nbcrightnow.com
Reptile Man showcases animals at Walla Walla Public Library
WALLA WALLA, Wash. - The Reptile Man was at the Walla Walla Public Library showing off his array of scaly friends, like snakes, tortoises and lizards, on August 9. He educated the audience on the animals in a presentation. Then, people could hold and interact with the animals themselves. "We...
WRPD says 750 lost pets returned to owners by Animal Control since 2014
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — The West Richland Police Department (WRPD) said animal control has been successful in locating the owners of lost dogs found throughout the city through the use of social media. Any post by the Animal and Code Compliance Officer (ACCO) on the WRPD Facebook page is...
nwpb.org
Quarantine Likely Due To Japanese Beetle Infestation In Eastern WA, Says WSDA Official
Lauren Paterson reports on what the uptick in beetles means for growers and gardeners. (Runtime :53) The small and shiny invasive Japanese Beetles were first spotted in Washington in the 1980s. Adult beetles devour fruits, flowers, and plants, leaving ghost leaves behind, says Amber Betts, who works for the Washington State Department of Agriculture.
‘It’s the food mecca of the Tri-Cities:’ Food truck hub opens in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Nine months ago, KAPP KVEW met Chris Corbin on a blank canvas of land nestled between Chuck E. Cheese’s and Sportsman Warehouse, as he shared his plans for a food mecca of the Tri-Cities: Summer’s Hub. “Today’s the day,” Chris Corbin said, while smiling....
Rescued hawk cannot be transported to Oregon facility—here’s why
BENTON CITY, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol (WSP) Sergeant jumped into action after he noticed an injured hawk near his residence. “My wife and I actually thought we saw a hawk in a roadway and we turned around and we lost it,” said Sergeant Daniel Munder with the WSP. He said this isn’t the first animal he’s saved. “I was coming to work and in the same area and I remember the hawk. I looked around and I saw it in the roadway, there he was with a pigeon.”
Bear hunter is shot east of Tri-Cities in Blue Mountains. Then the gunman fled
Detectives need the public’s help identifying the shooter.
nbcrightnow.com
Puppies found in "gross" condition at Hermiston puppy mill
HERMISTON, Ore. - Twelve Yorkies were rescued earlier this week from a puppy mill in Hermiston Oregon. Fuzz Ball pet rescue volunteer, Robin Barker, said the puppies and dogs at the mill were being kept in life-threatening conditions. With some of the dogs without enough food or water and even...
Is It Legal In Washington For Your Dog To Ride In The Back Of An Open Truck Bed?
Is It Legal For My Dog To Ride In An Open Truck Bed In Washington State?. As I was coming down 27th avenue in Kennewick a few days ago I saw a dog running from side to side in the back of a truck. Washington Drivers Might Be Breaking The...
GoFundMe started after Marine veteran with PTSD dies during Tri-Cities heat wave
He was living in his car but was his family’s main income provider.
Who Shot A Hunter Near Walla Walla? Deputies Want to Know
The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office wants to know who shot a bear hunter with a a high-powered rifle. Friday, August 5th, Walla Walla Deputies and other law enforcement agencies swarmed to Nightingale Canyon, which is just over 10 miles east of Walla Walla, after a hunter was shot. The WWCSO released this information Monday.
Multiple emergency crews responding to Pendleton Flour Mills fire
PENDLETON, Ore. — The Pendleton Police Department is asking people to stay clear of the Grain Craft Pendleton Flour Mill as emergency crews respond to a large fire. Photos shared on Facebook show a massive plume of smoke rising from the structure. A number of agencies are working to control the blaze. Police are urging people with asthma or...
northeastoregonnow.com
Fair & Rodeo Open Today
The Umatilla County Fair and Farm-City Pro Rodeo get under way today at the Eastern Oregon Trade & Event Center. Gates open to the public at 10 a.m. each day of the fair and children 10 and under will be admitted free. The carnival opens at 2 p.m. and operates until 11 p.m. Wednesday through Friday with expanded hours of noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday. Carnival wristbands can be purchased for $35.
200-acre vegetation fire off WA-14 near OR/WA border draws widescale firefighting presence
BOARDMAN, Ore. — More than a dozen resources have been deployed to Washington State Route 14 (WA-14) at S Canoe Ridge Rd in Benton County where a vegetation fire has already burned 200 acres of natural land off the side of the roadway. “We arrived to find it already going up the hill behind us, right now we’re at about...
FOX 11 and 41
CoComelon Live! Coming To Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- CoComelon, the most watched entertainment brand on YouTube, is coming to the Toyota Center in Kennewick on Wednesday, October, 26th. CoComelon Live! JJ’s Journey is a Broadway-style musical production and an unforgettable adventure, encouraging parents and kids alike to get out of their seats and dance along.
Hunter shot in Nightingale Canyon, suspects seen fleeing through a farm
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Detectives are searching for suspects or details on a Friday night shooting in which a hunter in the Nightingale Canyon was left hospitalized by a gunshot wound when they suffered at the hands of someone who fled. According to the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office...
Mistreated Yorkshire terriers rescued from puppy mill in eastern Oregon
Area animal rescue operations are hustling to save several Yorkshire terriers following a raid Friday, July 30, north of Hermiston. Robin Barker, vice president of Fuzz Balls Animal Rescue, said several mistreated Yorkshire terriers were uncovered off Highway 395 near Hermiston in a trailer with no electricity or running water. With temperatures rising past the 100 degree mark this past week, it created an unsafe environment for the puppies.
nbcrightnow.com
Community Mourns Local Artist
RICHLAND, Wash. - Becky Brice, a well-known artist who ran the Wet Palette Studio in Richland, died earlier this week due to liver failure. At 41-years-old, Becky was best known in the community as a lively, energetic watercolor teacher. As both an entrepreneur and an artist, Becky taught thousands of...
northeastoregonnow.com
Photo Gallery: 2022 Umatilla County Fair Parade
A large crowd turned out Saturday evening for the annual Umatilla County Fair parade. The event serves as the kick-off to next week’s fair. Both the fair and the Farm-City Pro Rodeo get under way Wednesday and continue through Saturday.
KDRV
Missing child advisory issued for Davin Moore
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Human Services (ODHS) is asking for public help finding a boy who could be in danger. ODHS Child Welfare Division wants to find 14-year-old Davin Moore. It says he's a child in foster care who went missing from Hermiston, Oregon on August 5 and "is believed to be in danger."
Treasure Hunters: Chests Full of Gold Still Lie at the Bottom of the Columbia River Near Tri-Cities
Yes, there really are two undiscovered chests full of gold at the bottom of the Columbia River near the Tri-Cities. And, another hidden gold treasure in Walla Walla county. Both stories involve bandits and stolen gold. The value of each cache is uncertain, but these two prized treasures are still waiting to be found.
