted to running a drug mill out of his apartment. Hartford County resident Luis Ciuro, age 37, of East Hartford, was sentenced to 15 years behind bars Wednesday, Aug. 10, in federal court in Bridgeport. It...
Eyewitness News
Restaurant owner arrested in Waterbury homicide
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Waterbury restaurant owner was charged with murder after a shooting overnight, police said. Authorities said it happened at Mikey’s Jamaican Restaurant on East Main Street around 1:40 a.m. Officers found a 28-year-old man lying on the ground outside of the restaurant. He was...
NBC Connecticut
Restaurant Owner Accused of Fatally Shooting Man During Fight in Waterbury
The owner of a restaurant in Waterbury who is accused of fatally shooting a man during a fight early Saturday morning has been arrested and is being charged with murder, according to police. Officers were called to Mikey's Jamaican Restaurant on East Main Street around 1:40 a.m. after getting a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
5 Apprehended After Hartford Shooting, Lengthy Police Chase
Five people were arrested following a lengthy police chase, including on I-84, after police saw shots coming from the vehicle. The incident started just before 6 p.m. in Hartford on Thursday, Aug. 11 when detectives in an unmarked police vehicle in the Broad Street area when the officers saw shots being fired from a white Honda Passport.
Police chase after Hartford shooting eventually ends in Manchester crash
MANCHESTER — A police chase that began in Hartford and traveled first to Farmington, then back east along Interstate-84, ended in the Hartford Road area, where five suspects who attempted to flee on foot were taken into custody. According to Hartford police, the pursuit began after detectives driving an...
Register Citizen
Police: Man stabbed in neck after liquor store clash in Hartford
HARTFORD — A man is expected to survive being stabbed in the neck Wednesday night after a liquor store brawl, city police said. The stabbing happened about 9 p.m. in the 100-block of Barbour Street. Officers responding to a call about the stabbing found the victim walking south on Barbour, bleeding from his neck, according to Lt. Aaron Boisvert.
Waterbury man sentenced on illegal firearms, narcotics charges after stealing state trooper’s car
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A 19-year-old Waterbury man has been sentenced to 5 and a half years in federal prison for illegal drug and firearm offenses in connection to his theft of an off-duty state trooper’s car. According to court documents and statements, the matter stems from an ongoing investigation into gangs, drug trafficking, and […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bristol Press
Plainville police looking to ID theft suspect
PLAINVILLE – Police are looking to identify the suspect in a local theft. Police this week released a photo of the suspect and asked the public for help in identifying him. The man is believed to be involved in a theft from the Ulta Beauty store on July 28, police said.
WTNH.com
Man stabbed in neck, arm on Barbour Street in Hartford: Police
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hartford Police Department is investigating a stabbing in Hartford that left one man injured on the neck and arm on Wednesday. Police responded to the area of 139 Barbour St. around 9 p.m. for a reported stabbing and found a man walking south on Barbour Street, bleeding from his neck. Police said medical assistance was immediately provided to the man, who was suffering from two non-life threatening injuries to his neck and arm.
Bristol Press
Silver Alert for Southington teen canceled
SOUTHINGTON – A teenager has gone missing from Southington. State police late Thursday issued a Silver Alert for Kayla Griffin. The 16-year-old has been described as white, with black hair and brown eyes. She has been missing since sometime Thursday, according to police. Griffin stands 5 foot, 5 inches...
Suspect arrested after pointing gun at Waterbury officers
WATERBURY, Conn. — According to Waterbury Police, a man fled police after a traffic stop Wednesday and tried to escape after crashing into two cruisers, while pointing a 9mm polymer firearm at officers before being taken into custody. Tariq Sabbakhan, 26, of Waterbury, was charged with Carrying a Pistol...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
Man was stabbed to death on Enfield town green, medical examiner says
ENFIELD — A man who was found dead in a gazebo on the town green early Wednesday was stabbed to death, according to the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Christopher Kennedy, 56, died of stab wounds to his torso. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.
Police Investigating After Plainfield 5-Month-Old 'Severely Injured,' Police Say
Police are investigating after learning that a 5-month-old is in a Connecticut hospital with "severe injuries." Police in Windham County in Plainfield received a report on Wednesday, Aug. 10 from the state Department of Children and Families that the infant was admitted to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center in Hartford.
Numerous cars broken into overnight in Branford
BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Branford police are asking for residents to be vigilant after a number of car break-ins occurred Thursday night into Friday. Police posted on Facebook that the break-ins happened on the west side of town and many of the cars had their windows broken into and items were stolen. Residents are being […]
One dead, one in critical condition after Waterbury car crash
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car struck a wall in a private parking lot on East Main Street in Waterbury Saturday morning, resulting in the death of the passenger and the hospitalization of the driver. The driver, a 26-year-old male from Waterbury, was brought to Saint Mary’s Hospital where he is in critical condition. The […]
Bristol Press
Police looking for man accused of trading gun for drugs in Bristol
BRISTOL – A Bristol man who police say stole a gun and traded it to a drug dealer is wanted once again. Joseph Stanchfield, 20, of 45 Christopher St., is expected to be charged with failure to appear once he is found or turns himself in. The 20-year-old failed...
1 dead, 1 injured in Hartford shooting: Police
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man is dead after a double shooting at an apartment building, police said. The shooting happened just before 9 p.m on Laurel Street. Hartford police were called by another man who said he had been shot. The man also said a second person, 33-year-old Simon Griffin, had also been shot and died.
I-84 motorcycle accident hospitalizes one
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist was brought to the hospital after colliding with a concrete barrier on I-84 West in Hartford. The incident occurred around 1:30 Saturday morning. The injuries to the motorcyclist are suspected to be minor, according to state police. Any witness to the collision is asked to contact State Police Troop […]
Bristol Press
Bristol woman sentenced for acting as 'straw purchaser' for firearms
A Bristol woman who bought firearms for individuals with a criminal record, knowing they were barred from having guns, has been sentenced to a year behind bars. Leah Boucher, 30, faced sentencing Wednesday in federal court in New Haven, where it was ordered that her prison term will be followed by three years of supervised release.
Comments / 0