Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Major retail chain opening two new store locations in Michigan on August 5thKristen WaltersMuskegon, MI
Mother who allegedly murdered disabled son to undergo competency evaluationLavinia ThompsonNorton Shores, MI
The Most Remote Lake in Michigan is BreathtakingTravel MavenAtlanta, MI
We Discovered Lots of Michigan's Local Blueberry Farms for U-Pick Berries and Incredible Blueberry Treats and GoodiesDeanLandMichigan State
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: The Cambodian Heat at Turnstiles in Grand Rapids packs delicious punch
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — If you’re looking for a burger that packs a punch, the Cambodian Heat at Turnstiles bar and restaurant in Grand Rapids is for you. Featuring cherry jalapeño chutney, pepper jack cheese, shredded pickles, haystack onions and smoked habanero sauce, the burger has “got some heat behind it,” said Jason Ritsema, general manager.
Sturgeon spotted swimming along the pier in Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A lakeshore woman captured video of something you don't see every day — a sturgeon swimming along the pier in Grand Haven!. Jenna Benson shared the video on Facebook. She was walking on the pier yesterday with a friend when a fisherman called their attention to it.
Couple who drowned in Lake Michigan ‘will be together forever,’ mother says
SOUTH HAVEN, MI — A 22-year-old recent graduate of Michigan State University and 19-year-old MSU sophomore will be remembered for the way they cared for others, as well as one another. Kory Ernster, 22, of Novi, and Emily MacDonald, 19, of Columbus Township, had been dating for five years...
3 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you are someone who knows their steak and you love to try new restaurants whenever you get the chance then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about - three amazing steakhouses in Michigan that you should really visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great options for a casual meal with friends or family members but are also a good choice if you are looking for a place where you can celebrate a special occasion. If you are curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, here are the three great steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised:
Ann Street eyesore OK’d for demolition
A rat-infested eyesore may soon come down in Grand Rapids.
Hundreds of scooters, e-bikes to stay on Grand Rapids streets
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Hundreds of electrically assisted bikes and stand-up electric scooters are here to stay in Grand Rapids. Grand Rapids leaders earlier this summer signed off on turning the two-year “micromobility” pilot program into a permanent ride option for residents. “As a city, we want...
The Most Dangerous Beach On Lake Michigan In 2022
With four deaths already this summer, and nine in the last four years, this may be Lake Michigan's deadliest beach. After Two More Drownings This Week, South Haven Is Becoming A Deadly Spot. Two drownings at South Beach in South Haven on Monday brought the total of deaths on that...
See crowded field of candidates running for school boards in Kent County
KENT COUNTY, MI – There’s a crowded field of candidates running for school board races in Kent County. Twenty-one public school districts and two community colleges in Kent County will have seats opening up on their governing school boards by the end of this year, and almost all of the races for those open seats are contested.
BRRR It is cold! Farmer’s Almanac Predicts the First Frost for Michigan
This is not my first walk in the park with a Farmer's Almanac. Growing up, I would collect the actual printed-out Farmer's Almanacs for my grandfather. Since my grandfather was blind, little Lisha B would sit in his lap and read to him the specific predictions and news he wanted to hear about.
Muskegon church, housing area ‘full of flames,’ several treated for smoke inhalation
MUSKEGON, MI – A fire on Saturday, Aug. 13, caused extensive damage to a church and a lower-level area set up to house 20 men. Several were treated for smoke inhalation. The fire was reported at 9:47 a.m. at Greater Grace Church, 1428 Terrace St., near Irwin Avenue, Muskegon Fire Chief Jay Paulson said.
Mother and her kids carjacked at gunpoint near Woodland Mall
KENTWOOD, Mich. — A West Michigan mother is shaken up after she was carjacked at gunpoint in front of her kids. The frightening experience happened Friday, August 5 at McDonald's in Kentwood near the Woodland Mall. "I was in shock. I had a gun to my head," said Tiffany...
Novi man among 2 who drowned at South Haven Beach on Monday
SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Two people were pulled from Lake Michigan at a South Haven beach Monday afternoon. It was later confirmed by police that both people died. Police said that a 22-year-old man from Novi and a 21-year-old woman from Columbus passed away after an unsuccessful rescue attempt.
Police ID young Novi man, St. Clair County woman who drowned at Lake Michigan beach
Authorities in West Michigan have released the names of two young people who drowned in Lake Michigan off South Haven, Sunday afternoon. Police said they were unresponsive when they were pulled from the water.
Here are the candidates running for races in 9 school boards in Ottawa County this fall
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – There are 28 seats on nine Ottawa County school boards that are opening up at the end of this year, and voters are going to decide who will fill those open spots in the Nov. 8 election. This fall, there are 53 candidates running for...
Grand Rapids considers closing schools among options to combat declining enrollment
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids school leaders are considering closing school buildings, renovating or constructing new buildings, and right-sizing programs in response to the district’s declining enrollment. While no changes will occur this school year, the Grand Rapids Board of Education held a work session Monday to...
New homeowners introduced in Muskegon Heights
Once completed, the Dockerys will live in the first home built within the city since the early 2000s.
South Haven drowning victims identified by police
Police have identified the two people who drowned in South Haven on Monday.
Jet pack man flies over Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI-- It’s a bird. It’s a plane. Nope, It’s a man piloting a jet suit. Onlookers crowded around the Grand River as Gravity Industries did a flight demonstration with their futuristic jet-propelled suit on Thursday, Aug. 11.
Body of swimmer found at Grand Haven State Park ID’d
The body of a missing swimmer was found in Lake Michigan, Grand Haven police say.
