GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- AARP Michigan is joining The Graduate! Network’s Lifelong Learning Ambassador initiative to let older Michiganders know that it’s never too late to come back to education. Ambassadors will spread the word about the education opportunity paths available in Michigan whether that’s completing a GED, a college certificate, or a college degree. The Graduate! Network coined the term “Comebacker” to recognize the potential of adults, especially those with some college and no degree, to complete their education. In Michigan, nearly 1 million adults over the age of 45 have some college credit and have not yet completed a credential, another 403,000 could benefit from completing a GED/ high school equivalency. Pursuing their education provides these Michigan Comebackers with the opportunity to connect to a job in demand, start a new career or finish a long-held personal goal.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO