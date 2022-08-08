Read full article on original website
Q in the Lou postponed to 2023
ST. LOUIS — Q in the Lou has hosted a BBQ festival for years in downtown St. Louis but will not be back this year. The BBQ festival has been hosted since 2015 in Kiener Park in downtown St. Louis, started by Founder Brian Wahby. The event included vendors from different BBQ stands, live music, and other entertainment.
KSDK
Blues at the Arch Festival returns to downtown St. Louis
The Blues at the Arch Festival returned to downtown this weekend after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. This year they packed the festival into one weekend.
Watch 'Local News. Lasting Impact.' from Missouri History Museum event on Sunday
ST. LOUIS — Local news. Lasting impact. 5 On Your Side is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2022. Former and current KSDK anchors and reporters shared a stage Thursday night to swap stories and thank the public for years of support. Mike Bush and Anne Allred moderated the panel,...
KSDK
Tethered Plant Shop stops by Show Me St. Louis to share tips on plant parenting
The Tethered Plant Shop can be shopped online with metro STL deliveries & pop ups! Follow @tetheredplantshop on Instagram for updates and pop up locations.
Nonprofit helps Ukrainian couple find refuge in St. Louis
Julia Alekseyeva and her husband Andriy fled Ukraine because of the war. The organization Welcome Neighbor STL is helping them settle in St. Louis.
'A Little Hi': Mini version of Hi-Pointe Drive-In opening in Ballwin
A Little Hi will be a mini version of the popular Hi-Pointe Drive-In, slimming down the size and menu. It is set to open in the fall.
St. Louis forecast: Warmer weather with sun and clouds
Saturday's high is in the upper 80s, with sun and clouds. Rain is expected to come into the area Monday night into Tuesday.
St. Louis community concerned after shooting at new bar Friday morning
St. Louis police are investigating an early morning shooting near Sweet Timez bar on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. One man was killed and three others were injured.
St. Louis flood resource center is at capacity
Agencies at a flood resource center say they don’t have the ability to help everyone. On-person appointments are completely booked and they can’t take walk-ins.
Family of slain mom and community plea for an end to gun violence in St. Louis
Families and the community are asking St. Louis to address gun violence in the area. A violent week has caused many to plea for an end to the violence.
St. Louis forecast: Pleasant weekend ahead
Comfortable weather continues this weekend. Humidity will be lower Friday and temperatures will be a touch cooler.
St. Louis forecast: humid weather Sunday, cooler next week
Humid weather continues in St. Louis Sunday. Cooler weather to begin on Monday.
Byers' Beat: CBC student dead, suspected hit-and-run driver released, what's next
ST. LOUIS — Taken Under Advisement. It’s a term prosecutors use when police bring them a case that they aren’t ready to issue. Police use it as a verb. “They TUA’d it,” police sources told me Tuesday after investigators applied for charges against a 25-year-old man they believe is to blame for a fatal hit-and-run outside of Ted Drewes Frozen Custard.
1 killed, 3 injured in north St. Louis shooting
A shooting investigation is underway in north St. Louis Friday morning. Police said one person was killed and three others were injured.
Beyond the Backpack preps Normandy students for heading back to school
Hundreds of families prepared for the upcoming school year at the Beyond the Backpack event in Normandy. There were free physicals, immunizations, uniforms and more.
New area code for St. Louis now in effect
If you live in the 314, now you also live in the 557. The new area code went into effect Friday morning.
St. Louis forecast: Warm and dry weather this weekend
Not as humid on Friday in the St. Louis area. Warm and dry weather is expected for the weekend.
Re-ranking Cardinals top prospects – 2020 draft class, led by Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn, rises to the top
ST. LOUIS — They pulled their scouts off the road in the middle of March, about the same time high schools and colleges around the country cancelled their 2020 seasons after playing only a handful of games. Four months later, with virtually no new information to rely on, the...
Webster Groves homeowners struggling to recover from flood damage
The floodwater has receded but a number of Webster Groves residents are still struggling to recover. 5 On Your Side speaks to one family trying to recover.
