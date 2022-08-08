ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walla Walla, WA

Reptile Man showcases animals at Walla Walla Public Library

WALLA WALLA, Wash. - The Reptile Man was at the Walla Walla Public Library showing off his array of scaly friends, like snakes, tortoises and lizards, on August 9. He educated the audience on the animals in a presentation. Then, people could hold and interact with the animals themselves. "We...
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Rescued hawk cannot be transported to Oregon facility—here’s why

BENTON CITY, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol (WSP) Sergeant jumped into action after he noticed an injured hawk near his residence. “My wife and I actually thought we saw a hawk in a roadway and we turned around and we lost it,” said Sergeant Daniel Munder with the WSP. He said this isn’t the first animal he’s saved. “I was coming to work and in the same area and I remember the hawk. I looked around and I saw it in the roadway, there he was with a pigeon.”
nbcrightnow.com

Puppies found in "gross" condition at Hermiston puppy mill

HERMISTON, Ore. - Twelve Yorkies were rescued earlier this week from a puppy mill in Hermiston Oregon. Fuzz Ball pet rescue volunteer, Robin Barker, said the puppies and dogs at the mill were being kept in life-threatening conditions. With some of the dogs without enough food or water and even...
NEWStalk 870

Who Shot A Hunter Near Walla Walla? Deputies Want to Know

The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office wants to know who shot a bear hunter with a a high-powered rifle. Friday, August 5th, Walla Walla Deputies and other law enforcement agencies swarmed to Nightingale Canyon, which is just over 10 miles east of Walla Walla, after a hunter was shot. The WWCSO released this information Monday.
northeastoregonnow.com

Fair & Rodeo Open Today

The Umatilla County Fair and Farm-City Pro Rodeo get under way today at the Eastern Oregon Trade & Event Center. Gates open to the public at 10 a.m. each day of the fair and children 10 and under will be admitted free. The carnival opens at 2 p.m. and operates until 11 p.m. Wednesday through Friday with expanded hours of noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday. Carnival wristbands can be purchased for $35.
FOX 11 and 41

CoComelon Live! Coming To Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- CoComelon, the most watched entertainment brand on YouTube, is coming to the Toyota Center in Kennewick on Wednesday, October, 26th. CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey is a Broadway-style musical production and an unforgettable adventure, encouraging parents and kids alike to get out of their seats and dance along.
The Oregonian

Mistreated Yorkshire terriers rescued from puppy mill in eastern Oregon

Area animal rescue operations are hustling to save several Yorkshire terriers following a raid Friday, July 30, north of Hermiston. Robin Barker, vice president of Fuzz Balls Animal Rescue, said several mistreated Yorkshire terriers were uncovered off Highway 395 near Hermiston in a trailer with no electricity or running water. With temperatures rising past the 100 degree mark this past week, it created an unsafe environment for the puppies.
nbcrightnow.com

Community Mourns Local Artist

RICHLAND, Wash. - Becky Brice, a well-known artist who ran the Wet Palette Studio in Richland, died earlier this week due to liver failure. At 41-years-old, Becky was best known in the community as a lively, energetic watercolor teacher. As both an entrepreneur and an artist, Becky taught thousands of...
northeastoregonnow.com

Photo Gallery: 2022 Umatilla County Fair Parade

A large crowd turned out Saturday evening for the annual Umatilla County Fair parade. The event serves as the kick-off to next week’s fair. Both the fair and the Farm-City Pro Rodeo get under way Wednesday and continue through Saturday.
KDRV

Missing child advisory issued for Davin Moore

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Human Services (ODHS) is asking for public help finding a boy who could be in danger. ODHS Child Welfare Division wants to find 14-year-old Davin Moore. It says he's a child in foster care who went missing from Hermiston, Oregon on August 5 and "is believed to be in danger."
