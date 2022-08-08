Read full article on original website
brproud.com
Assumption Parish deputies arrest woman after stolen guns found in car
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 40-year-old Napoleonville woman was arrested Friday after she was found with stolen handguns in her car. Assumption Parish deputies responded to a dispute complaint in a Labdieville neighborhood Thursday afternoon. During the investigation, a shotgun was found in the backseat of a car occupied by Amanda Blanchard.
brproud.com
LDWF: Man charged with DWI after boat with 10-year-old onboard overturns on Intracoastal Waterway
CUT OFF, La. (BRPROUD) – A Cut Off man was arrested after an incident that allegedly involved a boat and alcoholic beverages. Carl Cressionie, 58, was taken into custody on Thursday, August 11, by agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. The incident in question happened on...
houmatimes.com
Houma man arrested on multiple narcotics related charges
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man on multiple charges in connection with an investigation completed by the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force. Latronce Jabar Harris Sr., 45, of Houma, was arrested for multiple narcotics related charges, associated with the investigation. On August 11, 2022,...
brproud.com
1 injured in Plaquemine shooting Friday, Iberville sheriff’s office investigating
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting Friday afternoon in Plaquemine. According to the sheriff’s office, a funeral for a murdered Baton Rouge victim was taking place on the corner of Highway 77 and Talbot Drive when shots were fired around 12:30 p.m. A male victim was injured.
brproud.com
Suspect found in fatal hit and run crash in Livingston, police say
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police arrested a suspect that was involved in a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on Aug. 5. According to LSP, 26-year-old Kyle Rowland was operating a 2009 Honda Shadow motorcycle eastbound on LA 1019 and 23-year-old Kyle Manno was driving a 2014 Ford F-150 westbound on LA 1019. Initial investigation shows the Ford F-150 crossed the center line, striking the motorcycle. The crash caused Rowland and his passenger to be thrown from their seats. Rowland and his passenger were taken to a local hosptial to be treated for their injuries.
brproud.com
Geismar man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2018 killing
PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Geismar man pled guilty to manslaughter for killing a Prairieville man back in 2018. Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting at a Prairieville residence on March 11, 2018, and found 36-year-old Frederick Patterson shot in the neck. At the same time, APSO deputies responded to a nearby field where 39-year-old Cedric Emerson was calling for help. Emerson was sent to a local hospital.
Crash on the Twin Span Bridge kills one driver, and injures another driver
New Orleans police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash on the Twin Span Bridge that injured one driver and claimed the life of another driver. It happened Thursday morning on I-10 on the bridge’s eastbound span to Slidell.
brproud.com
Gonzales man arrested for shooting in Baton Rouge apartment complex
GONZALES, La (BRPROUD) — A man was arrested early Friday morning in connection with a shooting that happened at a Baton Rouge apartment complex on August 8. Authorities with the Gonzales Police Department and State Police Taskforce arrested Jerome Bergeron. Bergeron is charged with two counts of attempted second...
brproud.com
Sheriff’s office in Louisiana searching for missing teenager
LOCKPORT, La. (BRPROUD) – The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public to keep an eye out for a missing teenager. Somer Strickland, 17, of North Main St., has been missing since Wednesday afternoon. Strickland “was last seen at her residence at 4 p.m. on August...
brproud.com
Shooting after Plaquemine funeral leaves 1 injured
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Friday afternoon shooting after a funeral in Plaquemine left one injured. “Today, Baton Rouge came to Plaquemine and I don’t like it,” said Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi. Sheldon Gales, originally from Plaquemine, was shot on August 3rd in Baton Rouge. A...
wbrz.com
Gonzales man arrested for DWI 3 times in one month, tied to hit and run in another parish
ST. JAMES PARISH - A man was arrested for his third DWI in a month and linked to a hit-and-run crash after law enforcement found his damaged car stopped along I-10. Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stumbled upon the car on the shoulder of I-10 in St. James Parish late Friday morning. They later determined the driver, 31-year-old Brandon Rockwood of Gonzales, was driving impaired and had a suspended license.
brproud.com
Parents turn in 15-year-old after vehicle shot up in Louisiana
HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Houma Police Department was called to reported shooting around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9. Upon arrival, officers determined that a 23-year-old man was shot “multiple times” while driving his vehicle on Payne St. The unidentified shooting victim was taken to a...
brproud.com
Traffic stop in Assumption Parish leads to seizure of meth
LABADIEVILLE, La (BRPROUD) — A Thibodaux man was arrested on felony charges related to a traffic stop that happened on Dec. 29 near Labadieville. According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), a deputy made a stop on a vehicle and identified the driver as 36-year-old Bryan James Landry. Officers searched Landry’s vehicle and seized methamphetamine.
fox8live.com
Woman killed when disabled vehicle was struck on Twin Span Bridge, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Eastbound traffic was snarled on the Twin Span Bridge heading towards Slidell Thursday morning (Aug. 11) after a deadly two-vehicle crash, according to the NOPD and DOTD. The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. Police say a woman’s vehicle was disabled in one of the lanes...
brproud.com
Ascension Parish man pleads guilty to raping 12-year-old
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A Gonzales man is spending the rest of his life behind bars after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a 12-year-old female. That suspect was identified as of Sean Czwakiel, 34, of Gonzales. Czwakiel was found guilty of First Degree Rape and will never have the...
brproud.com
Bond stands at $1 million for teens accused of Linda Frickey carjacking
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Four teenagers accused of the brutal Mid-City carjacking that fatally dismembered 73-year-old Linda Frickey appeared in Orleans Criminal Court Friday morning for a bond hearing. Ultimately, Judge Kimya Holmes, who called the case one of the most serious she’s seen as a judge, decided each suspect will continue to be held on a $1 million bond.
brproud.com
Woman dies after being struck in disabled vehicle on the Twin Span Bridge: NOPD
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a fatal car accident on I-10 East on the Twin Span Bridge. According to police, the accident happened near mile marker 257 heading towards Slidell. Police were notified of the crash around 2:30 a.m. Through investigation,...
brproud.com
City of Plaquemine offers latest information on La. Hwy. 1 road resurfacing project
PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) – There is now a tentative timetable for the completion of the La. Hwy. 1 road resurfacing project. Mayor Edwin “Ed” Reeves, Jr. and the Plaquemine Board of Selectmen were recently given the latest information about the project. According to Aaron Elisar, DOTD Area...
brproud.com
City officials say officer accused of ignoring French Quarter rape is not with the NOPD
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— New details have been released after a woman said she was ignored by New Orleans Police Department officers after witnessing an unconscious woman being raped in the French Quarter. On Friday, the NOPD held a press conference to address the case, in which Supt. Shaun Ferguson...
WDSU
Kenner police chase ends in two arrested for various drug charges
Kenner police said two men were arrested after a chase led to a drug bust. On Monday, Kenner police tried to stop a car, but the driver led officers on a chase in South Kenner into River Ridge. The driver, Keea Bruce, 25, was arrested for possession with intent to...
