Steenbergen Rallies Netherlands Past Great Britain for First-Ever 4×200 Free Title

LCM (50m) The Dutch are bringing home some new hardware from Euros this year. A speedy anchor leg by Marritt Steenbergen helped the Netherlands edge two-time defending champion Great Britain for their first-ever title in the women’s 4×200-meter freestyle relay on Thursday. The 22-year-old Steenbergen entered the water one-tenth of a second behind Freya Anderson and powered the Dutch to a comeback win with a total time of 7:54.07, more than half a second ahead of the Brits.
2022 European Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

LCM (50m) The opening finals session from the 2022 European Aquatics Championships at the famed Foro Italico pool in Rome is upon us, with medals on the line in three events tonight along with four rounds of semi-final action to get the competition underway. This morning’s prelim session was a...
David Popovici Smashes European Championship Record with 47.20 100 Free

LCM (50m) Double world champion David Popovici wasted no time breaking records on Friday morning in Rome. The 17-year-old Romanian sensation reset the European Championship record in the 100-meter freestyle prelims on Friday morning, clocking a 47.20 to lower the previous mark set last year by Kliment Kolesnikov (47.37). Kolesnikov...
WATCH: David Popovici Becomes 4th Swimmer Under 47 Seconds in 100m Free

LCM (50m) World Record: 46.91, Cesar Cielo (BRA) – 2009 World Championships. European Record: 47.11, Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS) – 2021 Olympic Games. European Championship Record: 47.20, David Popovici (ROU) – 2022. 2020 European Champion: Kliment Kolesnikov (RUS), 47.37. Finals Qualifiers:. David Popovici (ROU), 46.98 ER. Kristof Milak...
Conor Ferguson
Niamh Coyne
Calum Jarvis
Silvia Scalia Breaks Italian Record With 27.39 50 Back

LCM (50m) World Record: 26.98 – Liu Xiang, CHN (2018) European Record: 27.10 – Kira Toussaint, NED (2021) European Championships Record: 27.19 – Kathleen Dawnson, GBR (2021) 2020 European Champion: Kira Toussaint, NED – 27.36. In the semifinals of the women’s 50 back at the 2022...
Bayer Lowers Austrian Record To 59.59 In 100 Breaststroke

LCM (50m) The semi-final of the men’s 100m breaststroke tonight in Rome was a quick one, with the top 5 finishers all dipping under the minute mark. Among them was Austrian Valentin Bayer who nabbed the 4th seed in a time of 59.59. Not only was that a new lifetime best for the 22-year-old, but it also registered as a new national record.
Kristof Milak Swims 47.47 100 Free To Break Hungarian Record

LCM (50m) A swimmer who got overshadowed by David Popovici’s world record was Kristof Milak, who put up a time of 47.47 to take silver in the men’s 100 free final at the 2022 European Championships. With this swim, he breaks Nandor Nemeth‘s Hungarian record that was set at the World Championships this summer. Nemeth’s previous record time was 47.69.
Gregorio Paltrinieri Blasts 7:40.86 800 Free For New Championship Record

LCM (50m) World Record: 7:32.12 — Zhang Lin, China (2009) European Record: 7:39.27 — Gregorio Paltrinieri, Italy (2019) European Championships Record: 7:42.33 — Gregorio Paltrinieri, Italy (2016) 2020 European Champion: Mkyhailo Romanchuk, Ukraine — 7:42.61. Results:. Gregorio Paltrinieri (ITA) – 7:40.86 (Championships Record) Lukas Martens...
2022 European Championships: Hosszu Chasing 400 IM Gold #5 (Day 2 Prelims Preview)

LCM (50m) There were only a handful of notable scratches for Saturday morning’s prelims session. A pair of British swimmers have dropped out of the women’s 200 free this morning. Freya Colbert, the #6 seed in the event, has selected to race the 400 IM this morning over the 200 free. Cobert is the #7 seed in the 400 IM this morning, standing a good chance of making it into finals. Fellow Brit Lucy Hope has scratched the 200 free, although she isn’t racing any other events individually today. Hope was the #10 seed in the event.
Australian Olympic Medalist Scott Miller Accused of Leading Drug Syndicate

Miller, a 1996 Olympic medalist, has been behind bars since February 2021, but has been hit with a raft of new charges for a separate offense. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Former Australian Olympic swimmer Scott Miller has been hit with a series of fresh charges after being arrested...
