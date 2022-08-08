Tom Kennedy took advantage of an opportunity in the Lions’ preseason opener, but could it launch him right into a 53-man roster spot?. With injuries thinning the Detroit Lions wide recever ranks just enough, Tom Kennedy was lined up to play a lot in Friday night’s preseason opener against the Atlanta Falcons. And indeed he did, playing 43 snaps (tied for the most on the team, both sides of the ball).

DETROIT, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO