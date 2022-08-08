Read full article on original website
How to Unlock Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 Skins
The Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 is very well underway, inviting players to collect 10 total featured skins before it ends Aug. 30. Just as with the Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 events, Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 is part of Blizzard's plans to fill the gap of the Archives, standard Anniversary and Summer Games events not returning this year while the devs continue to work on Overwatch 2. Here's a breakdown of how to unlock all of the Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 skins.
Weird Apex Bug is Giving Legends the Wrong Abilities
Clips have surfaced of a new Apex Legend bug where Legends have been stuck with the wrong abilites. Yesterday, Apex Legends launched its latest Season, Hunted. As with most season launches, new content has been rolled out including brand new Legend Vantage. While a season launch should be a cause for celebration, a strange new bug has been leaving players feeling confused.
Apex Legends Season 14 Weapon Tier List
Our Apex Legends Season 14 weapon tier list is here to break down which of the guns are the best to use now that the meta has been shifted once again with the launch of Respawn Entertainment's latest major balancing update. With the Hunted patch, although we didn't get a...
Legends Crypto and Wattson Unlikely to Receive Complete Reworks
Season 14 of Apex Legends has just arrived and we are still in the process of determining what the meta is. One of the most popular Legends, Valkyrie, just received a nerf but according to some of the game's top players she's still a viable choice. But what about other...
Is Tower of Fantasy on Switch?
Wondering if you can play Tower of Fantasy on Nintendo Switch? Here's what you need to know.
How to Play Attack on Titan Fan-Made Game
Developing a game can take years of work from a lot of people. There are so many different areas you must think of especially when it comes to multiplayer games.
How to Unlock Zi'Assunta Belpaese in Vampire Survivors
Want to know how to unlock Zi'Assunta Belpaese in Vampire Survivors? We've got you covered.
How to Change Appearance in Tower of Fantasy
Want to change your character's appearance in Tower of Fantasy? Here's how.
When Do Tower of Fantasy Servers Open?
The date and time for when Tower of Fantasy servers go live globally.
'Fetching Store Info' Loop Bug is Locking Out Warzone Players Again
The "fetching store info" infinite loop issue has emerged once again in Call of Duty: Warzone in Season 4 Reloaded. Just as in any other game, topics pertaining to updates and game files are not a fun part of the Warzone experience, and it appears this is the latest issue pestering many players as of late.
How to Play With Friends in Tower of Fantasy
Wondering how to play with friends online in Tower of Fantasy? Here's what you need to know.
How Much is Farthest Frontier?
Starting from nothing and building a successful civilization is one of the most satisfying things. That's why games like Minecraft and Sid Meier's Civilizations are always fun.
Tower of Fantasy Download Size Listed
The download size, and how to preload, Tower of Fantasy on PC and Mobile.
Apex Legends Season 14 Origin Verifying Game Files Loop: How to Fix
The Apex Legends: Hunted patch just dropped and, unfortunately, it appears the Origin launcher seems to be causing issues for those on PC trying to update their games. Within moments of its release, Respawn Entertainment did tweet that it was investigating the issue, and soon followed it up by mentioning that it was starting to be resolved.
Is Cult of the Lamb on Switch?
Adorable, yet disturbing, roguelike Cult of the Lamb has finally launched — but is it on Nintendo Switch?
Warzone Sniper Rifle Tier List August 2022
Our Warzone sniper rifle tier list for August 2022 is here to go over which of the guns are the best to use now that the new meta has settled down a bit once again after the launch of Raven Software's latest balancing update. Since the initial Season 4 Reloaded...
Dead by Daylight 6.2.0 PTB Streamer Additions Listed
Developers of Dead by Daylight have added new streamer options to the latest iteration (6.2.0) of their Public Test Build server. Dead by Daylight is described
New World Update 1.6.2 Explained
New World Updates were posted on August 9 which focus on the new introduction to expeditions and notable fixes for the world experience. The New World Update 1.6.2 will begin at 11 p.m. PST on August 9.
NICKMERCS Claims That Despite Nerf, Valkyrie is Still a Part of the Meta
Season 14 of Apex Legends was released Tuesday and along with it came some must-needed adjustments. These changes may not have completely changed the current meta, but instead added balance. It was no question that Valkyrie was one of the most commonly picked legends in the game. Almost every squad...
Overwatch Tank Tier List: August 2022
Here is our Tank Tier List for August 2022. Use this list the next time you play Overwatch to ensure you choose the best hero for your team. This month we do not see a lot of changes from the previous Tank Tier List for July 2022, but here is a refresher!
