HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Capitol Police Department has announced the launch of a new internship program that provides certification and training. “The national shortage of police officers has reached near-crisis levels for many departments, creating an overwhelming demand for a pipeline that has very limited supply right now,” Pennsylvania Capitol Police Superintendent Joe Jacob said. “The Pennsylvania Capitol Police have not been immune to the effects of this shortage. Approximately 50​% of our current workforce will be eligible for retirement in the next four years. The time is now for us to develop new ways to attract and retain candidates.”

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO