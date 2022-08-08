ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

Mckinney, TX
Mckinney, TX
Mckinney, TX
Real Estate
Dallas Observer

Cell Phone and Jacket Policy at Tim Love's New Restaurant Has People Big Mad

Chef and TV personality Tim Love loves a good angle. His concepts never shoot straight down the middle. His upscale restaurant Lonesome Dove, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary in the Fort Worth Stockyards, serves exotic wild game dishes like rabbit-rattlesnake sausage and wild boar ribs. His White Elephant Saloon doubles down on Wild West theme with live music, a dance floor and a chili parlor where you can grab a bowl chili and a piece of homemade cornbread for just $6.
FORT WORTH, TX
CandysDirt

Presence of REITs in Dallas-Fort Worth Impacts Market's Affordability Ranking, Study Finds

An interesting statistic emerged from another study about the cost of rent affordability in the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington market. Lawn Love, a San Diego-based lawn-care marketplace website, commissioned the study and measured 185 rental markets. This market didn't show any significant surprises in its rankings — 44th most expensive, 50th in rent prices, and 124th in rent affordability.
DALLAS, TX
checkoutdfw.com

4 Frisco lawn care companies that are most recommended

Are you looking for a new lawn care service in Frisco? Thankfully you have lots of quality choices at your fingertips when it comes to companies who are known and recognized for their service. Everyone loves to have a nice-looking lawn, but not everyone enjoys the process of making it...
FRISCO, TX
fortworthreport.org

Ronald McDonald House of Fort Worth celebrates pop tab donation with popsicles

Nonprofit organization Advocates for Special People in Arlington brought aluminum soda pop tabs by the hundreds to the Ronald McDonald House of Fort Worth, 1001 8th Ave. Members of the nonprofit organization enjoyed ice popsicles from Frios Gourmet Pops while Ronald McDonald House of Fort Worth workers collected the soda pop tabs, which they sell for cash for between 40 and 70 cents per pound, said Amy Norris, the community engagement manager at the Ronald McDonald House of Fort Worth.
FORT WORTH, TX
Blue Ribbon News

Rowlett's Housing Finance Corporation's Executive Director earns prestigious certification

ROWLETT, TX (Aug. 8, 2022) – On August 5, 2022, Rick Sheffield, Executive Director of the Rowlett Housing Finance Corporation, received certification as a Rental Housing Development Finance Professional (RHDFP) from the National Development Council (NDC). RHDFP Certification is a professional credential given to individuals who successfully complete NDC's...
ROWLETT, TX

