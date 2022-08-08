ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Federal government invests over $5.5 million for rural health care workforce and access in Virginia

By Dina Weinstein
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RHzpJ_0h9IBzqK00

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday investments of over $5.5 million in funding to grow the health workforce and increase access to quality health care in rural communities in Virginia.

Xavier Becerra, secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, said in a statement, the funding would significantly improve access to health care for the millions of families who live in rural America.

Here’s what Virginia can expect under the $1.9 trillion stimulus package

The Rural Public Health Workforce Training Network Program funds in Virginia will support four awardees to expand health care capacity in rural and tribal communities through health care job development, training and placement.

Through the initiative, Mountain Empire Community College in Big Stone Gap will get $887,676. The University of Virginia in Charlottesville will receive $1,545,000. The Virginia Rural Health Association in Luray will get $1,545,000 and the Bay Rivers Telehealth Alliance in Tappahannock will receive $1,545,000

Virginia awarded over $200 million to expand broadband Internet access in rural areas

This funding includes support for critical health workforce needs in rural areas such as dental hygienists, medical or dental assistants, community-based doulas, and other frontline health care workers, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services . Additionally, a national technical assistance provider was awarded $500,000 to help these networks develop formal training and certification programs.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services invested over $16 billion on rural health through President Joseph Biden’s American Rescue Plan. The funds spread across the country to reach the 65 million people who live in rural areas will also focus on behavioral health.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
City
Washington, VA
City
Luray, VA
City
Charlottesville, VA
City
Community, VA
State
Washington State
Local
Virginia Government
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Xavier Becerra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rural Health#Rural America#Health Care#Behavioral Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
HHS
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

43K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy