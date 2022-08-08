ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson to distribute bottled water on Monday

By Biancca Ball
 5 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The City of Jackson will distribute cases of bottled water to neighbors in need on Monday, August 8.

This comes after a citywide boil water notice was issued for Jackson by the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Friday, July 29.

Some want more water giveaways in Jackson

The distribution will be held at 5:00 p.m. at Jackson Police Department (JPD) precinct #4 located in the Colonial Mart Shopping Center located at 5080 Parkway Drive.

There will be a limit of one case of water per vehicle. The bottled water will be distributed until supplies run out.

