ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Readfield, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 WCYY

Maine Must Have Some of the Worst Roads in the Country

There’s no denying that Maine roads freaking suck. We survive harsh winters only for our roads to be turned into a minefield of potholes, cracks, and hazards. I am constantly slowing down, swerving, and swearing as my tire almost gets punctured trying to avoid potholes year-round. Fortunately, they eventually get fixed but it’s still rough out there, man.
MAINE STATE
wgan.com

Local man dead after fire at Waldo County home

A man is dead after a fire in Waldo County. The Maine Dept. of Public Safety says the fire broke out at about 2 a.m. Friday at a home on Moe’s Cove Rd. in Industry. A family of four lived in the home. The mother and two children, ages...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
The Maine Writer

Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in Maine

While August seems to be flying by, there are still plenty of events and activities going on in Maine to keep everyone busy this weekend. Maybe you are interested in viewing some art, or you would like to listen to some live music, or maybe you just crave some funnel cakes, cotton candy, and a ride on the Ferris wheel. Luckily for you, I have you covered with all of these activities and more! While inflation continues to take a bite out of our paychecks, there are plenty of fun and free activities that won't make you sigh having to open up your wallet. Some of the activities are perfect for a date, whether it's a second date or your partner of ten years. Pack a picnic, grab a blanket, and go listen to one of the free concerts.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Farmington, ME
Crime & Safety
City
Farmington, ME
Local
Maine Accidents
City
Wallagrass, ME
City
Readfield, ME
State
Maine State
Farmington, ME
Accidents
County
Kennebec County, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
Kennebec County, ME
Crime & Safety
NEWS CENTER Maine

Fairfield police investigate armed robbery at Circle K

FAIRFIELD, Maine — Fairfield police received a report of an armed robbery around 2:29 a.m. on Friday at Circle K at 149 Norridgewock Rd. According to a news release issued by the Fairfield Police Department on Friday afternoon, upon arriving at the scene, Officer Trevor Knowles, officers from the Waterville Police Department, and troopers from the Maine State Police found the suspects had fled.
FAIRFIELD, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Three arrested after Maine State Police seize drugs, small cannon

LIBERTY, Maine — Three suspects were arrested on Aug. 4 after Maine State Police seized drugs, firearms, and a small cannon, authorities say. A news release issued by Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said on Friday that state police traveled to a home on School Ridge Road in Liberty to find a wanted person on Aug. 4. There, police found and arrested Cole Libby, 27, who lived at the home. Libby had warrants out of Knox, Waldo, and Franklin Counties.
LIBERTY, ME
wabi.tv

Police say man shot at woman on Lewiston walking trail

LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - A man is facing charges after police say he shot at a woman on a walking trail in Lewiston Thursday morning. Kody Ouellette, 22, of Lewiston is charged with criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon and reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, along with other charges.
LEWISTON, ME
Z107.3

Maine Man Missing in Bangor is No Longer Wearing an Orange Hat

An orange hat that turned up in a Bangor neighborhood belongs to Graham Lacher, who's been missing for nine weeks. The hat was discovered inside the treeline, off Juniper and Dartmouth Streets in Bangor. Juniper is just off Howard Street, near Stillwater Avenue. What exactly the discovery means about Lacher's well-being is not clear. Did he take the hat off, to make himself harder to spot? Or did he lose it in his travels?
BANGOR, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle#Fatality#Traffic Accident#Wgme
wabi.tv

Residents displaced after fire at Glenburn senior living facility

GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - Officials say more than two dozen people are accounted for after a fire at an apartment building in Glenburn Friday night. Crews responded to the Sunny Gables Senior Citizen’s Home on the Hudson Road around 11 p.m. to find fire on the second floor. Glenburn...
GLENBURN, ME
wabi.tv

Former presidential yacht to be restored at Maine shipyard

BELFAST, Maine (AP) - A Maine shipyard is preparing for a painstaking stem-to-stern restoration of a floating piece of presidential history. French & Webb was tapped for the restoration by the current owner of the Sequoia, a 1925 motor yacht that served eight presidents before being sold by President Jimmy Carter in 1977.
BELFAST, ME
foxbangor.com

Three accidents occur on the same road on the same day

HOLDEN — A multi-vehicle crash on Route 1A was one of three accidents to occur Friday on the same road. The Holden Police Department reports a male driver allegedly passed multiple motorists and struck a vehicle, before losing control and hitting a tree. They say the driver was transported...
HOLDEN, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
lcnme.com

Four-Vehicle Crash Closes Route 17

A four-vehicle crash on Route 17 in Jefferson, Wednesday, Aug. 3, sent two individuals to the hospital, and closed the road for several hours while investigators and responders cleared the scene. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Ivy Mae Young, 31, of Gardiner was operating a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox...
JEFFERSON, ME
Down East

Maine News You May Have Missed

Several monkey sightings were reported in the city’s West End. It’s illegal to keep a monkey as a pet in Maine, although one witness said it looked like a type of macaque commonly used in medical research. As of press time, no monkey had been captured. Gouldsboro. A...
PORTLAND, ME
Outsider.com

Tourist Horrified After Finding Cyclist Dead in Acadia National Park

Tragic news has struck Acadia National Park as a tourist passed away while biking near the southern end of Eagle Lake on Thursday. At roughly 7:30 a.m., an unidentified man had seemingly been biking alone on the popular path when he suffered a “medical event” and died, according to park officials. Another tourist traveling along Carriage Road came upon the man’s body and alerted authorities of the incident.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
Q97.9

Jersey Mike’s Set to Open First Location in Portland, Maine

Just a couple years ago, one of the fastest growing chain restaurants in America, Jersey Mike's, had a grand total of zero locations in Maine. Fast forward to now, and Jersey Mike's aggressive expansion into Vacationland is continuing at a rapid pace. The sandwich chain already has 3 operational locations in Scarborough, Windham, and Brunswick. Jersey Mike's plans on opening an additional 4 locations soon, including their first in Portland.
PORTLAND, ME
I-95 FM

Lewiston, Maine, Named One of the 15 Cities in America to ‘Stay Far Away From’

You could spend years of your life scrolling through the seemingly endless amount of various lists detailing the good, the bad ,and the ugly when it comes to towns and cities across America. Maine happens to be featured on a lot of these lists, most of which are filled with pure opinion and often influenced by reputation versus fact. That seems to be the case for one of Ranker's most controversial new lists that names Lewiston, Maine, one of the 15 places in America you should stay away from.
LEWISTON, ME
92 Moose

92 Moose

Augusta, ME
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92 Moose plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy