Billings Fire Fighters Boot Drive tremendous success
Almost every driver at Central and 24th quickly stopped Friday to ‘Fill the Boot’ and raise some serious money for MDA. By the looks of such generosity in Billings, this year’s fundraiser can certainly be considered a tremendous success. Cars and trucks stopped at all lights at...
AG Knudsen helping Yellowstone County meet the MVD increase
If you’re on a long wait list for a spot at the Montana MVD, you’re not alone. There has been such an incredible demand to support customers in Yellowstone County, that AG Knudsen is offering a six-day mobile licensing event during the Montana Fair from Monday, August 15th through Saturday, August 20th.
Hello, Montana – RiverStone Health, opioids and Narcan
Molly Hale talks about Narcan, a nasal spray that can be used in the event of an opioid overdose. It is easy to administer, and training is available to show others how to use it on someone in an active overdose. With the rise of opioid overdoses and deaths in Yellowstone County, Narcan is a great resource that others can use to reverse an overdose.
Billings Animal Shelter in crisis need of foster homes and donations
The love of an animal can mean so much in families, for kids or anyone needing a companion friend. They are in need of you now! The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is asking for immediate help to find foster homes and receive much needed donations right now. “We are full, full, FULL! We currently have over 100 animals physically IN the shelter, as well as more than 80 animals being cared for in temporary foster homes. Please spread the word to help us get the word out to others about adopting, fostering, donating and loving these wonderful animals who desperately want a forever family,” said Executive Director, Triniti Halverson.
Billings Fire asking public to avoid N. Broadway for possible electrical fire
If you are in downtown Billings or planning on going through the heart of the city Thursday afternoon, Billings Fire is asking people to try and stay away from the area.”Firefighters are responding to the 100 block of N Broadway downtown for a possible electrical fire. Please avoid the area,” according to Billings Fire Department.Please go to our YourBigSky.com Facebook page for ongoing updates and information.
Harvest Church helping kids with ‘Back-to-School Fair’
Harvest church in Billings is teaming up with Walmart, Albertson’s, St. Vincent Healthcare, Drs. McBride, Steiner & Lebsock, Trailhead Pediatric Dentistry and more local businesses to help local families get ready for back-to-school and all it takes for that first day. As a gift to struggling families, ‘The Blessing...
Check out these local thrift shops around Billings
For anyone who loves vintage finds of any kind, here are five thrift shops to browse through in Billings when you’re out and about. Several vintage stores are located in downtown Billings. Oxford Hotel antique has been in business since 1981. The store has all kinds of vintage and antique items to look through! They also have an ongoing sale of red-slashed items that are half-priced. Oxford Hotel Antiques is located at 2411 Montana Avenue and is open Wednesday and Saturday from 10:30 to 4:30 pm.
Looking for weekend fun? Billings has you covered!
Are you trying to figure out something fun to do this weekend? Don’t worry; there is tons of fun happening all around Billings!. The 106th MontanaFair starts Friday, which is always a fun experience for everyone! QR codes will be around the fair to reduce time spent in lines. Debit and credit sales are at kiosks, so you don’t have to bring only cash to the fair. Take the kiddos out and enjoy over 30 fair rides, food, and loads of entertainment!
Big Sky Shootout: small cars, big RC fun!
The RC Street Outlaws of Billings are holding the 2nd annual Big Sky Shootout, presented by Denny Menholt CarMart 360! It’s excitement, speed, and skill like no other competitive sport. This race is for some of the most expensive and well-built radio controlled cars on the planet! It’s a “big boy toy” so-to-speak, but the RC lovers are all ages.
Billings man charged for downtown shooting
26-year-old Erik Shalosky of Billings has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon, drug possession, and possession of stolen property. The shooting happened on August 11 in the 1200 block of Broadway when the unnamed victim was confronted by numerous suspects and was shot with a handgun. The victim does not have life-threatening injuries. The other suspects have also been identified, according to BPD Lt. Lennick.
BPD arrest and charge Big Timber teen with casino armed robbery
Billings Police have arrested a 19-year-old from the Big Timber area for the armed robbery at the Gold Dust Casino early Monday morning. BPD Street Crimes Unit arrested and charged Marshall Dammann, in connection with this armed robbery, BPD Lt. Lennick said. Police charging documents state he demanded money at...
Sheriff’s Dept. needs your help identifying theft suspects
Yellowstone County detectives are asking for the public’s help in looking for two men in a theft investigation. The sheriff’s office posted for help on their Facebook page. Sergeant Gibbs is asking everyone to look at the pictures and contact him on messenger or call at 406-256-2929. (22-715716)
NWS Billings predicts monsoon storms over weekend
The National Weather Service in Billings are predicting hot temps could reach the mid-90s Friday afternoon with possible monsoonal thunderstorms through Aug. 14. The storms could cause small creeks and streams to rise and water ponding on roads that could reduce visibility. Flaslood and debris flows are possible near burn scars around Robertson Draw, Carter Ridge, Crooked Creek, and American Fork. If you live in any of these areas, have a safety and evacuation plan ready if needed.
