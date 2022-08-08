Silver Alert issued for Gatlinburg woman
GATLINBURG, Tenn. ( WATE ) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Tennessee Silver Alert for a 76-year-old woman missing from Gatlinburg.
Claudene Whaley, 76, may be traveling in a white 2007 Toyota Highlander with a Tennessee tag: EP1946. Authorities believe she may be in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park area.
Whaley also has a medical condition and that may impair her ability to return safely without assistance, according to the TBI. Whaley is described as a white female standing at 5’1″ and weighing 150 pounds with gray hair and hazel eyes.
If anyone knows of her whereabouts, they’re asked to call Gatlinburg Police Department at 865-436-5181 or 1-800-TBI-FIND .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
