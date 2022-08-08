Read full article on original website
wdiy.org
New Rules for Pennsylvania’s Tipped Workers Are Now in Effect
Pennsylvania has new rules for tipped workers. WITF’s Gabriela Martinez reports, the regulations aim to provide more protections for employees who rely on tips to earn a living. (Original air-date: 8/10/22)
Pa. GOP lawmakers want ‘woke rhetoric’ about gender identity off education department website
Twenty-one state House Republicans are calling on Pennsylvania’s acting education secretary to remove gender identity resource information from the department’s website or resign. In a statement released on Monday, the lawmakers accused Acting Education Secretary Eric Hagarty of promoting “gender theory indoctrination” in public K-12 schools by including...
phl17.com
Pennslyvania Capitol Police seeks recruits through new program
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Capitol Police Department has announced the launch of a new internship program that provides certification and training. “The national shortage of police officers has reached near-crisis levels for many departments, creating an overwhelming demand for a pipeline that has very limited supply right now,” Pennsylvania Capitol Police Superintendent Joe Jacob said. “The Pennsylvania Capitol Police have not been immune to the effects of this shortage. Approximately 50% of our current workforce will be eligible for retirement in the next four years. The time is now for us to develop new ways to attract and retain candidates.”
2 Pa. nursing homes accused of health care fraud
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Managers at two skilled nursing facilities in western Pennsylvania fabricated records of staff time and residents’ conditions to defraud state and federal agencies, prosecutors alleged Tuesday in announcing criminal charges. Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver and Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in...
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's administration encourages vaccinations before kids head back to school
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Children will soon head back to the classroom, and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's administration is encouraging parents and guardians to get children vaccinated. Pennsylvania state law requires children to be up to date on vaccines for their age group. Some of the required vaccinations for K-12...
wtae.com
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police name Most Wanted suspects
(WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public’s help with locating their eight most wanted suspects. State Police say as of August 8, all but 2 of their 10 Most Wanted individuals remain at large. Michael Edward Akerly is wanted for an alleged 1998 rape and...
Tell your state representative to vote against bills that criminalize safe drivers | PennLive letters
SB 419 and HB 606, which would allow municipal police to use radar and LIDAR, are not what they seem. The bills permit under posted speed limits and tickets barely above them. The state is supposed to be posting speed limits at the 85th percentile speed of roads, but that seldom happens.
State police release list of ten most wanted
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A list of the ten most wanted suspects in Pennsylvania has been released by state police. As of Aug. 8 there are two individuals from the most wanted list that have been taken into custody, according to state police. The charges of the remaining eight at large range from homicide, rape and […]
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Dept. of L&I ends waitlist for disabled individuals seeking vocational rehabilitation
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry will terminate the waitlist for all “significantly disabled (SD) and non-significantly disabled (NSD) individuals” seeking vocational rehabilitation services. The change, which goes into effect on August 8, will happen for the first time since 1994. Due...
urbanmatter.com
The History and Influence of Brick-and-Mortar Casinos in Pennsylvania
In terms of gaming laws, Pennsylvania has never been seen as a trailblazer. The populace of the state has always been a mix of voracious modernists and people of more traditional values. This has resulted in covert political backing for anything morally dubious, especially for anything centered around gambling. Now the market is filled with many top-notch casinos, online games, and sites that cover the market. Plenty of iGaming PA news are reported weekly as the industry is rapidly evolving.
Pipeline company to pay $10 million for environmental crimes in plea deal
Harrisburg, Pa. — A pipeline company responsible for leaking thousands of gallons of drilling fluid that contaminated farm fields, backyards, and streams will pay $10 million to repair waterways along the pipeline's route. The company was also convicted for a pipeline leak and explosion that burned homes, outbuildings, and woods, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Shapiro announced this week that Energy Transfer was convicted of 57 counts of environmental...
Electric generation costs in Pennsylvania increasing again Sept. 1
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pennsylvania regulators are warning that the cost of electric generation will increase again for some customers next month. Pennsylvania's regulated electric utilities adjust the default price non-shopping customers are charged, known as the "price to compare," either quarterly or biannually. The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission said several major utilities are raising prices on Sept. 1. Penn Power customers will see a 19% increase, up from 8.694 cents per kWh to 10.348 cents. West Penn Power customers will go up to 8.306 cents per kWh, a 1.3% increase, the PUC said. Companies that serve the eastern part of the state will also be raising their prices by as much as 18.7%. The PUC said Duquesne Light and PPL customers won't see any changes until Dec. 1, the next date for energy price resets.It comes after some customers already saw a 45% increase in June. With prices rising again, the commission is encouraging residents to explore ways to manage their utility expenses. For the PUC's tips on how to save, click here.
pa.gov
Governor Wolf: Pennsylvania’s New, Lower Corporate Tax Rate Will Attract Businesses, Good Jobs
Governor Tom Wolf was joined by business and economic leaders at the York County Economic Alliance to celebrate Pennsylvania’s new, lower Corporate Net Income Tax (CNIT) rate that puts Pennsylvania on a path to 4.99% for a healthier, more competitive business environment that attracts good-paying jobs and moves our economy forward.
Pennsylvania Announces Thirteen New Fishing and Boating Educational Projects
Photo property of Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. Educating the public on the natural resources of Pennsylvania is one of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission's main goals. With the most recent round of funding, they hope to better connect with the population through various education projects.
abc27.com
Unemployment benefits in Pennsylvania, how to log in
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Unemployment rates in Pennsylvania continue to fall from peak pandemic levels, but there are still Pennsylvanians who rely on unemployment benefits as they search for new work. Knowing how to access unemployment benefits, and what unemployment benefits are available, is important even if you are...
Doe licenses sold out for traditional hunting camp regions of Pennsylvania
With the third round of application for antlerless deer hunting licenses just one week off, more than a third of the initial 2022-23 allocation of 948,000 remain available to hunters, according to HuntFishPA.com, the online marketplace for hunting, trapping, fishing and related licenses in Pennsylvania. The application period opened for...
Dr. Oz Gets Controversial $50,000 a Year Tax Break on Philly Manor
Dr. Mehmet Oz is receiving a controversial $50,000 a year tax break on his Philadelphia-area manor due to a controversial program in the State of Pennsylvania. Oz, a retired cardiothoracic surgeon and Turkish-American television personality known for his series Dr. Oz -- purchased a $3.1 million manor in Pennsylvania's Montgomery County last year.
therecord-online.com
Broadband expansion in Pennsylvania could give rural economies a boost
HARRISBURG, PA – The federal largesse that will fund broadband expansion in Pennsylvania has two major political concerns: the potential economic growth due to business and education using broadband more, and the threat of a missed opportunity from wasting federal funds. What’s key is connecting the unserved parts of...
therecord-online.com
21 state House Republicans charge Wolf administration with “indoctrination” in public schools
HARRISBURG, PA – Rep. Stephanie Borowicz (R-Clinton) and 20 additional state House Republican lawmakers on Tuesday called for acting Pennsylvania Education Secretary Eric Hagarty’s resignation unless, they charged, he takes action to reverse what they called “Gender Theory Student Indoctrination” in K-12 public schools. “The PA...
