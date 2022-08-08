ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cut Off, LA

brproud.com

Assumption Parish deputies arrest woman after stolen guns found in car

LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 40-year-old Napoleonville woman was arrested Friday after she was found with stolen handguns in her car. Assumption Parish deputies responded to a dispute complaint in a Labdieville neighborhood Thursday afternoon. During the investigation, a shotgun was found in the backseat of a car occupied by Amanda Blanchard.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Houma man arrested on multiple narcotics related charges

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of a Houma man on multiple charges in connection with an investigation completed by the Terrebonne Parish Narcotics Task Force. Latronce Jabar Harris Sr., 45, of Houma, was arrested for multiple narcotics related charges, associated with the investigation. On August 11, 2022,...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Suspect found in fatal hit and run crash in Livingston, police say

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana State Police arrested a suspect that was involved in a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred on Aug. 5. According to LSP, 26-year-old Kyle Rowland was operating a 2009 Honda Shadow motorcycle eastbound on LA 1019 and 23-year-old Kyle Manno was driving a 2014 Ford F-150 westbound on LA 1019. Initial investigation shows the Ford F-150 crossed the center line, striking the motorcycle. The crash caused Rowland and his passenger to be thrown from their seats. Rowland and his passenger were taken to a local hosptial to be treated for their injuries.
LIVINGSTON, LA
brproud.com

Geismar man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2018 killing

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Geismar man pled guilty to manslaughter for killing a Prairieville man back in 2018. Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting at a Prairieville residence on March 11, 2018, and found 36-year-old Frederick Patterson shot in the neck. At the same time, APSO deputies responded to a nearby field where 39-year-old Cedric Emerson was calling for help. Emerson was sent to a local hospital.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
brproud.com

Gonzales man arrested for shooting in Baton Rouge apartment complex

GONZALES, La (BRPROUD) — A man was arrested early Friday morning in connection with a shooting that happened at a Baton Rouge apartment complex on August 8. Authorities with the Gonzales Police Department and State Police Taskforce arrested Jerome Bergeron. Bergeron is charged with two counts of attempted second...
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Shooting after Plaquemine funeral leaves 1 injured

PLAQUEMINE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Friday afternoon shooting after a funeral in Plaquemine left one injured. “Today, Baton Rouge came to Plaquemine and I don’t like it,” said Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi. Sheldon Gales, originally from Plaquemine, was shot on August 3rd in Baton Rouge. A...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
wbrz.com

Gonzales man arrested for DWI 3 times in one month, tied to hit and run in another parish

ST. JAMES PARISH - A man was arrested for his third DWI in a month and linked to a hit-and-run crash after law enforcement found his damaged car stopped along I-10. Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stumbled upon the car on the shoulder of I-10 in St. James Parish late Friday morning. They later determined the driver, 31-year-old Brandon Rockwood of Gonzales, was driving impaired and had a suspended license.
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Parents turn in 15-year-old after vehicle shot up in Louisiana

HOUMA, La. (BRPROUD) – The Houma Police Department was called to reported shooting around 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9. Upon arrival, officers determined that a 23-year-old man was shot “multiple times” while driving his vehicle on Payne St. The unidentified shooting victim was taken to a...
HOUMA, LA
brproud.com

Traffic stop in Assumption Parish leads to seizure of meth

LABADIEVILLE, La (BRPROUD) — A Thibodaux man was arrested on felony charges related to a traffic stop that happened on Dec. 29 near Labadieville. According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), a deputy made a stop on a vehicle and identified the driver as 36-year-old Bryan James Landry. Officers searched Landry’s vehicle and seized methamphetamine.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Ascension Parish man pleads guilty to raping 12-year-old

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A Gonzales man is spending the rest of his life behind bars after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a 12-year-old female. That suspect was identified as of Sean Czwakiel, 34, of Gonzales. Czwakiel was found guilty of First Degree Rape and will never have the...
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Bond stands at $1 million for teens accused of Linda Frickey carjacking

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— Four teenagers accused of the brutal Mid-City carjacking that fatally dismembered 73-year-old Linda Frickey appeared in Orleans Criminal Court Friday morning for a bond hearing. Ultimately, Judge Kimya Holmes, who called the case one of the most serious she’s seen as a judge, decided each suspect will continue to be held on a $1 million bond.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

