WOOD
MIOCA spreads awareness for ovarian cancer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance or MIOCA is a statewide non-profit dedicated to the mission of saving lives by promoting the early detection of ovarian cancer and improved treatment outcomes. Unfortunately there is no early detection test for ovarian cancer so spreading awareness of the signs and symptoms is the best tool. MIOCA is hosting their 10th Annual Shake Your Teal Feathers event on August 21st at Millenium Meadows Park to bring the community together to celebrate survivors, honor those who have died and to educate in order to save lives.
WOOD
DEA brings Operation Engage to West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Thursday, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration were in Grand Rapids to discuss multiple efforts going on in West Michigan to regulate controlled substances in communities. One of those efforts is through a program called Operation Engage. The initiative is meant to help...
WOOD
Mental health preps as kids go back to school
As West Michigan students get ready to head back to school, many parents and teachers are concerned about mental health and making sure kids are supported. (Aug. 11, 2022)
WOOD
AARP Michigan ambassadors and The Graduate! Network can help you find your next learning path
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- AARP Michigan is joining The Graduate! Network’s Lifelong Learning Ambassador initiative to let older Michiganders know that it’s never too late to come back to education. Ambassadors will spread the word about the education opportunity paths available in Michigan whether that’s completing a GED, a college certificate, or a college degree. The Graduate! Network coined the term “Comebacker” to recognize the potential of adults, especially those with some college and no degree, to complete their education. In Michigan, nearly 1 million adults over the age of 45 have some college credit and have not yet completed a credential, another 403,000 could benefit from completing a GED/ high school equivalency. Pursuing their education provides these Michigan Comebackers with the opportunity to connect to a job in demand, start a new career or finish a long-held personal goal.
WOOD
Only Two Tornadoes in Michigan So Far This Year
The above pic. taken by Kyle Piers is damage from the Gaylord Tornado of May 20, 2022. Michigan averages 16 tornadoes per year. So far in 2022, the state has had just two tornadoes. Here’s two maps from the National Weather Service showing the path of the Gaylord Tornado. This...
WOOD
Jury in kidnap plot case hears about ride to Whitmer house
An FBI agent who was working undercover told jurors Friday that he accompanied two men on a night drive to see the Michigan governor’s vacation home, directly connecting the pair to a key step in an alleged plot to kidnap Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. (Aug. 12, 2022)
WOOD
Millions in new grants announced for MI Reconnect Program
Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist was at Grand Rapids Community College Thursday to announce billions of dollars in additional funding for the Michigan Reconnect program. (Aug. 11, 2022)
