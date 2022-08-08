ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

MLive

Michigan's Best Local Eats: The Cambodian Heat at Turnstiles in Grand Rapids packs delicious punch

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — If you’re looking for a burger that packs a punch, the Cambodian Heat at Turnstiles bar and restaurant in Grand Rapids is for you. Featuring cherry jalapeño chutney, pepper jack cheese, shredded pickles, haystack onions and smoked habanero sauce, the burger has “got some heat behind it,” said Jason Ritsema, general manager.
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
98.7 WFGR

The Most Dangerous Beach On Lake Michigan In 2022

With four deaths already this summer, and nine in the last four years, this may be Lake Michigan's deadliest beach. After Two More Drownings This Week, South Haven Is Becoming A Deadly Spot. Two drownings at South Beach in South Haven on Monday brought the total of deaths on that...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
Matthew West
WXYZ

Novi man among 2 who drowned at South Haven Beach on Monday

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Two people were pulled from Lake Michigan at a South Haven beach Monday afternoon. It was later confirmed by police that both people died. Police said that a 22-year-old man from Novi and a 21-year-old woman from Columbus passed away after an unsuccessful rescue attempt.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
MLive

Jet pack man flies over Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI-- It’s a bird. It’s a plane. Nope, It’s a man piloting a jet suit. Onlookers crowded around the Grand River as Gravity Industries did a flight demonstration with their futuristic jet-propelled suit on Thursday, Aug. 11.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

MLive

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

